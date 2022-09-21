Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program records most hatchlings in a season
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A new record has been set in Oak Island. According to the Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program, over 12,400 hatchlings have emerged this season, marking the highest number since their records began. The organization says they only have a few nests left and...
WITN
Hurricane Fiona impacts stops Indian Beach cruising
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Impacts from Hurricane Fiona are stopping drivers from cruising on one Eastern Carolina beach. The Indian Beach police department posted to social media that beach driving is closed until further notice. Officials say they ended traffic on the beach because they are experiencing storm surges and...
carolinacoastonline.com
Indian Beach halts beach driving
Beach Driving is closed until further notice. We are experiencing storm surges and beach erosion due to Hurricane Fiona. All beach poles have been removed due to rising tides into the dunes. During this time, it is a Red Flag Warning. Due to rising tides in the Indian Beach and...
WECT
Man rescued by Oak Island Water Rescue after boat capsizes several hundred yards out
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island Water Rescue officers were dispatched at 9:30 a.m. on September 22 to The Point after a man’s small boat was capsized several hundred yards out. Per a release from the Oak Island Water Rescue, the boat was reportedly capsized by the wind and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Large algae bloom, fish kill reported in Onslow County
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coastal Carolina Riverwatch is investigating a large algae bloom and reported fish kill in the Sneads Ferry area. The areas of concern are near the end of Fannie Creek Lane and a pond in the Chadwick Shores subdivision. On Wednesday, crews were collecting water, algae and fish samples. Coastal […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man holds on to boat for two hours after capsizing off Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Large waves from Hurricane Fiona caused a boat to capsize early this morning near Oak Island. According to the Oak Island Water Rescue, the incident occurred around 9:30 am, a few hundred yards offshore. Crews say reports came in about the flipped boat being...
towndock.net
Fifteen and a Half Hours in the Neuse
It was the first thing Ronnie Antry said to Kathy Rose and her family as they hoisted him out of the Neuse River. It was about a quarter to eleven in the morning, she said, when they found him floating in the water, no boat in sight. The day before,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Traffic impacts expected in Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach during Saturday’s annual triathlon
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There are important traffic changes you need to be aware of ahead of Saturday’s YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon. The 43rd annual event includes athletes swimming, biking and running, and will result in necessary lane closures on several inland and mainland Wrightsville Beach roads.
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity to host groundbreaking ceremony
NEWPORT — Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, serving Onslow and Carteret counties, will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the organization’s 102nd local Habitat Home Build project, to be built in Carteret County. The community is invited to attend the brief celebration and meet the family at 5 p.m....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach council member speaks to WWAY after two crashes spark concern
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)- A busy road in Carolina Beach is gaining more attention after two people were hit by vehicles in separate accidents this week. It’s something business owner Aaron Taylor is all too familiar with. Taylor owns Dudes Sweet Candy which is located on the busy street...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Earwigs’ seeking moisture in Cape Fear homes
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– They’re small, slender insects commonly found in bathrooms, and if you’re seeing more of the pests known as earwigs, there’s a reason why. Experts say recent dry conditions have caused earwigs to find their way into many homes in the Cape Fear. Earwigs...
country1037fm.com
A Pirate Invasion Is Coming To The North Carolina Coast
Shiver me timbers, the pirates are coming! That’s right a pirate invasion is coming to the North Carolina coast this weekend. But no need to beware. They are friendly pirates! They will make their way to Beaufort, NC for the Beaufort Pirate Invasion Festival on September 23rd-25th. The festival celebrates the rich history of pirates in eastern North Carolina. The festival begins with the pirates attacking the Beaufort Hotel at 6pm Friday. Following the attack will be the Blackbeard’s Masquerade Ball. Some of the weekends over events include other attacks, a Pirate Trial and public execution, breakfast with Blackbeard, and a Buccaneers’ Revue and dinner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 21, 22 & 23
Michael Hargett, 63, of New Bern, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. William Jerry Nelson, Sea Level. William Jerry Nelson 89, of Sea Level passed away Friday...
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you are someone who loves to eat seafood whenever you have the chance, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Habitat ReStore locations asking for assembly volunteers this week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re handy with a hammer or screwdriver, the Cape Fear Habitat ReStore is asking for your help. All locations around the Cape Fear are looking for volunteers to assemble furniture at one of their stores. You can sign up for any shift on...
kiss951.com
Wilmington Brunch Spot Named Best Brunch in North Carolina
Do you enjoy a good brunch spot? I know I do. From mimosas to french toast to putting on a cute outfit, brunch is always a good idea. Whether you are with your friends, family, or significant other who doesn’t enjoy brunch. There are tons of brunch spots in Charlotte and North Carolina in general, but ever wondered who was the best? Yelp recently reviewed the best brunch spots in every state. Can you guess who made it to No. 1?
Emerald Isle Beach Music Festival returns Saturday
EMERALD ISLE, N.C (WNCT) – The Emerald Isle Beach Music Festival is back for the first time since 2019 and will be happening this Saturday at the Western Ocean Regional Access. The event was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Let’s Go Out: Festivals in ENC Pitt, Wilson among county […]
islandfreepress.org
Hurricane Fiona to bring dangerous rip currents and possible ocean overwash later this week
While Hurricane Fiona is expected to have no direct impacts to the Outer Banks, there will be an extended period of dangerous rip currents developing Thursday and continuing into the weekend, due to long-period large swells from the strengthening hurricane, per an update from the National Weather Service (NWS) Newport/Morehead City Office.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Crews finish instillation of power generators at nearly every intersection in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The next time a gusty storm knocks power out in Wilmington, the traffic lights around town are expected to still be functioning. Nearly every single intersection in the city has been wired to support generator back-up power as of today. The Wilmington Police Department says...
cfcc.edu
Free from addiction, CFCC student pursues lifelong goals
September is National Recovery Month. Many students have experienced or witnessed the struggles of alcoholism, drug abuse, or gambling addiction. Yet through counseling, rehab, and dedication, many have recovered and regained their lives. We’d like to share the story of one such student. High Fidelity. From a young age,...
Comments / 0