Surf City, NC

WITN

Hurricane Fiona impacts stops Indian Beach cruising

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Impacts from Hurricane Fiona are stopping drivers from cruising on one Eastern Carolina beach. The Indian Beach police department posted to social media that beach driving is closed until further notice. Officials say they ended traffic on the beach because they are experiencing storm surges and...
INDIAN BEACH, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Indian Beach halts beach driving

Beach Driving is closed until further notice. We are experiencing storm surges and beach erosion due to Hurricane Fiona. All beach poles have been removed due to rising tides into the dunes. During this time, it is a Red Flag Warning. Due to rising tides in the Indian Beach and...
INDIAN BEACH, NC
City
Surf City, NC
Surf City, NC
Business
WNCT

Large algae bloom, fish kill reported in Onslow County

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coastal Carolina Riverwatch is investigating a large algae bloom and reported fish kill in the Sneads Ferry area. The areas of concern are near the end of Fannie Creek Lane and a pond in the Chadwick Shores subdivision. On Wednesday, crews were collecting water, algae and fish samples. Coastal […]
SNEADS FERRY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man holds on to boat for two hours after capsizing off Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Large waves from Hurricane Fiona caused a boat to capsize early this morning near Oak Island. According to the Oak Island Water Rescue, the incident occurred around 9:30 am, a few hundred yards offshore. Crews say reports came in about the flipped boat being...
OAK ISLAND, NC
towndock.net

Fifteen and a Half Hours in the Neuse

It was the first thing Ronnie Antry said to Kathy Rose and her family as they hoisted him out of the Neuse River. It was about a quarter to eleven in the morning, she said, when they found him floating in the water, no boat in sight. The day before,...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity to host groundbreaking ceremony

NEWPORT — Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, serving Onslow and Carteret counties, will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the organization’s 102nd local Habitat Home Build project, to be built in Carteret County. The community is invited to attend the brief celebration and meet the family at 5 p.m....
NEWPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Carolina Beach council member speaks to WWAY after two crashes spark concern

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)- A busy road in Carolina Beach is gaining more attention after two people were hit by vehicles in separate accidents this week. It’s something business owner Aaron Taylor is all too familiar with. Taylor owns Dudes Sweet Candy which is located on the busy street...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Earwigs’ seeking moisture in Cape Fear homes

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– They’re small, slender insects commonly found in bathrooms, and if you’re seeing more of the pests known as earwigs, there’s a reason why. Experts say recent dry conditions have caused earwigs to find their way into many homes in the Cape Fear. Earwigs...
WILMINGTON, NC
country1037fm.com

A Pirate Invasion Is Coming To The North Carolina Coast

Shiver me timbers, the pirates are coming! That’s right a pirate invasion is coming to the North Carolina coast this weekend. But no need to beware. They are friendly pirates! They will make their way to Beaufort, NC for the Beaufort Pirate Invasion Festival on September 23rd-25th. The festival celebrates the rich history of pirates in eastern North Carolina. The festival begins with the pirates attacking the Beaufort Hotel at 6pm Friday. Following the attack will be the Blackbeard’s Masquerade Ball. Some of the weekends over events include other attacks, a Pirate Trial and public execution, breakfast with Blackbeard, and a Buccaneers’ Revue and dinner.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 21, 22 & 23

Michael Hargett, 63, of New Bern, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. William Jerry Nelson, Sea Level. William Jerry Nelson 89, of Sea Level passed away Friday...
NEW BERN, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you are someone who loves to eat seafood whenever you have the chance, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
WILMINGTON, NC
kiss951.com

Wilmington Brunch Spot Named Best Brunch in North Carolina

Do you enjoy a good brunch spot? I know I do. From mimosas to french toast to putting on a cute outfit, brunch is always a good idea. Whether you are with your friends, family, or significant other who doesn’t enjoy brunch. There are tons of brunch spots in Charlotte and North Carolina in general, but ever wondered who was the best? Yelp recently reviewed the best brunch spots in every state. Can you guess who made it to No. 1?
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Emerald Isle Beach Music Festival returns Saturday

EMERALD ISLE, N.C (WNCT) – The Emerald Isle Beach Music Festival is back for the first time since 2019 and will be happening this Saturday at the Western Ocean Regional Access. The event was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Let’s Go Out: Festivals in ENC Pitt, Wilson among county […]
cfcc.edu

Free from addiction, CFCC student pursues lifelong goals

September is National Recovery Month. Many students have experienced or witnessed the struggles of alcoholism, drug abuse, or gambling addiction. Yet through counseling, rehab, and dedication, many have recovered and regained their lives. We’d like to share the story of one such student. High Fidelity. From a young age,...
WILMINGTON, NC

