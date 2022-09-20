Read full article on original website
Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch the Women’s Super League fixture online and on TV
Arsenal are set to smash the Women’s Super League attendance record in their North London derby against Tottenham on Saturday.The current record is just under 39,000, set at a NLD in 2019, but the Gunners have said they have sold over 45,000 tickets for the blockbuster event. Ticket sales across the league have skyrocketed following England’s successful Euros summer.Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall said of potentially breaking the record: “You can really feel the excitement around the game at the moment so it’s amazing to see that translate into a record-breaking attendance - now it’s our job to repay that enthusiasm...
Scotland vs Ireland predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight
Scotland play the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League tonight as the hosts look to get revenge for June’s 3-0 defeat in Dublin.The defeat, which was perhaps the lowest point of Steve Clarke’s time in charge, put Scotland on the back foot in their group.But Wednesday’s brilliant 3-0 win over Ukraine moved the Scots top with just two matches to go.If Scotland get a result at Hampden tonight, they will face Ukraine in Poland on Tuesday knowing they will be favourites to earn promotion to League A for the first time.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Scotland vs...
Is Scotland vs Ireland on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture
Scotland face the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League tonight as Steve Clarke’s side look to move a step closer to promotion to League A.Scotland were thrashed 3-0 by Ireland in June in one of the lowest points in Clarke’s time in charge.But they responded with a 4-1 win in Armenia before Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Ukraine moved the Scots top with two fixtures remaining.Scotland sit two points clear of Ukraine and five ahead of Ireland, whose only victory of the group was the 3-0 win over tonight’s opponents in Dublin.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Scotland vs...
Northern Ireland vs Kosovo live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight
Northern Ireland return to international action on Saturday as they host Kosovo in the Nations League in a Group C2 encounter.Ian Baraclough and his team are third with two points from four games so far, with Kosovo one place and four points better off.Victory here would therefore ease the pressure on the manager who is on a current run of two wins in 11 games, one of which was a friendly against Luxembourg.Northern Ireland have never won a Nations League fixture in 14 attempts since its introduction in 2018.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.When do Northern...
Gareth Southgate now needs more than words, he needs solutions
For a manager normally so good at finding the right words, some of Gareth Southgate’s comments in the San Siro raised more eyebrows than the defeat. The England football team manager kept repeating that the performance in the drab 1-0 loss to Italy football team was a “step in the right direction”.“It’s difficult for me to be too critical,” Southgate had said. “More possession, more shots, more shots on target.”Southgate went on to speak about “good moments” and “fine margins”, as if this was genuinely a cohesive display with just a few elements missing.It’s fair to say that wasn’t the...
New Zealand vs Australia LIVE: Rugby Championship latest score and updates as title set to be decided
New Zealand host Australia in the Rugby Championship with everything still to play for in the title race.Both teams can lift the trophy heading into the final round of matches but the All Blacks have been given a boost with No 8 Ardie Savea set to return. He missed the match against the Wallabies last Thursday due to the birth of his child but is in the starting line-up at Eden Park in AucklandNew Zealand look far more likely to retain their Rugby Championship title as they currently top the table on 14 points, level with South Africa, and four...
South Africa vs Argentina confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of the Rugby Championship fixture
Argentina travel to South Africa in the Rugby Championship on Saturday and Michael Cheika’s side will be seeking revenge.They lost at home to the Boks last weekend and Cheika says it was a poor first half that cost them.“The first half is one of the worst I remember, we conceded many penalties,” Cheika said. “In the second, we got into the game. It was a missed opportunity, but I will go to South Africa with these same players.“We were able to gain contact and settle down (in the second half). I think we became strong at times and went back...
