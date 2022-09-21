ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale County, GA

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Covington denies rezoning for build-to-rent development

COVINGTON — A rezoning request that would have allowed development of more than 100 single-family build-to-rent homes off McGuirts Bridge Road was denied by the Covington City Council Sept. 19. The council’s decision was met with enthusiastic approval from several dozen residents of the area who opposed the development.
COVINGTON, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County superintendent steps down from board amid controversy

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts over Gwinnett County Public Schools recently announced his departure from the Board of Directors for Cognia. This comes amid a controversy about Watts accepting the position in the first place. In May, Watts joined the nine-member board. Parents in the district...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for Saturday September 24 – Friday September 30, 2022

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday September 24 to Friday September 30 , 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. SR 360/Powder Springs Street – Powder...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Pedestrian struck in Marietta, police now investigating

MARIETTA, Ga. — A male pedestrian was struck at the intersection of North Marietta Parkway and Fairground Street Friday morning, according to Marietta Police. They add that the victim was transported to Kennestone Hospital conscious, alert, and breathing. However, he is in "serious condition." In the meantime, investigators are...
MARIETTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Piedmont Rockdale welcomes surgical specialist

CONYERS — Surgeon Shaoxu Bing, M.D., has joined Piedmont Physicians Surgical Specialists at Rockdale. Bing specializes in minimally invasive general surgery to treat hernias, gallbladder disease and a variety of gastrointestinal disorders. His special interests include hernia, foregut, and colorectal surgery.
CONYERS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Top 3 named for Newton School System's Teacher of the Year

COVINGTON — The Newton County School System and the Newton County Chamber of Commerce have announced the top three finalists for Newton County’s 2023 Teacher of the Year award. After reading essays submitted by each of the school system’s 23 Teachers of the Year, a panel of judges...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Third man arrested in coach's murder at Gwinnett QuikTrip, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a third, and possibly final, suspect in connection to a botched car-jacking at a Peachtree Corners gas station that led to the deadly shooting of a high school football coach. The Gwinnett County Police Department said U.S. Marshals and Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office deputies...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Dunwoody City Council imposes moratorium on cannabis retail stores

During one of its briefest sessions on record, the Dunwoody City Council on Sept. 19 voted to put a six-month moratorium on permitting or licensing cannabis retail stores within the city limits. According to Dunwoody Community Development Director Richard McLeod, who presented the resolution, the state of Georgia has created laws that allow for the […] The post Dunwoody City Council imposes moratorium on cannabis retail stores appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA

