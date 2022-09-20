Read full article on original website
Mistley Quay campaigners chain 'eyesore' fencing in 14-year row
Campaigners have chained the word "unlock" to fencing in a bid to get the "eyesore" that has been part of a 14-year dispute taken down. Landowner TW Logistics put the fencing up at Mistley Quay, Essex over concerns people would fall in the water. Campaigners gained village green status so...
'We'll be lucky to keep our heads above water'
The government has set out plans in a mini-budget designed to boost economic growth and tackle soaring inflation. These include cuts to stamp duty and income tax, reversing a recent rise in National Insurance, ending the cap on bankers' bonuses, and scrapping a planned increase in corporation tax. We asked...
Housing provider ‘neglects’ young family for four years with bed bug infestation and mould outbreak
One of the UK’s largest housing providers has been accused of forcing a young family to live with a bed bug infestation and mould outbreak for nearly four years.Sanctuary Housing knew about the chronic issues within a Pimlico-based property before Jade and Tyrone Sullivan moved into the maisonette flat with their three children but have failed to adequately tackle the problem, the couple has said. The housing provider did not deny the claims when approached about it.Very quickly after their tenancy began in February 2019, the Sullivans say they realised that the entire building in south London was overcome with...
Covid-19 powers to be extended by Department of Health
Northern Ireland's health minister has opted to extend his department's powers under the Coronavirus Act for six months. The Coronavirus Act 2020 was introduced at the start of the pandemic for two years. The powers were extended for the first time in March until 24 September. In a statement to...
