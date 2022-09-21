Read full article on original website
Georgia law enforcement agencies seeking better pay to stem turnover
ATLANTA — Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies urged Georgia lawmakers Thursday to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the...
Georgia secretary of state plans to replace voting equipment in county where data was breached
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced on Friday that his office is replacing the voting equipment in Coffee County following "unauthorized access" of its election system after the 2020 presidential election. Installation of the new voting equipment will begin on Monday and is expected to be completed in a...
Conyers couple celebrates 71 years of marriage
Joan DeMarest Collins and Armand Collins celebrated 71 years of marriage on Sept. 15. They were married Sept. 15, 1951, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterbury, Conn. They have four children: Elizabeth, Robin, David, and Mary Lou. They have eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Joan is a retired homemaker and volunteer, and Armand is a retired manufacturing plant manager. Throughout their marriage, they have lived in six states — Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Iowa and Georgia — finally settling in Georgia in 1997. They have been active members of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Conyers since arriving in 1997.
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Sept. 14 to Sept. 21, 2022:. George Anthony Adams♦ , 52, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; failure to...
Covington denies rezoning for build-to-rent development
COVINGTON — A rezoning request that would have allowed development of more than 100 single-family build-to-rent homes off McGuirts Bridge Road was denied by the Covington City Council Sept. 19. The council’s decision was met with enthusiastic approval from several dozen residents of the area who opposed the development.
Top 3 named for Newton School System's Teacher of the Year
COVINGTON — The Newton County School System and the Newton County Chamber of Commerce have announced the top three finalists for Newton County’s 2023 Teacher of the Year award. After reading essays submitted by each of the school system’s 23 Teachers of the Year, a panel of judges...
Piedmont Rockdale welcomes surgical specialist
CONYERS — Surgeon Shaoxu Bing, M.D., has joined Piedmont Physicians Surgical Specialists at Rockdale. Bing specializes in minimally invasive general surgery to treat hernias, gallbladder disease and a variety of gastrointestinal disorders. His special interests include hernia, foregut, and colorectal surgery.
Kenny McIntosh Suffers Injury vs Kent State
Georgia Football running back Kenny McIntosh entered the medical tent on Saturday, suffering from what appeared to be a lower-body injury. He entered the medical tent only to exit the tent shortly after with a noticeable limp and without his helmet. He appears to be done for the day.
Newest Conyers Habitat house to be dedicated Thursday
CONYERS — Carol and Donald Vaughn will soon have a new address to call home. Following a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony planned for Thursday, the Conyers couple will be handed the keys to the newest home constructed by Habitat for Humanity of Conyers/Rockdale Inc. The new one-story home has...
Four field goals, blocked punt help UCF over Georgia Tech
John Rhys Plumlee rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries to lead Central Florida to a 27-10 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday in Orlando, Fla. Colton Boomer added four field goals for Central Florida (3-1), which has won back-to-back games.
Tropical Storm Ian forecast to reach Category 4 strength as it tracks toward Florida
Tropical Storm Ian, the ninth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to reach up to Category 4 hurricane strength before hitting Florida next week. If it does, it will be the first major hurricane to impact the state since 2018. Ian was located about 255 miles...
3,000-year-old canoe found in Wisconsin's Lake Mendota is the oldest ever found in Great Lakes region
A dugout canoe used by indigenous people 3,000 years ago recently recovered from Wisconsin's Lake Mendota is the oldest canoe ever found in the Great Lakes region, the Wisconsin Historical Society said Thursday. The canoe, which was found in pieces in the lake bed, was removed in collaboration with Wisconsin's...
Dave Doeren Reacts to UNC Quarterback Drake Maye’s Comments
Every adoptable animal deserves a permanent, responsible and loving home. These animals are up for adoption at the Newton County Animal Shelter. Act quickly as pets may only be held for a short amount of time.
