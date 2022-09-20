Read full article on original website
A teen ordered to pay $150,000 to the family of her rapist is flooded with donations
A GoFundMe account set up by Pieper Lewis' former math teacher has surpassed the amount of the court-ordered restitution — and people are still giving.
Migrant woman who accused her manager of rape loses her lawsuit against him and Sbarro Pizza
A woman who accused her manager at Sbarro Pizza of repeatedly raping her in 2016 lost a federal lawsuit against him and Sbarro on all counts Friday. Her lawyers are now pushing for a mistrial on the grounds that the company alleged she fabricated the claims to win legal immigration status.
Black Man Who Claimed Self-Defense In Killing White Teen Over Racial Slur Convicted
A Black man who fired shots at a truck full of teenagers in Statesboro, Georgia, killing a white teen girl, said he acted in self-defense after they yelled racial slurs at him. However, the jury rejected his claim and convicted him of manslaughter. William Marcus Wilson, 23, was accused of...
Iowa human trafficking victim ordered to pay $150,000 after killing accused rapist
A teenage human trafficking victim in Iowa has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and must pay thousands of dollars after being charged in the fatal stabbing of her accused rapist in 2020.
Horror as 11-year-old girl gang-raped by up to five men in hours-long ordeal sparking outrage
AN 11-year-old girl has been gang-raped by up to five men in an hours-long ordeal that has sparked outrage. Four men are in custody, according to authorities in Kosovo, where the horror act took place. Interior Minister Xelal Svecla confirmed the rape occurred two days ago in the country's capital,...
Teacher’s Aide Allegedly Chokes 5-Year-Old Student After Not Allowed To Use the Bathroom
A mother in Texas alleges that her 5-year-old son was returned from school with bruising on his neck due to the teacher’s aide choking the child after he was told he was not allowed to go to the bathroom. Kindergarten student Cameron Sonnier was allegedly assaulted at Beatrice Mayes...
Three years ago, a teen mom took her two children to the playground. Only one returned home.
Noema Alavez-Perez was only 14 when she gave birth to her daughter, Dulce. When she became pregnant with Dulce’s half-brother, Manuel at 16, Noema dropped out of high school and began to abuse drugs and alcohol. Fed up with her behavior, her parents soon kicked her out of the house.
Fourteen year old boy destroys parent’s home when mom takes away his cellphone as discipline
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Sometimes life with my teenage daughter Tori can be hard. She has a number of disabilities, and is very immature for her age for one thing, and of course we’re just going through the teen years. You know, if you’re a parent, the teen years can be volatile for your relationship.
Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns jailed after returning to school
A teacher has been jailed for refusing to stay away from his school after they suspended him when he refused to call a pupil “they”.Enoch Burke, an evangelical Christian, was put on a paid suspension by Wilson’s Hospital School in County Westmeath, Ireland after he refused to use a student’s preferred pronouns. He broke a court order, which compelled him to not go to or try to teach at the school. Mr Burke went to the school anyway and sat in an empty classroom and declared he was there to work. Justice Michael Quinn jailed the school teacher for...
No Proof Of Racism By School Bus Driver Who Assaulted Black Children On Video, Cops Say
Investigators said there's no proof that former Morgan County bus driver James O'Neil's attack on Black children was racially motivated. The post No Proof Of Racism By School Bus Driver Who Assaulted Black Children On Video, Cops Say appeared first on NewsOne.
Indian sisters found hanged in suspected rape case
Two teenage sisters have been found hanging from a tree in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in a suspected case of rape and murder. Police said the bodies were found on Wednesday afternoon in Lakhimpur district. They have started an investigation after the family alleged the girls had been kidnapped and raped.
6 men arrested in rape, killing of teenage Indian sisters
Six men were arrested Thursday in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping and killing two teenage girls whose bodies were found hanging from a tree a day earlier. The 15- and 17-year-old girls belonged to the Dalit community, the lowest rung of India's rigid caste hierarchy, and were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field near their house in Lakhimpur Kheri district, police said. Dalits — formerly known as “untouchables” — are victims of thousands of attacks each year. According to human rights organizations, Dalit women are particularly vulnerable to caste-based discrimination and...
Viral Video Shows White ‘Kid’ Flipping Off, Cursing At Cops And Walk Away Unscathed
A viral video shows a white "kid" giving the finger and cursing at police officers, who react the polar opposite way they typically do when suspects are Black. The post Viral Video Shows White ‘Kid’ Flipping Off, Cursing At Cops And Walk Away Unscathed appeared first on NewsOne.
Texas woman arrested for racist rant and attack against Indian-American women
Texas police arrested a woman who was filmed hurling racist insults and attacking three Indian-American women near Dallas. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa reports on how that nearly five-and-a-half-minute video has gone viral as police are now investigating the incident as a hate crime. Aug. 27, 2022.
White Man Hurls Racial Slurs At Black Driver Over Parking In Viral Video
'You want my name? You want my license? It says f*** you n****,' a man says in the video.
Bus Driver Allegedly Kidnapped Middle Schooler, Declared Love: Police
"I wouldn't have thought this! He was the sweetest, but guess you really never know someone," said Kayla Edwards Guidry, a local mom.
Police Fatally Shoot 16-Year-Old Black Teen They Claim Had A Gun
St. Louis officers shot and killed 16-year-old Darryl Ross after he tripped and allegedly reached for a pistol he dropped.
Police response to 5-year-old boy who left school was problematic from the start
When police found a kindergarten boy who had walked off from school after attacking his teacher and classmates, it didn’t take them long to start guessing about the cause of his behavior. “He’s bad because no one’s correcting it,” one of the officers who brought the boy back to school is seen saying on police body-camera footage of the incident, which took place in Silver Spring, Maryland, in 2020. The officers asked the boy if he got spankings at home – and later told his mother she should beat him. But when I first saw the video, I knew this case was much...
Six Men Arrested in India After Two Teen Girls Found Hanged
An Indian village in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh has been shaken to its core after two teenage sisters were found murdered and hanging from a tree this week. The girls’ father said three men on a motorbike showed up and kidnapped the sisters, aged 15 and 17, from their home in Lakhimpur, beating their mother in the process, before dragging the girls off to nearby sugarcane fields where they were raped. The girls’ disappearance launched a town-wide search that led to one member of the crowd spotting their hanging bodies. Six men have been arrested so far, including a neighbor, the BBC reports. The murders have called attention to the epidemic of sexual violence plaguing women in the Dalit community, an issue that many fear police have been slow to take action to stop. State authorities have said the case will be expedited in court.Read it at BBC
Christian street preacher, 41, who harassed a transgender woman calling her a 'man in woman's clothing' is given a community order and fined £715
A Christian preacher who harassed a transgender woman by repeatedly calling her a 'man in woman's clothing' has been sentenced to a community order and fined. David McConnell, 41, was preaching with a microphone in front of a small crowd in Leeds city centre when he made comments about 'adulterers, drunkards and homosexuals' in June last year.
