Athens, GA

Red and Black

The William tenants and their families speak out

On Sept. 15, The William released a statement on its website once again delaying move-in for its tenants. No date was given in the statement for either an expected move-in or construction completion date. Tenants who were living in hotels since the start of the University of Georgia's fall semester on Aug. 17 were told the arrangements made with hotels would cease to exist after Sept. 17 — leaving them minimal options.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
atlantaonthecheap.com

Cumming Country Fair & Festival: Ride discounts and free admission days

The Cumming Country Fair & Festival returns in 2022. The fair will have a 10-day run, from October 6th thru 16th, 2022. There are 41 carnival rides at the fair this year. Note that some have height requirements. There are also daily attractions and featured concerts (schedule below) that are...
fox5atlanta.com

Debbie Collier: Timeline of Georgia woman's disappearance, death

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement found Athens mom Debbie Collier’s remains on Sept. 11, one day after the woman was reported missing. There are few known details about investigative developments since the discovery of the 59-year-old real estate office manager's body. Investigators haven't said if they pinpointed a person of interest or motive in the case.
fox5atlanta.com

Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
fox5atlanta.com

Debbie Collier disappearance and death: What we know

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - The sudden disappearance and death of Athens woman Debbie Collier has shocked people across the Georgia and the nation. Details about the discovery of the woman's body in the woods in Habersham County have raised questions about her disappearance and death. While there aren't many concrete...
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. When you spend the day at your local flea market, there's never a shortage of excitement from all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see.
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
Red and Black

Former UGA quarterback brings gusto! to Athens

In April, Georgia native Nate Hybl opened the first Athens location of gusto!, a restaurant chain that sells healthy bowls and wraps. Around 24 years ago, Hybl was running through Sanford Stadium on Saturdays proudly sporting the Georgia Bulldog uniform. A former quarterback at the University of Georgia, Hybl opened...
Monroe Local News

Family history means everything to Breedloves

It started out innocently enough when a then 5-year-old John Wesley Breedlove asked his father, David, about John W. Breedlove Drive in Gratis and was it okay to pose in front of the road sign as proof of the road he believed to be named for him. More than 16...
nowhabersham.com

Cornelia announces road closures ahead of Big Red Apple Festival

On Saturday, thousands of people are expected to gather in downtown Cornelia for the annual Big Red Apple Festival. The festival runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on September 24. In preparation for the event, the city will be closing off some roads. Clarkesville Street will close at 5...
WRDW-TV

Woman scammed out of $10,000 at Georgia shopping mall

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman is out $10,000 after she was scammed at Perimeter Mall, according to Dunwoody Police Department. Police say the woman claims she was approached at the mall by another woman who told her she was playing a card game for money and asked the victim to witness the game so she “would not be taken advantage of.” The unknown woman told the victim she would pay her $200 for her assistance.
