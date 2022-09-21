ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer, AL

AL.com

Now Open: Six new Birmingham restaurants to add to your list

There’s something undeniably joyful about celebrating the opening of a long-awaited restaurant. We watch the buildup on social media as owners post photos of construction on Instagram, inviting us to watch their progress. From permit approvals to décor, it’s fun to watch the process of opening a new restaurant unfold. And even more fun when owners finally post the “Grand Opening” announcement.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Nicola Walls Brings Unique Nail Art to ReFRAME Celebration at BMA on Sept. 29

Birmingham Museum of Art’s fall ReFRAME Party kicks off a new season on September 29 with an array of events visitors will find at their fingertips – literally. Nicola Walls, a nail artist in the Birmingham area, will be a part of the celebration that includes new exhibitions, a deejay with global beats and LED artistry. It all begins at 5 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Southern-based outdoor network for Black women signs brand deal with REI

Outdoorsy Black Women, a social network for Black women who enjoy nature and the outdoors, has inked a brand partnership with outdoor retail giant REI. The group has signed on to join REI’s Inclusion Partnerships Network. Through the network, the retailer builds partnerships with organizations and leaders working to create a more diverse community for outdoor leisure and adventure. Organizations in the network include Black Girls RUN!, LatinXHikers, and The Venture Out Project. REI and the nonprofit organization Outdoor Afro have also collaborated on a line of hiking gear which debuted earlier this month.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Calera man finds racial slur carved into park picnic table

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in Calera taking a break from a run, found a disturbing racial slur carved into a picnic table at Calera Oliver Park. Geoffrey Gwin runs every two to three days and part of his routine is resting at the picnic tables at the end of his workout.
CALERA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

How Engineer Arthur Williams Builds Birmingham Teens for Success

On a crisp Saturday morning in the Smithfield community, Arthur Williams is leading a class in an abandoned building. Williams is explaining to a group of teens how they can transform that dilapidated structure into living conditions for a family. Williams, a civil engineer by trade, has been teaching construction...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

New owner seeks improvements for Crestwood Festival Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Big changes are planned for a long-time shopping area in Birmingham, as Crestwood Festival Center was sold to new ownership last month. President of CityWide Properties Steven Verstandig says the location could become a prime destination spot for Birmingham with proper management and the right tenants.  CityWide Properties acquired the shopping […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

John Archibald: Ignoring Murders of Black Males Won’t Make it Disappear

This opinion column is another installment in a Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series on Gun Violence in the city. We talk a lot about murder. We don’t talk about it well. We mourn the dead – when it suits – and punish killers to ease our minds, if not our souls. In particularly dangerous years, such as this one in Birmingham, we wring our hands and act as if violence is new, as if the world is going quite rapidly to hell, as if the good old days were divine, and did not pave this path to perdition.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

16 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Sixteen people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 13, 2022, and September 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham Businessman Jesse J. Lewis to receive Prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award

Birmingham Times founder and visionary entrepreneur Dr. Jesse J. Lewis Sr. has been awarded Lifetime Achievement from the Vulcan Park Foundation. The 2022 honorees for the annual The Vulcans Community Awards were announced Thursday and honor seven citizens who exemplify civic pride, leadership and progress in four award categories: lifetime achievement, hero, game changer and servant leadership.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Food distribution drive happening in Wylam on September 27

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama will be hosting a food distribution drive in honor of Hunger Action Month on September 27 in Wylam. The food distribution will begin at 9 a.m. at Faith Chapel, located on 100 Mike Moore Blvd, Birmingham. Food will be provided by Winn-Dixie to the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian hit, killed on University Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Birmingham this morning according to police. It happened on University Blvd. at 27th St, behind McDonalds. Police say they do not know the identity of the driver. Information about the circumstances leading to the incident...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Emergency rooms around Ala. are full

Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL

