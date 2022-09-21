Read full article on original website
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Covington denies rezoning for build-to-rent development
COVINGTON — A rezoning request that would have allowed development of more than 100 single-family build-to-rent homes off McGuirts Bridge Road was denied by the Covington City Council Sept. 19. The council’s decision was met with enthusiastic approval from several dozen residents of the area who opposed the development.
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
Gwinnett County considering major changes to keep weapons off school campuses
(GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga) — Gwinnett County’s school superintendent says he’s considering major changes to keep weapons off campuses. Gwinnett County Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts said during a state of the schools speech on Wednesday that the district is considering technology upgrades throughout the district. “We are looking...
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County superintendent steps down from board amid controversy
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts over Gwinnett County Public Schools recently announced his departure from the Board of Directors for Cognia. This comes amid a controversy about Watts accepting the position in the first place. In May, Watts joined the nine-member board. Parents in the district...
2 eastbound lanes blocked on I-285 in DeKalb County, car on fire
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two lanes are blocked due to a car on fire on I-285 in DeKalb County. The incident happened on I-285 eastbound at I-85, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. There were no injuries and officials expect roads to open around 5:15 p.m. No information...
Atlanta wants to build a massive police training facility in a forest. Neighbors are fighting to stop it
When Ram moved to the Boulder Walk neighborhood just southeast of Atlanta five years ago, it felt like finding a hidden gem: It was a diverse, affordable and family-friendly community just steps away from the local high school, bordering a forest but still a short drive from the big city; perfect for her family of five.
APS superintendent rescinds Midtown elementary principal recommendation
Atlanta Public Schools announced the principal selected to lead the new Midtown elementary school on Wednesday.
cobbcountycourier.com
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for Saturday September 24 – Friday September 30, 2022
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday September 24 to Friday September 30 , 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. SR 360/Powder Springs Street – Powder...
fox5atlanta.com
Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
DeKalb sheriff launching take-home vehicle program for jailers
In a parking lot behind the DeKalb County jail, Brenda Coley stood in front of a new Chevy Bolt and let a few happy tear...
'Minutes determine life or death': Stacey Abrams visits Macon, blames Kemp for Atlanta hospital closure
MACON, Ga. — Stacey Abrams visited Central Georgia on Thursday, hosting a news event outside Atrium Health Navicent in downtown Macon. The Democratic candidate for governor made her case for expanding Medicaid and blamed Gov. Brian Kemp for an Atlanta hospital's upcoming closure. Abrams made her point known from...
Water bills skyrocket for homeowners in Cobb after a worker never actually checked their meters
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Homeowners in Mableton want to know why they are being charged so much for water. Channel 2′s Cobb County bureau chief Michele Newell was in Mableton on Tuesday, where homeowners say they are looking for answers. Cobb County admitted that a now-fired meter reader...
Pedestrian struck in Marietta, police now investigating
MARIETTA, Ga. — A male pedestrian was struck at the intersection of North Marietta Parkway and Fairground Street Friday morning, according to Marietta Police. They add that the victim was transported to Kennestone Hospital conscious, alert, and breathing. However, he is in "serious condition." In the meantime, investigators are...
1,300 Atlanta Medical Center employees have new jobs as hospital gets ready to close
More than two-thirds of the workers at Atlanta Medical Center have accepted jobs at other Wellstar facilities. A company spokesperson says 1,742 employees work at AMC. More than 1,300 workers have accepted other jobs, the health system said. Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1. Channel 2 Action...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Piedmont Rockdale welcomes surgical specialist
CONYERS — Surgeon Shaoxu Bing, M.D., has joined Piedmont Physicians Surgical Specialists at Rockdale. Bing specializes in minimally invasive general surgery to treat hernias, gallbladder disease and a variety of gastrointestinal disorders. His special interests include hernia, foregut, and colorectal surgery.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Top 3 named for Newton School System's Teacher of the Year
COVINGTON — The Newton County School System and the Newton County Chamber of Commerce have announced the top three finalists for Newton County’s 2023 Teacher of the Year award. After reading essays submitted by each of the school system’s 23 Teachers of the Year, a panel of judges...
fox5atlanta.com
Third man arrested in coach's murder at Gwinnett QuikTrip, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a third, and possibly final, suspect in connection to a botched car-jacking at a Peachtree Corners gas station that led to the deadly shooting of a high school football coach. The Gwinnett County Police Department said U.S. Marshals and Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office deputies...
CBS 46
DeKalb couple say neighbor’s abandoned pool a breeding ground for mosquitoes
DeKalb County, Ga. (CBS46) - An elderly couple in DeKalb County claim the abandoned pool next to their home is a mosquito breeding ground. Jeannette Baker and her husband, Willie, have lived at their home, located at the corner of Bouldercrest Road and Town Country Drive, since 1971. However, recently they haven’t been able to enjoy their backyard.
Dunwoody City Council imposes moratorium on cannabis retail stores
During one of its briefest sessions on record, the Dunwoody City Council on Sept. 19 voted to put a six-month moratorium on permitting or licensing cannabis retail stores within the city limits. According to Dunwoody Community Development Director Richard McLeod, who presented the resolution, the state of Georgia has created laws that allow for the […] The post Dunwoody City Council imposes moratorium on cannabis retail stores appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Police identify man shot killed at Gwinnett County repair shop
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County police have identified the man they say was shot to death at an auto body shop in Gwinnett County. Police said Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was the man who died in the Monday night incident. The shooting occurred on Stone Mountain Highway...
