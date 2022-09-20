ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal's Honest Admission To Why He Broke The Partnership With Penny Hardaway: "When My Deal Was Up, They Didn’t Want To Give Me The Money That I Wanted And They Said It Was Penny’s Team."

Shaquille O'Neal spent 19 seasons in the NBA. During his career, he played with several teams. Evidently, he played with some very talented players throughout his time in the league. O'Neal started his career with the Orlando Magic. Usually, it takes teams a few years to get settled with a...
NBA
Yardbarker

‘There’s plenty of white folks out there doing their thing’: Stephen A. Smith baffled by Celtics’ handling of Ime Udoka scandal

The NBA world has been shocked by the recent news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could end up being suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season by his own team for having a consensual relationship with a female staff member in the Celtics organization. Udoka could end up going from leading the Celtics to the Finals in his first season in charge to missing the entire upcoming campaign in the blink of an eye.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas rips media for coverage of Brett Favre scandal

Last week, in the wake of the bombshell report that revealed text messages sent between Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and then-Mississippi Republican Governor Phil Bryant seemingly showing their collaboration on a welfare scheme, some former professional athletes spoke out to blast the former Green Bay Packers legend. Among them was Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who called Favre a "sleazeball."
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Austin Rivers seemingly accuses Ben Simmons of lying

Ben Simmons did a lot of complaining about his time with the Philadelphia 76ers in an interview that aired this week, and Austin Rivers implied that the former No. 1 overall pick was not truthful about the way things went down. Simmons discussed a wide range of topics during an...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker

Matt Barnes: Boston situation is '100 times uglier than any of us thought'

After former player Matt Barnes defended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka last night in a video, he has now deleted the post and retracted his comments. In a subsequent video, Barnes said he learned more about the situation and called the situation "deep and messy." Barnes commented:. "Last night, without...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
NBA G League
Yardbarker

John Stockton Remembered As Rookie That Larry Bird Walked By Bench And Warned The Jazz That He'd Score 43 Points: "He Came Out And Scored 43 Points By The 3rd Quarter And Checked Himself Out."

Many stories perfectly describe how great Larry Bird was. The Boston Celtics legend was a fierce competitor that didn't hesitate to call out people and destroy them on the court to assert his dominance. Bird was always ready to put up a show to bring his rivals down while giving fans what they wanted to see.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Buccaneers add Tom Brady to injury report amid potential controversy

It had been suggested that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had allegedly violated NFL rules as it pertains to disclosing injuries among players for at least the second time since the 2020 season when they failed to add star quarterback Tom Brady to their official injury report even though he admitted on Monday he hurt the ring finger on his throwing hand at some point during last Sunday's 20-10 win at the New Orleans Saints.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

76ers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Veteran

View the original article to see embedded media. The Philadelphia 76ers have been seen as a contender for the last few years, but they have been unable to get out of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. They pulled off a blockbuster trade during the 2021-22 NBA season to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Chris Broussard Believes College Education Is Not Relevant To Behavior Of Players In The NBA: "LeBron James Has Been A Model Player. Tracy McGrady Was Fine... Charles Barkley, He Did Spit On A Fan."

The NBA is the biggest basketball league in the world. Evidently, talent from all around the globe wants to showcase their talent in the league. But even among those talented players, some players are simply head and shoulders above the rest, even from a young age. Keeping that in mind,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Warriors Executive Bob Myers Gives Huge Props To Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Draymond Green For Recruiting Efforts: "They Should Just Be GMs"

In Golden State, team President/GM Bob Myers has done a pretty solid job collecting talent. After just two years of irrelevancy, the Dubs climbed back into contention and ended the 2021-22 season with a championship victory over the Boston Celtics. This summer, while the Warriors failed to land any big-name...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy