WIBW

Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 59-year-old male employee was killed at the Topeka tire plant on Saturday morning, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department. A news release from Sheriff Brian Hill says that deputies were dispatched shortly after 8 a.m. to a medical call at the Goodyear Plant in the 1900 block of NW US 24 Highway. deputies arrived to find that the man sustained life-threatening injuries while on the job. The Soldier Township Fire Department and American Medical Response also responded. The victim was taken by AMR to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office says the incident remains under investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Charges dismissed against Topeka men accused of beating man at Allstars

Charges were dismissed Friday in Douglas County District Court against two men who were accused of battering a man at the now-closed Allstars nightclub in North Lawrence. Daequan Jermaine Rayton, 24, and Christopher Shane Wuenstel, 23, both of Topeka, were each facing one felony count of aggravated battery, but after a preliminary hearing Friday, their charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the charges could be refiled.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested for soliciting minor online

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing charges for improper communication with a juvenile online. According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Terry Ray Hansard, 71, of Topeka was arrested Thursday, Sept. 22. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail at 5:20 p.m. for electronic solicitation of a child and sexual exploitation of a child.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Independence police sergeant dies, department announces

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is mourning the loss of a police sergeant who died on Saturday. Sgt. Terry Dorman was off duty and suffered a medical emergency, the department said on Saturday. Dorman suffered the medical emergency at a relative’s house. “Since April 1991, Sgt....
INDEPENDENCE, MO
WIBW

Co-conspirator sentenced to 8 years for role in $335 million fraud scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The contractor who co-conspired with members of two Topeka based construction companies to defraud the government out of hundreds of millions of dollars has learned his punishment. Patrick Michael Dingle, 51, of Parkville, Mo, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison without parole and...
PARKVILLE, MO
LJWORLD

2 Lawrence men charged with distributing drugs that caused one death and injured others

Two Lawrence men have been charged in Douglas County District Court with distributing a drug that caused a death by fentanyl overdose and that injured multiple other people. Logan Hastie Morgan, 22, faces one felony count of distribution of a controlled substance causing death, two felony counts of distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm and one felony count of possession of more than 10 doses of Oxycodone, according to charging documents.
LAWRENCE, KS

