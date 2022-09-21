Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Little London Kitchen in Birmingham, AL Closes its Brick-and-Mortar Location Permanently After Staffing IssuesZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Hayden and Trussville Girls Win Miss Iron City's Outstanding Teen CompetitionP3 StrategiesTrussville, AL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
Win Concert Tickets to See Mary J. Blige in Birmingham, Alabama
Noted as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige is on tour. Excited fans can’t wait for her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour to arrive in Birmingham, Alabama. It’s taking place on Wednesday, September 28 at the Legacy Arena at The BJCC. Also, gracing the stage will be Ella Mai and Queen Naija.
Little London Kitchen permanently closing after 3 years in Birmingham area
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Little London Kitchen in Homewood has announced that it will be closing for good after serving British cuisine in the area since 2019. Earlier this week, owners Bea and Matthew Morrissette said they had originally planned to close just for the foreseeable future while they dealt with understaffing. On Friday, they […]
Now Open: Six new Birmingham restaurants to add to your list
There’s something undeniably joyful about celebrating the opening of a long-awaited restaurant. We watch the buildup on social media as owners post photos of construction on Instagram, inviting us to watch their progress. From permit approvals to décor, it’s fun to watch the process of opening a new restaurant unfold. And even more fun when owners finally post the “Grand Opening” announcement.
birminghamtimes.com
Nicola Walls Brings Unique Nail Art to ReFRAME Celebration at BMA on Sept. 29
Birmingham Museum of Art’s fall ReFRAME Party kicks off a new season on September 29 with an array of events visitors will find at their fingertips – literally. Nicola Walls, a nail artist in the Birmingham area, will be a part of the celebration that includes new exhibitions, a deejay with global beats and LED artistry. It all begins at 5 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southern-based outdoor network for Black women signs brand deal with REI
Outdoorsy Black Women, a social network for Black women who enjoy nature and the outdoors, has inked a brand partnership with outdoor retail giant REI. The group has signed on to join REI’s Inclusion Partnerships Network. Through the network, the retailer builds partnerships with organizations and leaders working to create a more diverse community for outdoor leisure and adventure. Organizations in the network include Black Girls RUN!, LatinXHikers, and The Venture Out Project. REI and the nonprofit organization Outdoor Afro have also collaborated on a line of hiking gear which debuted earlier this month.
wbrc.com
Calera man finds racial slur carved into park picnic table
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in Calera taking a break from a run, found a disturbing racial slur carved into a picnic table at Calera Oliver Park. Geoffrey Gwin runs every two to three days and part of his routine is resting at the picnic tables at the end of his workout.
Mayor Stewart hosts music festival to celebrate Irondale’s 135th birthday
From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — Mayor James D. Stewart Jr. will host a music festival celebrating the city of Irondale’s 135th birthday this Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. The music festival will take place at Beacon Park, with gates opening at 2 p.m. and the show beginning at 4 p.m. Featured acts include Taylor Hicks, […]
birminghamtimes.com
How Engineer Arthur Williams Builds Birmingham Teens for Success
On a crisp Saturday morning in the Smithfield community, Arthur Williams is leading a class in an abandoned building. Williams is explaining to a group of teens how they can transform that dilapidated structure into living conditions for a family. Williams, a civil engineer by trade, has been teaching construction...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bham Now
41 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Sept. 23-25
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 41 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Stephanie Robinson at 205-229-6247 or...
New owner seeks improvements for Crestwood Festival Center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Big changes are planned for a long-time shopping area in Birmingham, as Crestwood Festival Center was sold to new ownership last month. President of CityWide Properties Steven Verstandig says the location could become a prime destination spot for Birmingham with proper management and the right tenants. CityWide Properties acquired the shopping […]
birminghamtimes.com
John Archibald: Ignoring Murders of Black Males Won’t Make it Disappear
This opinion column is another installment in a Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series on Gun Violence in the city. We talk a lot about murder. We don’t talk about it well. We mourn the dead – when it suits – and punish killers to ease our minds, if not our souls. In particularly dangerous years, such as this one in Birmingham, we wring our hands and act as if violence is new, as if the world is going quite rapidly to hell, as if the good old days were divine, and did not pave this path to perdition.
16 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Sixteen people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 13, 2022, and September 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Businessman Jesse J. Lewis to receive Prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award
Birmingham Times founder and visionary entrepreneur Dr. Jesse J. Lewis Sr. has been awarded Lifetime Achievement from the Vulcan Park Foundation. The 2022 honorees for the annual The Vulcans Community Awards were announced Thursday and honor seven citizens who exemplify civic pride, leadership and progress in four award categories: lifetime achievement, hero, game changer and servant leadership.
wbrc.com
Weekend block party at Crossplex Village to celebrate opening of new restaurant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 5 Points West Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a block party at Crossplex Village this weekend to celebrate the opening of Crab Barrack. Crossplex Village is home to several businesses that serve the West Birmingham community and support Birmingham’s world class athletic facility the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Food distribution drive happening in Wylam on September 27
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama will be hosting a food distribution drive in honor of Hunger Action Month on September 27 in Wylam. The food distribution will begin at 9 a.m. at Faith Chapel, located on 100 Mike Moore Blvd, Birmingham. Food will be provided by Winn-Dixie to the […]
Bham Now
How The Altamont School is helping students reconnect in the wake of disruptions
The Altamont School has developed creative ways for students to reconnect in the wake of pandemic disruptions. Keep reading to learn how the school’s Core Values Week reminded students what The Altamont School is all about and even further strengthened their community. Fighting a lack of connection during COVID.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS42.com
Family & Consumer Science Teacher Wins ‘One Classroom at a Time’ $1,000 grant!
Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama. This weeks winner is Amethyst Vineyard, a family and consumer science teacher...
wbrc.com
Pedestrian hit, killed on University Blvd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Birmingham this morning according to police. It happened on University Blvd. at 27th St, behind McDonalds. Police say they do not know the identity of the driver. Information about the circumstances leading to the incident...
The Daily South
"Please Adopt Or Foster!": Over-Capacity Alabama Animal Shelter Forced To Put Dogs Outside
An Alabama animal shelter is so overcrowded, they've been forced to house some dogs outside. Leaders at the Shelby County Humane Society in Columbiana declared a "shelter emergency" on Facebook Monday, calling the situation they've been faced with "absolutely urgent" in a plea for more people to foster and adopt.
wbrc.com
Emergency rooms around Ala. are full
Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
Comments / 0