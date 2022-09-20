One of the UK’s largest housing providers has been accused of forcing a young family to live with a bed bug infestation and mould outbreak for nearly four years.Sanctuary Housing knew about the chronic issues within a Pimlico-based property before Jade and Tyrone Sullivan moved into the maisonette flat with their three children but have failed to adequately tackle the problem, the couple has said. The housing provider did not deny the claims when approached about it.Very quickly after their tenancy began in February 2019, the Sullivans say they realised that the entire building in south London was overcome with...

