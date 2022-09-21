Read full article on original website
Local briefs include Salvation Army closure in Athens, weekend festivals in Bowman, Lavonia
The operators of the Salvation Army in Athens say a significant shortfall in funding will force what they say is a temporary halt in operations planned for later this month. The Salvation Army has been in Athens since 1916. This is festival weekend in Elbert County: the annual Bowman Fall...
Red and Black
The William tenants and their families speak out
On Sept. 15, The William released a statement on its website once again delaying move-in for its tenants. No date was given in the statement for either an expected move-in or construction completion date. Tenants who were living in hotels since the start of the University of Georgia's fall semester on Aug. 17 were told the arrangements made with hotels would cease to exist after Sept. 17 — leaving them minimal options.
3 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia
While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
atlantaonthecheap.com
Cumming Country Fair & Festival: Ride discounts and free admission days
The Cumming Country Fair & Festival returns in 2022. The fair will have a 10-day run, from October 6th thru 16th, 2022. There are 41 carnival rides at the fair this year. Note that some have height requirements. There are also daily attractions and featured concerts (schedule below) that are...
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier: Timeline of Georgia woman's disappearance, death
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement found Athens mom Debbie Collier’s remains on Sept. 11, one day after the woman was reported missing. There are few known details about investigative developments since the discovery of the 59-year-old real estate office manager's body. Investigators haven't said if they pinpointed a person of interest or motive in the case.
fox5atlanta.com
Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
LIVE Updates: No. 1 Georgia vs. Kent State
The live updates are rolling for Georgia vs Kent State.
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier disappearance and death: What we know
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - The sudden disappearance and death of Athens woman Debbie Collier has shocked people across the Georgia and the nation. Details about the discovery of the woman's body in the woods in Habersham County have raised questions about her disappearance and death. While there aren't many concrete...
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier murder: Georgia woman revealed black eye after 2020 'fall'
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Slain Georgia woman Debbie Collier posted a series of selfies after she said she "face planted" on a sidewalk in December 2020 — long before she went missing under mysterious circumstances and was found dead in the woods 60 miles from her Athens home. "Look...
This Huge Flea Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. When you spend the day at your local flea market, there's never a shortage of excitement from all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see.
3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
Red and Black
Former UGA quarterback brings gusto! to Athens
In April, Georgia native Nate Hybl opened the first Athens location of gusto!, a restaurant chain that sells healthy bowls and wraps. Around 24 years ago, Hybl was running through Sanford Stadium on Saturdays proudly sporting the Georgia Bulldog uniform. A former quarterback at the University of Georgia, Hybl opened...
This Is Georgia's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
WRDW-TV
A look inside Georgia’s 1st robotic dairy farm – here in the CSRA
DEARING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Milking the cows is going high-tech. Hillcrest Farms in McDuffie County is using robots on its dairy farm. Here’s how it’s working and why they decided to go the robot way. Mark Rodgers runs Georgia’s first robotic dairy farm. “We looked at going...
Monroe Local News
Family history means everything to Breedloves
It started out innocently enough when a then 5-year-old John Wesley Breedlove asked his father, David, about John W. Breedlove Drive in Gratis and was it okay to pose in front of the road sign as proof of the road he believed to be named for him. More than 16...
nowhabersham.com
Cornelia announces road closures ahead of Big Red Apple Festival
On Saturday, thousands of people are expected to gather in downtown Cornelia for the annual Big Red Apple Festival. The festival runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on September 24. In preparation for the event, the city will be closing off some roads. Clarkesville Street will close at 5...
North Georgia farm fined $85K for wastewater spill, fish kill
A farm in Wilkes County, east of Athens, has been fined $85,000 by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) for polluting state waters for polluting state waters with ammonia, which killed an estimated 1,700 fish.
WRDW-TV
Woman scammed out of $10,000 at Georgia shopping mall
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman is out $10,000 after she was scammed at Perimeter Mall, according to Dunwoody Police Department. Police say the woman claims she was approached at the mall by another woman who told her she was playing a card game for money and asked the victim to witness the game so she “would not be taken advantage of.” The unknown woman told the victim she would pay her $200 for her assistance.
‘They are not going to let me go,’ Georgia mom texts before being found dead
After receiving an alarming message over a mobile payment application, the daughter of a 59-year-old Clarke County woman reported her mother missing earlier this month, an incident report shows. Less than 24 hours later, on Sept. 11, Debbie Collier’s body was found down an embankment in some woods more than...
