Rockdale County, GA

CBS 46

2,500 people received free COVID-19 vaccination at DeKalb County event

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The parking lot at Stonecrest Mall was filled with cars Saturday morning as thousands received COVID-19 vaccinations. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb County Fire Rescue administered voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots to anyone 12 years of age and older. DeKalb County officials gave away a $100 prepaid debit card to everyone who received a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot. In addition, see-through bookbags filled with school supplies were distributed.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia law enforcement agencies seeking better pay to stem turnover

ATLANTA — Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies urged Georgia lawmakers Thursday to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Cadrene Heslop

Many Georgia Residents To Receive $350

The state of the economy has put pressure on the budgets of many Americans. The state plans to help by sending people one-time payments of extra cash. Governor Brian Kemp dedicated over $1 billion to the Department of Human Services. The funds will provide cash aid. It is a one-time bonus payment for people in Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, SNAP, or TANF. Governor Kemp said the money aims to help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable residents. It will aid them in coping with the continued economic impacts and inflation. (source)
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Covington denies rezoning for build-to-rent development

COVINGTON — A rezoning request that would have allowed development of more than 100 single-family build-to-rent homes off McGuirts Bridge Road was denied by the Covington City Council Sept. 19. The council’s decision was met with enthusiastic approval from several dozen residents of the area who opposed the development.
COVINGTON, GA
CBS 46

Georgians say $350 payments start rocky, state defends push

ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia residents say they’re having a hard time accessing and spending $350 payments the state is making to more than 3 million residents who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. Others have been able to access the...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Third man arrested in coach's murder at Gwinnett QuikTrip, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a third, and possibly final, suspect in connection to a botched car-jacking at a Peachtree Corners gas station that led to the deadly shooting of a high school football coach. The Gwinnett County Police Department said U.S. Marshals and Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office deputies...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Inmate killed during 'incident' at Fulton County jail, sheriff says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an incident at the Fulton County Jail that ended with one inmate dead. Officials with the Fulton Sheriff’s Office say their investigators and agents working with the Fulton County DA’s Office, and the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating an incident at the jail involving three detainees.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Metro Atlanta schools facing dangerous uptick in threats

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Schools all over metro Atlanta are dealing with an increase in threats, and it's leading one district to step up security in the midst of celebration. Brookwood High School in Snellville hosted homecoming Friday. Along with the excitement came a slight feeling of concern for some parents and students. The school had a threat made against it recently.
SNELLVILLE, GA

