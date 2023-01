The Miamisburg Boys’ Basketball Team defeated West Carrollton 60 – 54 on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at West Carrollton High School. The Vikings played great team basketball as contributions came from everywhere. Gavin Morningstar led the Vikings in scoring with 13 points. Billy Osmanski came off the bench and provided steallar guard play and contributed 8 points including some clutch free throws with 11.5 seconds left in the game. Jason Ball scored 10 points, Andrew Hoerner and Kiser Cornwell added 9 points each, and Gage Murphy had 8 points. The Vikings will play at home on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 against Valley View. The Vikings will honor Senior Jackson McGohan. Jackson will graduate early and is going to attend Louisianna State University on a football scholarship.

WEST CARROLLTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO