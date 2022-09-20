Read full article on original website
Incredible places in Washington state are becoming disgusting (opinion)
Diablo LakePhoto by RC Victorino (Unsplash) There are some incredible hidden gems in Washington state that look like they are straight from a movie or a postcard. Recently, Tiktok user Heidi.rai shared a few of her favorites in a recent post with some amazing photographs that look like they are not real.
3 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you live in the state of Oregon and you love to go out with your friends and family members, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should visit. Here's what made it on the list.
Modern music and art — together
THE DALLES — Serious Theater, in partnership with the Wasco County Cultural Trust Coalition, bring art and music together in a special event happening on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. The Dalles artist Yvonne Pepin-Wakefield will create a painting on glass while pianist Garry Estep provides accompaniment of...
This week in history: Sept. 21, 2022
A big crowd assembled at Pine Grove Grange Hall last Monday evening to hear state politicians discuss some of the problems which are being used as planks in the political platforms this season. Among those present were a number of residents of this city, and the debate was under the presidency of A.L. Mason. The speakers were Senator Walter M. Pierce, candidate for governor on the democratic ticket, and Senator W.T. Vinton, representing the Oregon republican organization. — Hood River News.
In Columbia Gorge, A Small Hospital Turns To A Big System For Help
The past 10 years have been financially harsh for the small nonprofit Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, one of a dwindling number of Oregon hospitals that are not part of a large system. Since 2013, the independent 49-bed hospital on the Columbia River, 85 miles east of Portland, has...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Why Are You Living in the Worst Town in Washington State?
There are good and bad traits to describe every town, everywhere. It's all in how you look at it, I guess. I googled the safest, most dangerous, and best cities to raise a family in Washington State. As far as the best small towns, I saw the following listed:. Dayton.
My view: What Oregon needs in its next governor is a maverick
Columnist: Republicans and Democrats are coming together to support former state Sen. Betsy Johnson. If you feel like your party is becoming more extreme on issues, it's because they have. If a candidate does not fall into line and support the party nearly 100%, they will be replaced with an extreme party loyalist. Candidates are no longer allowed to work with a member of the other party. Sen. Mark Hatfield, a true statesman, or Gov. Tom McCall, the "maverick," would have been primaried and shown the door today. In those days you could agree, disagree and reach a compromise based...
10 bird watching destinations around Oregon
It’s no secret that Portland is an incredible city for birding. Between spots like Forest Park, Sauvie Island and the many natural areas in the suburbs, the metropolitan area is a haven for birds and the people who like watching them. Look beyond the largest city in Oregon, however,...
Fall is here. What to expect in the PNW after an especially dry summer
It's officially fall — the first full day of the new season — and lots of people are already appreciating or looking forward to the cooler temperatures. But will autumn, like summer, serve up some surprises?. Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond spoke to KUOW's Angela King about what...
Politics permeate Pendleton Round-Up as Oregon governor’s race heats up
Your browser does not support the audio element. Every year, people from all over the world gather in Pendleton, a city of 17,000 in northeastern Oregon, for the Pendleton Round-Up, one of the largest rodeo events in the country. With that in mind, all three candidates to be Oregon’s next...
Event Dives Into Crabs of N. Oregon Coast's Netarts Bay
(Netarts, Oregon) – Along the Three Capes Route of the north Oregon coast, where Cape Lookout, Cape Kiwanda and Cape Meares beckon, there's a whole lotta crabbin' goin' on. Especially in Netarts Bay and its surrounding waters, where it's the home to a number of different crab species. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State
Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
Hatfield Marine Science Center Features Live Oregon Coast Shark Event
(Newport, Oregon) – October's Science On Tap event in Newport will give you a closer glimpse into the world of sharks on the Oregon coast. It's a night of sharks, actually: which sometimes go by brooding nicknames like Denizens of the Deep, the Man in the Gray Suit, the Landlord, the Taxman or Leviathan. (Above: blue shark photo courtesy Hatfield Marine Science Center)
This Natural Smiley Face Appears in an Oregon Forest Every Fall
Fall’s official start date is on September 22 in 2022, but in some places peak leaf-peeping season has already begun. A fall road trip to Oregon is the perfect way to enjoy the changing leaves that will have everybody smiling — including the forests, thanks to a section of trees planted in a smiley face.
‘No Place For a Mine’ event at Ferment Brewing Oct. 19
HOOD RIVER — On Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Cascade Forest Conservancy (CFC) and the Green River Valley Alliance (GRVA) will be hosting their next “No Place For a Mine” event at Ferment Brewing, 403 Portway Ave. This free event, open to the public, is part of CFC and GRVA’s ongoing efforts to protect the Green River Valley by Mount St. Helens from the threat of mining.
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
Nevada Joins Oregon And Washington In The Prescription Drug Waiver Program. What Do You Think About It?
The debut of ArrayRx, a prescription medicine discount card, was announced by Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak on Thursday. Sisolak claimed that regardless of their income, age, or citizenship, Nevadans will be able to save up to 80% on generic prescription prescriptions and 20% on name-brand medications. Nevada currently participates in...
