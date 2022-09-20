Argentina travel to South Africa in the Rugby Championship on Saturday and Michael Cheika’s side will be seeking revenge.They lost at home to the Boks last weekend and Cheika says it was a poor first half that cost them.“The first half is one of the worst I remember, we conceded many penalties,” Cheika said. “In the second, we got into the game. It was a missed opportunity, but I will go to South Africa with these same players.“We were able to gain contact and settle down (in the second half). I think we became strong at times and went back...

WORLD ・ 27 MINUTES AGO