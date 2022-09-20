ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dalles, OR

3 Great Seafood Places in Oregon

If you live in the state of Oregon and you love to go out with your friends and family members, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should visit. Here's what made it on the list.
OREGON STATE
columbiagorgenews.com

Modern music and art — together

THE DALLES — Serious Theater, in partnership with the Wasco County Cultural Trust Coalition, bring art and music together in a special event happening on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. The Dalles artist Yvonne Pepin-Wakefield will create a painting on glass while pianist Garry Estep provides accompaniment of...
THE DALLES, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

This week in history: Sept. 21, 2022

A big crowd assembled at Pine Grove Grange Hall last Monday evening to hear state politicians discuss some of the problems which are being used as planks in the political platforms this season. Among those present were a number of residents of this city, and the debate was under the presidency of A.L. Mason. The speakers were Senator Walter M. Pierce, candidate for governor on the democratic ticket, and Senator W.T. Vinton, representing the Oregon republican organization. — Hood River News.
THE DALLES, OR
thelundreport.org

In Columbia Gorge, A Small Hospital Turns To A Big System For Help

The past 10 years have been financially harsh for the small nonprofit Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, one of a dwindling number of Oregon hospitals that are not part of a large system. Since 2013, the independent 49-bed hospital on the Columbia River, 85 miles east of Portland, has...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Lake Oswego Review

My view: What Oregon needs in its next governor is a maverick

Columnist: Republicans and Democrats are coming together to support former state Sen. Betsy Johnson. If you feel like your party is becoming more extreme on issues, it's because they have. If a candidate does not fall into line and support the party nearly 100%, they will be replaced with an extreme party loyalist. Candidates are no longer allowed to work with a member of the other party. Sen. Mark Hatfield, a true statesman, or Gov. Tom McCall, the "maverick," would have been primaried and shown the door today. In those days you could agree, disagree and reach a compromise based...
OREGON STATE
hereisoregon.com

10 bird watching destinations around Oregon

It’s no secret that Portland is an incredible city for birding. Between spots like Forest Park, Sauvie Island and the many natural areas in the suburbs, the metropolitan area is a haven for birds and the people who like watching them. Look beyond the largest city in Oregon, however,...
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Event Dives Into Crabs of N. Oregon Coast's Netarts Bay

(Netarts, Oregon) – Along the Three Capes Route of the north Oregon coast, where Cape Lookout, Cape Kiwanda and Cape Meares beckon, there's a whole lotta crabbin' goin' on. Especially in Netarts Bay and its surrounding waters, where it's the home to a number of different crab species. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
NETARTS, OR
98.3 The KEY

5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State

Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
WASHINGTON STATE
beachconnection.net

Hatfield Marine Science Center Features Live Oregon Coast Shark Event

(Newport, Oregon) – October's Science On Tap event in Newport will give you a closer glimpse into the world of sharks on the Oregon coast. It's a night of sharks, actually: which sometimes go by brooding nicknames like Denizens of the Deep, the Man in the Gray Suit, the Landlord, the Taxman or Leviathan. (Above: blue shark photo courtesy Hatfield Marine Science Center)
NEWPORT, OR
matadornetwork.com

This Natural Smiley Face Appears in an Oregon Forest Every Fall

Fall’s official start date is on September 22 in 2022, but in some places peak leaf-peeping season has already begun. A fall road trip to Oregon is the perfect way to enjoy the changing leaves that will have everybody smiling — including the forests, thanks to a section of trees planted in a smiley face.
OREGON STATE
columbiagorgenews.com

‘No Place For a Mine’ event at Ferment Brewing Oct. 19

HOOD RIVER — On Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Cascade Forest Conservancy (CFC) and the Green River Valley Alliance (GRVA) will be hosting their next “No Place For a Mine” event at Ferment Brewing, 403 Portway Ave. This free event, open to the public, is part of CFC and GRVA’s ongoing efforts to protect the Green River Valley by Mount St. Helens from the threat of mining.
HOOD RIVER, OR

