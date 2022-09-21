ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia law enforcement agencies seeking better pay to stem turnover

ATLANTA — Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies urged Georgia lawmakers Thursday to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the...
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Conyers couple celebrates 71 years of marriage

Joan DeMarest Collins and Armand Collins celebrated 71 years of marriage on Sept. 15. They were married Sept. 15, 1951, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterbury, Conn. They have four children: Elizabeth, Robin, David, and Mary Lou. They have eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Joan is a retired homemaker and volunteer, and Armand is a retired manufacturing plant manager. Throughout their marriage, they have lived in six states — Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Iowa and Georgia — finally settling in Georgia in 1997. They have been active members of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Conyers since arriving in 1997.
CONYERS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Sept. 14 to Sept. 21, 2022:. George Anthony Adams♦ , 52, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; failure to...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Conyers, GA
County
Rockdale County, GA
Conyers, GA
Government
Rockdale County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Covington denies rezoning for build-to-rent development

COVINGTON — A rezoning request that would have allowed development of more than 100 single-family build-to-rent homes off McGuirts Bridge Road was denied by the Covington City Council Sept. 19. The council’s decision was met with enthusiastic approval from several dozen residents of the area who opposed the development.
COVINGTON, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Top 3 named for Newton School System's Teacher of the Year

COVINGTON — The Newton County School System and the Newton County Chamber of Commerce have announced the top three finalists for Newton County’s 2023 Teacher of the Year award. After reading essays submitted by each of the school system’s 23 Teachers of the Year, a panel of judges...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Piedmont Rockdale welcomes surgical specialist

CONYERS — Surgeon Shaoxu Bing, M.D., has joined Piedmont Physicians Surgical Specialists at Rockdale. Bing specializes in minimally invasive general surgery to treat hernias, gallbladder disease and a variety of gastrointestinal disorders. His special interests include hernia, foregut, and colorectal surgery.
CONYERS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Kenny McIntosh Suffers Injury vs Kent State

Georgia Football running back Kenny McIntosh entered the medical tent on Saturday, suffering from what appeared to be a lower-body injury. He entered the medical tent only to exit the tent shortly after with a noticeable limp and without his helmet. He appears to be done for the day.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Georgia#In Re#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#Green Street Sw
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newest Conyers Habitat house to be dedicated Thursday

CONYERS — Carol and Donald Vaughn will soon have a new address to call home. Following a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony planned for Thursday, the Conyers couple will be handed the keys to the newest home constructed by Habitat for Humanity of Conyers/Rockdale Inc. The new one-story home has...
CONYERS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Four field goals, blocked punt help UCF over Georgia Tech

John Rhys Plumlee rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries to lead Central Florida to a 27-10 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday in Orlando, Fla. Colton Boomer added four field goals for Central Florida (3-1), which has won back-to-back games.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Dave Doeren Reacts to UNC Quarterback Drake Maye’s Comments

View the original article to see embedded media. Every adoptable animal deserves a permanent, responsible and loving home. These animals are up for adoption at the Newton County Animal Shelter. Act quickly as pets may only be held for a short amount of time. Click for more.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy