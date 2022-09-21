Read full article on original website
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe Mertens
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
The Post and Courier
1718 Sparkleberry Lane, Johns Island, SC 29455
Precious cottage with main bedroom downstairs in beautiful Whitney Lake! This home is less than 3 years old and features an open floor plan and hardwood floors in the main living areas. The kitchen features an island and walk-in pantry. The laundry room is downstairs just across from main bedroom. Upstairs are 2 additional bedrooms loft area and hall bathroom. Fabulous Lowcountry front porch back porch and detached 2 car garage round out this home! Whitney Lake features a large lake great for kayaking or taking evening strolls. The lake is just steps from this home! Come check it out! A $2 000 lender credit is available and will be applied to closing costs and prepaids if the buyer chooses to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concessions.
The Post and Courier
4419 Mixedwood Drive Drive, Ladson, SC 29456
Great home in move in condition. Located on a large corner lot. This home is in excellent shape with beautiful hardwood floors in the family room and hall. There are tile floors in the spacious kitchen and carpet in the all bedrooms. This home has been updated inside. There is a 30 year architectural roof recently put on. Enjoy family and friends in this large back yard. There is a 5' high chain link fence to keep your kids and animals safe. The client is willing to include the water filter the market value is arround $6 000.A$1 000 Lender Credit is available and will be applied towards the buyer's closing cost and pre-paids if the buyer choose to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concession.
The Post and Courier
202 Rubles Lane, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
Welcome home to this meticulously maintained two story abode in desirable Spring Grove Plantation. Simple and clean curb appeal greets you at the door. The foyer leads you into the open floor plan making you feel instantly at home. An abundance of natural light compliments the upgraded flooring and bright color scheme. You'll be excited for this stunner of a kitchen featuring granite countertops beautiful white cabinets stainless appliances including the gas range and oversized island. A gas fireplace is offset in the living room and serves as a classic focal point. Upstairs you'll find a functional layout complete with the Owner's suite that features a HUGE closet and spacious ensuite with soaking tub/ separate shower and dual vanity complete with cultured marble countertops. Three secondary good sized bedrooms are located just down the hallways from the perfectly-sized loft featuring brand new hard flooring. The secondary bath and laundry are conveniently located just down the hall. The outside area is a clean slate and features a screened porch and fully privacy-fenced backyard ready to enjoy beautiful low-country evenings. Spring Grove Plantation is highly desirable and located near military bases schools shopping historic landmarks recreation and highways. State of the art amenities include a community pool disc golf dog parks fields ponds play parks walking and jogging trails and boat/rv storage. You'll feel at home in no time.
The Post and Courier
General Notices - SOLID WASTE SERVICES
PUBLIC NOTICE TO THE RESIDENTS OF THE CITY OF CHARLESTON FULL COST DISCLOSURE - SOLID WASTE SERVICES Pursuant to the requirements of the SC Code of Laws Section 44-96-90 and SC Department of Health and Environmental Control Regulation R61-107.2, the City Of Charleston does herby provide public Notice that the estimated cost to provide Solid waste services to the community for the Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 was $8,084,658. The total cost divided by the 2021 Census population estimates of 156,625 Yields a Per Capita cost of providing solid waste Service of $51.62 AD# 2024014.
charlestondaily.net
18-year established Food Vendor Business at the Charleston Farmers Market – For Sale – Asking $56,000
Rare opportunity to take over a successful seasonal business in Charleston, SC at one of the Top Farmer’s Markets in the country. Open only on Saturdays 8-1, April – December, and operated as a side project for the owner. Opportunities for other markets and catering can easily turn this business into a full-time career. Hand-painted catering BUS included in the sale.
The Post and Courier
Page's Okra Grill owners buy Charleston restaurant building for nearly $1M
The owners of Page's Okra Grill recently paid just under $1 million for the building that housed the former Gnome Café on the Charleston peninsula. Page's affiliate 302 Coleman Blvd LLC bought the 3,200-square-foot, two-story commercial property at 109 President St. for $950,000, according to the commercial real estate firm NAI Charleston, which handled the sale for the seller, PR Properties Inc. of Sullivan's Island.
The Post and Courier
Dorchester County, The Ponds residents unite to battle changes in Summerville neighborhood
A homebuilder's decision to cut off negotiations with Dorchester County over proposed changes to a Summerville neighborhood has politicians vowing to fight and has heightened the acrimony between residents and the company that wants to alter the look of their community along the Ashley River. "I've got as much chance...
The Post and Courier
Invitation to Bid - IFB #23-010
The Beaufort County School District is soliciting bids in response to IFB #23-010 iPad Repair Services. Responses are due by 4:00 PM EST on October 3, 2022. Specifications of IFB #23-010 may be obtained electronically at http://beaufortschools.net (click on "Community", " Working With The District", "Bids & Awards") or by contacting Kaylee Yinger at Kaylee.yinger@beaufort. k12.sc.us. Bids from Minority and Women Business Enterprises are strongly encouraged. AFFIRMATIVE ACTION EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER Thank you for your continued support and interest in doing business with the Beaufort County School District. AD# 2023636.
