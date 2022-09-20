Read full article on original website
columbiagorgenews.com
Modern music and art — together
THE DALLES — Serious Theater, in partnership with the Wasco County Cultural Trust Coalition, bring art and music together in a special event happening on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. The Dalles artist Yvonne Pepin-Wakefield will create a painting on glass while pianist Garry Estep provides accompaniment of...
columbiagorgenews.com
‘No Place For a Mine’ event at Ferment Brewing Oct. 19
HOOD RIVER — On Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Cascade Forest Conservancy (CFC) and the Green River Valley Alliance (GRVA) will be hosting their next “No Place For a Mine” event at Ferment Brewing, 403 Portway Ave. This free event, open to the public, is part of CFC and GRVA’s ongoing efforts to protect the Green River Valley by Mount St. Helens from the threat of mining.
columbiagorgenews.com
Obituary: Michael “Mikie” Yarnell
Michael “Mikie” Dean Yarnell passed away on Sept. 19, 2022, in Bingen, Wash., at the age of 48. Mikie was born on July 6, 1974, in Hood River, Ore., to Michael N. and Cindy L. Yarnell (Portner). We have lost an amazing son, brother, uncle, father, and friend. There are no words to express how deeply he will be missed.
columbiagorgenews.com
Obituary: Ailene Hibbard
Esther Ailene Hibbard passed away peacefully in her sleep Sept. 20, 2022, at The Dalles Health and Rehabilitation Center. Ailene was born Oct. 27, 1929, in Kansas City, Mo., to Margarette Esther McKenzie and Edward Landon Hibbard. A few years after her mother died, she moved west with her father and two older brothers from Missouri for a brief stay in Washington and then on to California.
thelundreport.org
In Columbia Gorge, A Small Hospital Turns To A Big System For Help
The past 10 years have been financially harsh for the small nonprofit Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, one of a dwindling number of Oregon hospitals that are not part of a large system. Since 2013, the independent 49-bed hospital on the Columbia River, 85 miles east of Portland, has...
columbiagorgenews.com
This week in history: Sept. 21, 2022
A big crowd assembled at Pine Grove Grange Hall last Monday evening to hear state politicians discuss some of the problems which are being used as planks in the political platforms this season. Among those present were a number of residents of this city, and the debate was under the presidency of A.L. Mason. The speakers were Senator Walter M. Pierce, candidate for governor on the democratic ticket, and Senator W.T. Vinton, representing the Oregon republican organization. — Hood River News.
columbiagorgenews.com
Circles of Care: Volunteers needed to assist older adults
With the new Circles of Care program in Hood River comes the need for volunteers. “Circles of Care is an important program that connects older adults in Hood River to volunteers who can help with supportive services,” said Hood River Valley Adult Center Executive Director Amy Mallett; the program is based at the adult center. “The goal is to help older adults thrive in their homes and age with dignity. In this program, older adults have an opportunity to share their talents, too.”
columbiagorgenews.com
City of The Dalles delays Buildable Land Inventory
THE DALLES — Multiple members of the community voiced concerns about the potential adoption of the Employment Buildable Lands Inventory (BLI) at the regular city council meeting on Sept. 12. A BLI serves to show the development capacity of land within a city’s urban growth boundary (UGB), meaning it...
Irrigation district will empty Haystack Reservoir
Oregon Fish and Wildlife lift all bag and size limits and gear restrictions through November The North Unit Irrigation District plans to drain Haystack Reservoir down to dead pool by the middle of November. At dead pool, the water level in the reservoir southeast of Madras will drop so low it can't flow downstream. The district needs to empty the reservoir in order to repair the emergency gate at the reservoir. In anticipation of the drawdown, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has lifted all gamefish limits and gear restrictions for anglers on the Haystack Reservoir from Sept. 16 through Nov....
q13fox.com
US Coast Guard: Plane flying near Mount Jefferson goes missing, search underway
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. - A plane flying near Mount Jefferson has reportedly gone missing, and rescue crews are searching for a possible crash site Friday morning. The United States Coast Guard (USCG) of the Pacific Northwest sent out a tweet at around 12:35 a.m., saying a plane that took off earlier in the day never landed.
columbiagorgenews.com
HRD promotes David Ballew to president and CEO
HOOD RIVER — Hood River Distillers (HRD) announced the promotion of President David Ballew to the position of president and CEO on Sept. 6. Ronald Dodge, who has been CEO since 1999, will remain executive vice chair of the company, focused on strategic direction and corporate partnerships, according to an HRD press release.
