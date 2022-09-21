Read full article on original website
How Do You Get Millennials To Move To Traverse City?
How do you get a millennial to move their family—or their business—to Traverse City? After five years, several grants, and the build-out of a digital talent attraction campaign, the team at Traverse Connect believes they have a pretty good idea. In 2017, a grant from the Michigan Film...
Muffin Ride
Join the Cherry Capital Cycling Club every Fri. for a bike ride to Suttons Bay & back from the parking lot in Greilickville behind Subway on M-22. It includes a coffee & bakery stop. Continues through Oct.
Breathing Space
A new comedy by McAdoo Greer & Leland's own Rebecca Reynolds. Lobby opens at 6:30pm with cocktails & appetizers. The show begins at 7:30pm on Sat. for the Red Carpet Premiere. Or enjoy on Sun., Sept. 25 at 3pm for the matinee show. Meet the cast & directors following the show.
Writing the Arts: Object + Words = Ekphrasis
Using the GAAC Vessels exhibit as foundation, Michigan Writers will lead four, one-hour Sat. morning sessions. Ekphrasis is the time-honored tradition of using the visual arts for literary inspiration. Writers of all skill levels welcome.
Geno's Annual Car Show & Friends of the BVDL Flea Market & Arts/Crafts Show
Geno's Annual Car Show presented by Geno's Sports Bar and Grill: Sept. 24, 12-4pm. $5 entry fee. Registration: 12-2pm. Participant & public voting: 12-4pm. 231-378-2554. Live entertainment by Duke and the Studebakers. Flea market & Arts/Crafts Show held in conjunction with car show, but from 12-5pm.
2022 National Alpaca Farm Day - Free Family Event
Meet 50+ alpaca boys & girls, meet Lucy the llama, see alpaca babies, feed alpacas, shop for alpaca products & more.
Contemporary Music: With Special Guest Patrice Rushen
Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. Grammy-nominated jazz pianist & R&B singer Patrice Rushen joins Interlochen Arts Academy’s singer-songwriter & jazz combo students for an evening of music. Best known for her 1982 single “Forget Me Nots,” the ASCAP Songwriter’s Award winner has performed alongside musical luminaries such as Stevie Wonder, Herbie Hancock, & Prince.
Comedy with Tom McCarthy
$20-$25 A staple on the midwest club & festival circuit, Tom has been seen on "Laughs" on Fox Network, & was a regional finalist on National Lampoon's "Comic Search." Recently he was a performer at the "Brew Ha Ha" Festival, & is the host of the weekly "Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle Podcast."
Murder on the Orient Express
Adults, $28; youth under 18, $15 (plus fees) Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks, & by morning it is one passenger fewer. Dame Agatha Christie's famous story was adapted into this comedy-mystery for the stage by playwright Ken Ludwig.
"Find Your Park" After Dark: Star Party
Sleeping Bear Dune Climb, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park, Glen Arbor. Enjoy a dark sky (new moon) viewing. Drop-in telescope & information stations will be available. Free, but a park entrance pass or annual pass must be displayed in your vehicle. Please park in the row furthest from the dunes with your headlights facing M-109. 231-326-4736.