The Post and Courier
732 Hunt Club Run, Charleston, SC 29414
Welcome to 732 Hunt Club Run! Beautifully maintained home in a great neighborhood in WestAshley! Primary Ensuite on the first floor with new hardwood floors and Huge updated bath! Thebottom floor also features a formal dining room hardwoods throughout half bath plenty ofstorage laundry large updated kitchen with a gas range and breakfast nook and living roomwith a gas fireplace!Upstairs you'll find 2 large bedrooms full bath and a gigantic FROG for use as a 4th bedroomor flex space! New hardwood floors in upstairs hallway! The backyard is lovely with a hugedeck!Both HVACs installed 2018! New 50 year roof new gutter system and Nest thermostatsinstalled in 2019! AT&T fiber drop in the house and convection oven downdraft in place for yourconvenience! Deck Umbrel and Gym Machines convey with acceptable offer! Washer/ Dryer do Not convey. Fridge Conveys. You must see this immaculate home today! Neighborhood has a community pool and playground!
The Post and Courier
8800 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC 29420
This is the nicest condo in the Villas! The others don't compare. Almost everything has been updated and upgraded within the last 6 months! MBR on the first floor with custom tiled shower & rain shower and wand new floating vanity and sink with spoutless faucets. Barn doors. Second bedroom also on first floor and 3rd bedroom /dual MBR or Bonus room / Office with full custom tiled wall with soaker tub & dual vanities upstairs. Over $100K in improvements to also include: LVP flooring throughout white kitchen cabinets granite countertops stone backsplash linear gas fireplace modern light fixtures & ceiling fans privacy gate and more. See complete list of improvements under documents. HOA includes landscaping ext maint & pool. Ideal for those preferring main living on 1st floor.
USPS to host job fairs in Summerville, Mount Pleasant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Postal Service is planning to host job fairs next week in the areas of Mount Pleasant and Summerville. The job fairs will be held at the Mount Pleasant Post Office at 1050 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on September 27, and at the Summerville […]
live5news.com
Development in historic community not communicated with homeowner: ‘We’re still here’
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A new development will bring homes and an inn into Beefield community, where a homeowner says they were not fully communicated with about the project. Deborah Green has lived with her family off of Battery Island Drive and Old Folly Beach Road for 50 years....
The Post and Courier
Charleston law firm building sold for $1.72M; new owner plans broadcast studio, residences
Charleston's Broad Street is steeped in history, with quaint shops, dining venues, charming inns and legal practices near the Four Corners of Law. Now, an attorney and former New York resident wants to add a new element to the mix. Josh Nass intends to transform the four-story office building he...
live5news.com
Maple Street set to be widened, extended as first project of Summerville plan
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville will be dedicating tens of millions of dollars to a variety of projects to help spruce up its Midtown area, and one of these projects could be underway in the next few months. Maple Street is no stranger to being backed up...
Photos: CofC opens time capsule found in building wall
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A time capsule discovered during construction was opened Thursday during an event at the College of Charleston (CofC). The capsule was found in a wall at the Albert Simons Center for the Arts as crews were completing renovations on the building. In the box were about a dozen items giving a […]
holycitysinner.com
Carnes Crossroads Set to Host Fall Festival Farmers Market on September 23rd
Carnes Crossroads will kick off the season with area residents and local vendors at their Fall Festival Farmers Market on Friday, September 23rd. The event will run from 4 pm to 8:30 pm. The Carnes Crossroads Farmers Market provides opportunities for neighbors, friends, and families to connect, while extending support...
The Post and Courier
Georgetown County to hold meeting on proposed 2,000-acre solar farm
GEORGETOWN — County officials have scheduled an Oct. 10 community meeting in Lambertown to discuss a proposed 2,061-acre solar farm. The Georgetown County Planning Department scheduled the community meeting to help address concerns about the solar farm project, according to a Sept. 23 news release from the county. The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Saints Delight Pentecostal Church, 8285 Saints Delight Road, Andrews.
The Post and Courier
Explore Charleston CEO says no ill-intent with Cayman bank account
Charleston’s state-funded tourism marketing group stowed nearly $2 million in public money in an offshore account on an island nation known for banking secrecy long favored by tax dodgers and money launderers. Helen Hill, chief executive of the Charleston Area Convention & Visitors Bureau also known as Explore Charleston,...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston preparing former dairy plant for possible commercial use
NORTH CHARLESTON — Months after a milk processing plant ceased production, the city is preparing the former Borden Dairy site for potential commercial use. North Charleston City Council voted Sept. 22 to rezone the old plant at 5001 LaCross Road that closed in May from light industrial to commercial redevelopment.
PetSmart opening second location in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- North Charleston pet owners will soon have a new option for grabbing everything they need to care for their animals. Leading pet retailer PetSmart is opening a new location at 8821 Dorchester Road in North Charleston on Sept. 24. To celebrate the grand opening, the store will hold a celebration on […]
