NPR

Tyler Perry talks new film 'A Jazzman's Blues'

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry about his new movie, A Jazzman's Blues. Playwright, screenwriter, filmmaker, studio mogul, philanthropist - It's hard to keep track of every one of Tyler Perry's hats. But with his latest film, he's put on a new one - reclaimer of a lost love. The love in question is a screenplay he wrote more than two decades ago. He says it was actually his very first, but he put it aside because he didn't have the skills or, frankly, the wherewithal to get it made until now, after more than a billion dollars in ticket sales to his previous films and building his own 330-acre studio. The film is called "A Jazzman's Blues," and it's the story of two kindred spirits who love each other but are kept apart by race, class, colorism and the general oppressiveness of the apartheid south. And Tyler Perry is with us now to tell us more about this passion project.
NPR

'Sidney' is a look at an actor who pioneered a vision of racial equality in Hollywood

Executive produced by Oprah Winfrey, directed by Reginald Hudlin and supported by Poitier's surviving family, Apple TV+'s documentary Sidney details the life of actor-director-activist Sidney Poitier. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. The life of pioneering actor, director and activist Sidney Poitier is explored in a new documentary produced by Oprah Winfrey...
NPR

Pop Culture Happy Hour

In the new film "Don't Worry Darling," Florence Pugh plays Alice, a woman living in an idyllic planned community that looks like it came out of about 1955. Alice is blissfully happy, it seems, with her husband, Jack, played by Harry Styles. But strange things begin to happen that make her suspect that all is not well in the community run by Jack's mysterious employer.
NPR

'Love and Stuff' is a moving memoir about motherhood

When Judith Helfand's mother was being treated for cancer, her family gathered around. JUDITH HELFAND: My two older brothers, myself and my sister-in-law - we took turns reading the side effects of this experimental drug. And with each side effect, my mother would chortle and laugh more until we were all laughing so hard there were tears running down our faces. And my mother said, at 83, I'm going to have acne, and I'm going to have diarrhea, and it's going to be the last six weeks of my life? And we were all laughing so hard. We're like, please don't do this. Let's just have a nice hospice. So that's what we did.
Sarah Vaughan
Dizzy Gillespie
Ella Fitzgerald
Ari Shapiro
Sonny Rollins
NPR

Richard Armstrong is retiring as director of the Guggenheim Foundation after 15 years

The Guggenheim looms large among the world's great cultural institutions, from New York City to Venice to Bilbao, opening a window into the souls of artists Kandinsky, Magritte, Ringgold and many more to millions of people. It also now confronts questions about how museums and galleries can be relevant and compelling in a fast-changing, diverse and increasingly digital world.
NPR

Sunday Puzzle: Find the sport!

On-air challenge: I'm going to read you some sentences. Each sentence conceals the name of a sport in consecutive letters. You name the sports. 1. He was a dumb ox in grade school. 2. This is your classic rickety chair. 3. My family has always gotten Nissans. 4. The rainbow...
NPR

Abigail Disney turns critical lens on her family's company in new doc

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with documentary filmmaker Abigail Disney, granddaughter of Disney co-founder Roy Disney, about her new film, The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. If you've ever been to a Disney theme park, especially as a child, there's a good chance you were swept away...
NPR

Jeopardy! contestant gets a second chance at the grand prize

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. A "Jeopardy!" contestant got a second shot at becoming a champion and it only took 50 years. Martha Bath had her first go at it in 1972 and went home with a consolation prize of 40 bucks and a sweet set of encyclopedias, which she still has. In her return to the game this week, she's won over $30,000. As the great Aaliyah used to sing, if at first you don't succeed, then dust yourself off and try again.
NPR

When you hear the term "mud huts"

We've spent a fair amount of real estate in our past newsletters discussing coded words and phrases — shortcuts that writers use to evoke images or themes, often unfairly. An NPR audience member recently brought another phrase to our attention: "mud huts." When a journalist describes a building as...
