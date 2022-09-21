Read full article on original website
Georgia secretary of state plans to replace voting equipment in county where data was breached
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced on Friday that his office is replacing the voting equipment in Coffee County following "unauthorized access" of its election system after the 2020 presidential election. Installation of the new voting equipment will begin on Monday and is expected to be completed in a...
2,500 people received free COVID-19 vaccination at DeKalb County event
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The parking lot at Stonecrest Mall was filled with cars Saturday morning as thousands received COVID-19 vaccinations. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb County Fire Rescue administered voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots to anyone 12 years of age and older. DeKalb County officials gave away a $100 prepaid debit card to everyone who received a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot. In addition, see-through bookbags filled with school supplies were distributed.
Georgia law enforcement agencies seeking better pay to stem turnover
ATLANTA — Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies urged Georgia lawmakers Thursday to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the...
Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
Many Georgia Residents To Receive $350
The state of the economy has put pressure on the budgets of many Americans. The state plans to help by sending people one-time payments of extra cash. Governor Brian Kemp dedicated over $1 billion to the Department of Human Services. The funds will provide cash aid. It is a one-time bonus payment for people in Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, SNAP, or TANF. Governor Kemp said the money aims to help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable residents. It will aid them in coping with the continued economic impacts and inflation. (source)
Covington denies rezoning for build-to-rent development
COVINGTON — A rezoning request that would have allowed development of more than 100 single-family build-to-rent homes off McGuirts Bridge Road was denied by the Covington City Council Sept. 19. The council’s decision was met with enthusiastic approval from several dozen residents of the area who opposed the development.
DeKalb sheriff launching take-home vehicle program for jailers
In a parking lot behind the DeKalb County jail, Brenda Coley stood in front of a new Chevy Bolt and let a few happy tear...
Gwinnett County considering major changes to keep weapons off school campuses
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County’s school superintendent says he’s considering major changes to keep weapons off campuses. Gwinnett County Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts said during a state of the schools speech on Wednesday that the district is considering technology upgrades throughout the district. “We are looking...
Georgians say $350 payments start rocky, state defends push
ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia residents say they’re having a hard time accessing and spending $350 payments the state is making to more than 3 million residents who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. Others have been able to access the...
2 eastbound lanes blocked on I-285 in DeKalb County, car on fire
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two lanes are blocked due to a car on fire on I-285 in DeKalb County. The incident happened on I-285 eastbound at I-85, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. There were no injuries and officials expect roads to open around 5:15 p.m. No information...
‘Incident’ between 3 Fulton County inmates leaves 1 dead, deputies say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate in the Fulton County Jail is dead after being involved in “an incident” with several others, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies say that three inmates became involved in an incident inside the Fulton County Jail on Thursday. When...
Third man arrested in coach's murder at Gwinnett QuikTrip, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a third, and possibly final, suspect in connection to a botched car-jacking at a Peachtree Corners gas station that led to the deadly shooting of a high school football coach. The Gwinnett County Police Department said U.S. Marshals and Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office deputies...
Ex-teacher files discrimination suit against Cobb school district
A former teacher has filed a lawsuit against the Cobb County School District, accusing officials of discrimination based...
Convicted felon, former Ga. pastor used COVID-19 grants to buy Mercedes, prosecutors say
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A former south Georgia pastor who is also a three-time convicted felon, mortician, restauranteur and tax preparer has pleaded guilty to lying to get federal COVID-19 small business assistance. Mack Devon Knight, 45, of Stonecrest was sentenced to 29 months in prison with three years...
Inmate killed during 'incident' at Fulton County jail, sheriff says
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an incident at the Fulton County Jail that ended with one inmate dead. Officials with the Fulton Sheriff’s Office say their investigators and agents working with the Fulton County DA’s Office, and the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating an incident at the jail involving three detainees.
Metro Atlanta schools facing dangerous uptick in threats
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Schools all over metro Atlanta are dealing with an increase in threats, and it's leading one district to step up security in the midst of celebration. Brookwood High School in Snellville hosted homecoming Friday. Along with the excitement came a slight feeling of concern for some parents and students. The school had a threat made against it recently.
'Minutes determine life or death': Stacey Abrams visits Macon, blames Kemp for Atlanta hospital closure
MACON, Ga. — Stacey Abrams visited Central Georgia on Thursday, hosting a news event outside Atrium Health Navicent in downtown Macon. The Democratic candidate for governor made her case for expanding Medicaid and blamed Gov. Brian Kemp for an Atlanta hospital's upcoming closure. Abrams made her point known from...
Debbie Collier’s Murder: Georgia Woman Reveals Black Eye After ‘fall’ In 2020
Debbie Collier, a woman from Georgia who was killed in the woods 60 miles from her home in Athens, had shared a series of pictures in which she appeared to have “face planted” on the pavement in December 2020. It states, “Look what I caused to myself when...
Police identify man shot killed at Gwinnett County repair shop
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County police have identified the man they say was shot to death at an auto body shop in Gwinnett County. Police said Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was the man who died in the Monday night incident. The shooting occurred on Stone Mountain Highway...
‘It hurts so bad’ Mother of Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan passes away
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS46 News has learned that Carole Duncan, the mother of Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan has passed away. Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan posted to Twitter that his mother died Friday. “She was my best friend growing up and never left my side. I’m sad, I’m heartbroken, but...
