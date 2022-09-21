Read full article on original website
Stratford football uses key turnovers to hold on for road win at Wittenberg-Birnamwood
WITTENBERG – The Stratford football team found itself in a defensive slugfest with Wittenberg-Birnamwood on Friday night and used two key turnovers to turn the tide. Stratford recovered two Wittenberg-Birnamwood fumbles, one to set up a score and the second to hold off a potential game-tying score, and held on for a 14-6 victory in a Central Wisconsin Conference Large Division matchup at Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School.
Stratford volleyball sweeps five matches to earn title at Abbotsford Invitational
ABBOTSFORD – The Stratford volleyball team swept five matches to take the team title at the Abbotsford Invitational on Saturday. Stratford defeated Whitehall 25-17, 25-14; Abbotsford 25-20, 25-19; Spencer 25-13, 25-19; and Loyal 25-11, 25-22, to reach the championship match where the Tigers beat Prescott 25-23, 25-23. In the...
Stratford JV2 football stays unbeaten with rout of Antigo
MARSHFIELD – The Stratford football JV2 team used an impressive first half and defeated Antigo 48-0 on Thursday at Marshfield High School. The Tigers improved their record to 5-0 on the season. On Antigo’s third offensive play, Zander Zawislan intercepted a pass and returned it to the end zone...
Spencer/Columbus football shut out at Nekoosa
NEKOOSA – Nash Krcmar threw for 153 yards and ran for another 74 to lead Nekoosa to a 36-0 victory over Spencer/Columbus Catholic in a Central Wisconsin Conference Large Division game Friday night at Nekoosa High School. The Rockets were held without a point for the fourth time in...
Auburndale football overcomes early turnovers to pounce on Marathon
AUBURNDALE – The Auburndale Eagles football team continued with Marawood Conference play by hosting the Marathon Raiders on Friday night at Auburndale High School. Despite surrendering some rare points, the Eagles were able to rack up plenty of their own in registering their sixth-straight win with a 50-22 rout.
Marshfield football pulls away in second half to rout Appleton West, clinch playoff berth
MARSHFIELD – After a slow start, Marshfield scored a touchdown in the final minute of the first half and poured on 38 second-half points to down Appleton West 53-20 in a Valley Football Association game Friday night at Heiting Community Stadium. Marshfield improves to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in...
Marshfield girls tennis sweeps Merrill in WVC finale
MERRILL – The Marshfield girls tennis team finished up its Wisconsin Valley Conference dual meet schedule with a 7-0 sweep of Merrill on Thursday at Merrill High School. Three of the four Marshfield singles players won in straight sets. Merrill forfeited all three doubles matches. Marshfield finishes the regular...
A coach's coach: Jack Brooks made Rosholt a winner by putting his players first
WISCONSIN — The list of reasons is lengthy. Why was Rosholt’s Jack Brooks one of the most successful high school baseball coaches in the state of Wisconsin?. Well, if you had to pick one, it would be this: He got it. He cared more about you as a...
Boiler malfunction prompts evacuation at Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The cause of a gas leak Friday morning at Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids due to a boiler malfunction. Staff and students were evacuated during the investigation. An update provided by the district on Facebook, stated everyone returned to the building around 11: 25 a.m.
Body found in Rib Mountain identified as elderly man
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has positively identified the body found in Rib Mountain on Aug. 22 as Robert Wenitschka, a 74-year-old male, who died of natural causes. Investigators said Wenitschka was homeless with no ties to the Wausau area. A social media search...
Wausau man faces hit-and-run charges after rollover crash on Hwy. 52
A portion of Hwy. 52 east of Wausau was shut down for several hours earlier this month due to what police described as a utility emergency involving downed power lines. But court documents show the power lines were hanging over the roadway due to a single-vehicle rollover involving three teenagers.
Baraboo man charged with trying to blow up Juneau County bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WMTV) -A Baraboo man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he tried to blow up a bar and restaurant he was running and in the process of buying in Juneau County. Heath Fjorden, 43, is charged with arson of a building with intent to defraud, two...
Fugitives apprehended in Wood, Marathon counties
WAUSAU — The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for the Western District of Wisconsin arrested 15 violent fugitives and located one deceased fugitive out of state, during a four-day warrant sweep named “Operation Hot Shot” from August 29-September 1. “Operation Hot Shot” focused on apprehending violent...
Owner of Lyndon Station bar that exploded earlier this month now charged with arson
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — The owner of a Juneau County bar that exploded earlier this month is now accused of intentionally blowing it up. Heath Fjorden, 43, of Baraboo, was charged Wednesday with arson of a building with intent to defraud and two counts each of damage to property by means of explosives and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The explosion...
