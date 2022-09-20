ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
lakeexpo.com

6620 Weston Point Drive, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Check out this beautifully updated, fully furnished turnkey, 1 bedroom condo in the well sought after Weston Point Condominiums with a view you have to see to believe! This newly renovated (2018) 550 square feet unit makes for the perfect weekend getaway or a permanent residence located on the corner unit, ground level. This corner unit has a sidewalk off the deck to the community pool with the lake just 6 feet from the deck! The condo is furnished with two new TV’s as well as a brand new king sized Casper mattress. Weston Point Condominium’s is located down KK in Osage Beach by land, and on the 23 mile marker by water. This unit is close to excellent dining, shopping, and entertainment. Lake living is very affordable and this unit also allows for excellent rental income with keyless touch locks on the main entrance and the storage closet! Are you ready to relax and enjoy a condo that is move in ready as the location is second to none? Come and start making your memories at the lake!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

105 Troutdale Road, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65037

This is your once in a lifetime opportunity to secure the iconic LAKE CULTURED MARBLE - the Lake Area's premier manufacturer of quality marble for over 31 years! Offering approximately 20,000 square feet building in Gravois Mills with large showroom to display products, small office, 1 bathroom and lots of storage area. This property comes with all of the molds and equipment. Some employees with years of experience may want to stay on. Business, equipment and real estate are all yours. Be quick - this is priced to sell!
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
939theeagle.com

Big Lots to open in mid-October in Jefferson City

Jefferson City has landed a major retailer to replace the former Best Buy store on heavily-traveled Missouri Boulevard. Big Lots has been renovating the inside and outside of the building, which is one of the biggest stores on the boulevard. It’s a highly-visible location, near Highway 50. The Ohio-based retailer is a discount store, and its website describes itself as “your one-stop shop for big deals that make your dollar holler.”
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
lakeexpo.com

6005 Baydy Peak Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Want the full package within close proximity to your carport, PWC slip, and boat slip? Look no further! This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom has a covered, assigned carport space that is right in front of the unit. With very minimal steps! Your dock is located right in front of your unit as well so you can see your PWC slip and 10x28 boat slip from your back porch. Turn-key and ready to come down and enjoy or ready to rent out. Great location by land and water! Has community pool, tennis court, and playground for all ages to enjoy!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Realtors#Housing Prices#Business Industry#Linus Business#Real Estate#Realtor Com#Komu 8 News#The Jefferson City Board#Callaway
kwos.com

Kwik Kar adding third location in Jefferson City

Jefferson City-area residents will soon have another Kwik Kar location to wash their vehicle. Kwik Kar is building a new facility in Capital Mall’s parking lot, near Hy-Vee. They’re current hiring employees and are offering full-time benefits, including health, dental, vision and paid time off. Mid America Bank...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia employers could see impact from massive beef plant being built near Warrenton

Columbia-area business leaders say a new $800-million beef processing plant being built near Wright City could impact some employers here. The issue was discussed at the recent Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board meeting. While Columbia business leaders praise the news, they note a number of Columbia-area employers draw workers from east of Kingdom City. They say some of those employees may apply for the new jobs in Wright City, which is 75 miles east of Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

No one hurt in Jefferson City Capitol Avenue fire

Jefferson City, Mo. (KMIZ) The cause of a fire at a vacant building in Jefferson City is under investigation. Crews responded to the fire a little after 9:30 Saturday evening on the 400 block of East Capitol Avenue. The Jefferson City Fire Department says, when crews arrived on scene the fire was coming from several The post No one hurt in Jefferson City Capitol Avenue fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com

85 Monarch Cove Court, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

Well appointed and timeless updates on this walk in condo at Monarch Cove. Amazing location off Duckhead Rd in Lake Ozark, minutes from the best of Lake of the Ozarks. This condo makes a great option for full time, second home or investment property due to the condition, location and amenities. Three pools, elevators, 12X32 boat slip and main channel views make this a perfect package coming fully furnished. This is a year round location and beautiful spot of the water. Surrounded by grocery, shopping and a multitude of local restaurants you will be in the heart of it all. Only a few miles from Bagnell Dam and The Strip for tons of entertainment.
LAKE OZARK, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks

Miller County, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F responsed to a boat on fire at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boat was idle at the dock when the engine caught on fire at the 7.7 mile mark channel north of Buck Creek The post Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

UPDATE: City of Osage Beach Updates Efforts Being Made after a Sewage Spill and Sinkhole Discovered Near Grand Glaize Bridges

The City of Osage Beach has confirmed a sewage overflow which made its way on Wednesday to the lake in the area of the Grand Glaize bridges. City Administrator Jeana Woods says it was an “all-hands-on-deck” response involving city officials, the Camden County Emergency Management Agency, the Osage Beach Fire District and the Department of Natural Resources. It’s not immediately known how much sewage reached the lake but Woods does also say that a sinkhole discovered in the area is likely the cause of the overflow problem which, for the time being, has been mitigated by the initial response. The situation, likely cause and other details will continue to be looked at with further updates expected to be released by the city. The overflow did not affect any service to residents and businesses.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three people hurt following rollover crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were hurt early Thursday morning after a rollover crash in Montgomery County. The crash happened on westbound Interstate 70 at the 185-mile marker around 3:20 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 20-year-old Jorge M. Asher, of Clark, Missouri, rolled over after The post Three people hurt following rollover crash in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Lebanon Couple Injured In Pulaski County Accident

Two Lebanon residents suffered injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 5:18 Tuesday afternoon on Highway A.B. west of South Bend Road in Pulaski County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a pickup driven by 45-year-old James R. Stacey of Laquey crossed the center of the roadway and struck a car driven by 75-year-old Dale H. Lachance of Lebanon. Lachance suffered serious injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon. A passenger in his vehicle, 72-year-old Nancy Lachance, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon. Stacey also suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy, Lebanon. All involved were wearing safety devices.
LEBANON, MO
houstonherald.com

One injured in Highway Z crash

A Columbia woman received moderate injuries in an accident Saturday morning on Highway Z about seven miles south of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Angela M. Barnes, 53, was traveling northbound in a 2015 Nissan Juke that ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top, said Tpr. Zayne Tate.
HOUSTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy