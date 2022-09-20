Read full article on original website
Cessna: Spotlight will shine brightly Saturday on Texas A&M QB Max Johnson
Max Johnson was one of the stars in Texas A&M’s victory over Miami last week, but he’ll have to play a much bigger role if the 23rd-ranked Aggies are to beat 10th-ranked Arkansas on Saturday. Arkansas’ Achilles heel is pass defense. The Razorbacks are allowing 353 yards per...
Texas A&M women's golf team rallies to beat Texas at "Mo"Morial
The Texas A&M women’s golf team overcame a six-stroke deficit on the back nine of the final round to pass Texas and win the “Mo”Morial Invitational on Wednesday at Traditions Club. Down three strokes after Tuesday’s first two rounds, the Aggies rallied to shoot an even-par 288...
Single defensive lapse dooms Texas A&M soccer team to 1-0 loss to Mississippi State
Over the Texas A&M soccer team’s first two Southeastern Conference games, the Aggies have outshot their opponents 33-16. But a few small lapses, typically against the run of play, have doomed them in both matches. It happened for the second time Thursday against Mississippi State as A&M allowed a...
Texas A&M volleyball team rallies to win SEC opener at Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. — The Texas A&M volleyball team got sterling performances from Caroline Meuth and Elena Karakasi in a 19-25, 25-22, 26-28, 25-19, 15-10 comeback victory over Ole Miss on Wednesday in their Southeastern Conference opener at Gillom Sports Center. Down 2-1 in the match and 19-18 in the...
Texas A&M softball team opens fall drills with new coach Trisha Ford
Texas A&M first-year softball coach Trisha Ford didn’t mind working up a sweat while answering questions as the Aggies opened fall practice Wednesday. “What a beautiful day today,” Ford said. “The good Lord had us in the plans. We’ve had some rain the last couple of weeks, so today it feels good to be out there. I’m just excited to get out on the field and spend three hours with the team.”
Wendy, Barbie turn it around on Prognosticator Panel with sterling weeks
The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel followed the Texas A&M football team and had a huge bounce-back week, and no one had to use a substitute picker. Wendy Flynn of Wendy Flynn Real Estate and Barbie Patterson of Patterson Architects probably considered replacements after going 5-15 and 6-14 respectively, but they did an about face with Wendy going 15-5 and Barbie 14-6 last week. No word if they’ve consulted with each other, though Barbie fessed up that she got help from other local architects.
Miami's Van Dyke enjoyed crowd, not outcome last week at Kyle Field as Johnson had best of both worlds
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke couldn’t quiet the Kyle Field crowd, which helped make Max Johnson’s first start for Texas A&M a success. Van Dyke, a third-year sophomore who many project as a possible NFL second-round pick, relishes road environments such as Saturday night’s prime-time game that had 107,245 fans. He told reporters last week nothing pleases him more than “going into another team’s stadium and making plays, making the crowd quiet.”
Show ‘Texas A&M Today’ to premiere Monday
A new biweekly television show, “Texas A&M Today,” will premiere Monday on KAMU-TV and give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at Texas A&M University. The premiere airs at 9 p.m. Mondays and will rerun at 6 p.m. Saturdays. The show can be viewed on Suddenlink, DirecTV, Dish and cable, as well as streamed live on KAMU’s website. The show is part of A&M's Division of Marketing and Communications.
