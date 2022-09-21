Read full article on original website
WIBW
Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 59-year-old male employee was killed at the Topeka tire plant on Saturday morning, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department. A news release from Sheriff Brian Hill says that deputies were dispatched shortly after 8 a.m. to a medical call at the Goodyear Plant in the 1900 block of NW US 24 Highway. deputies arrived to find that the man sustained life-threatening injuries while on the job. The Soldier Township Fire Department and American Medical Response also responded. The victim was taken by AMR to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office says the incident remains under investigation.
LJWORLD
Charges dismissed against Topeka men accused of beating man at Allstars
Charges were dismissed Friday in Douglas County District Court against two men who were accused of battering a man at the now-closed Allstars nightclub in North Lawrence. Daequan Jermaine Rayton, 24, and Christopher Shane Wuenstel, 23, both of Topeka, were each facing one felony count of aggravated battery, but after a preliminary hearing Friday, their charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the charges could be refiled.
So-called Johnson County serial shoplifter pleads guilty — again
A Johnson County woman pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Kelli Jo Bauer has a documented history of multiple shoplifting cases dating back to 2008.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested for soliciting minor online
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing charges for improper communication with a juvenile online. According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Terry Ray Hansard, 71, of Topeka was arrested Thursday, Sept. 22. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail at 5:20 p.m. for electronic solicitation of a child and sexual exploitation of a child.
LJWORLD
Kansas Supreme Court denies motion to rehear Eudora murder case; state says ‘tie vote’ was denial of justice
The Kansas Supreme Court has denied the state’s motion to reconsider the case of a Eudora woman whose murder conviction in Douglas County District Court was overturned by the Kansas Court of Appeals. The woman, Carrody Buchhorn, was convicted in 2018 of second-degree murder after 9-month-old Oliver “Ollie” Ortiz...
KCTV 5
Independence police sergeant dies, department announces
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is mourning the loss of a police sergeant who died on Saturday. Sgt. Terry Dorman was off duty and suffered a medical emergency, the department said on Saturday. Dorman suffered the medical emergency at a relative’s house. “Since April 1991, Sgt....
Kansas City man convicted of girlfriend’s murder
Dmarius Bozeman was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, Khasheme Strother in a Kansas City townhome in Feb. 2021.
WIBW
Harvesters officials said move to Lawrence came after unsuccessful bid to find warehouse in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a year of looking for a new warehouse in Topeka, Harvesters officials said they found a suitable location in Lawrence. The announcement of Harvesters moving its Topeka warehouse at 215 S.E. Quincy to Lawrence came this week. Stephen Davis, the president and chief executive officer...
kcur.org
Jackson County to pay $405,000 to settle 2 lawsuits related to ‘Bra-Gate’ scandal
The cases concerned a 2019 policy that required women to remove their underwire bras when entering the Jackson County Detention Center. The Jackson County Legislature has agreed to pay $405,000 to two longtime employees of the Jackson County Detention Center who filed sex discrimination lawsuits against the county after they were required to remove their underwire bras to pass through metal detectors at the jail in 2019.
WIBW
Semi driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal Pottawatomie Co. crash
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Prosecutors say the semi driver accused of causing a crash that killed two people from Wamego last month appears to have been texting around the time of the accident. Formal charges against Mark E. Stanwix, 44, of Lecompton were filed in Pottawatomie Co. District Court...
Residents at KCK apartment complex fed up with years of pothole problems
Residents at the Fairfax Bluffs Apartment complex said they’ve dodged the large potholes that can be seen in their surrounding roads for more than two years.
Johnson County board considers $29M plan to part ways with county nursing home
The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will consider terminating an agreement for the Johnson County Nursing Center.
KCTV 5
Police present at GM plant in KCK after ‘disgruntled employee’ makes ‘threatening comments’
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - If you saw some police at the General Motors plant in KCK, it appears it was simply because they were asked to drive around the lot after a disgruntled worker made threatening comments. KCTV5 News received a handful of phone calls Thursday afternoon around 3:30...
Kansas City landlord charged in attack over unpaid rent
Prosecutors charged a Kansas City landlord with assault after a man claims he was severely beaten over unpaid rent.
WIBW
Co-conspirator sentenced to 8 years for role in $335 million fraud scheme
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The contractor who co-conspired with members of two Topeka based construction companies to defraud the government out of hundreds of millions of dollars has learned his punishment. Patrick Michael Dingle, 51, of Parkville, Mo, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison without parole and...
One person in critical condition after shooting in Kansas City
An overnight shooting near the Express Stop on Independence Avenue in Kansas City left a victim hospitalized in critical condition.
Man charged in August 19 shooting death outside KCMO house
Jackson County prosecutors charged a man Friday in an August 19 shooting death that began as a fistfight outside a KCMO house.
LJWORLD
2 Lawrence men charged with distributing drugs that caused one death and injured others
Two Lawrence men have been charged in Douglas County District Court with distributing a drug that caused a death by fentanyl overdose and that injured multiple other people. Logan Hastie Morgan, 22, faces one felony count of distribution of a controlled substance causing death, two felony counts of distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm and one felony count of possession of more than 10 doses of Oxycodone, according to charging documents.
Condition of Brush Creek has attention of KCMO residents, city leaders
The condition of Brush Creek east of The Paseo in Kansas City, Missouri, has the attention of residents and city leaders, with future changes on the horizon.
Ex-employee sentenced for embezzling over $1M from Johnson County Court
Former employee Dawna Kellogg has been sentenced to prison for embezzling over $1 million from the Johnson County District Court.
