POTUS

Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
cryptopotato.com

SBF Surprised by FCA’s Warning Against FTX, Says They’ve Been in Talks

Despite not agreeing with the FCA’s warning, Sam Bankman-Fried vowed to abide by the regulator’s requirements and settle the issues. Sam Bankman-Fried – Co-Founder and CEO of FTX – said the tension between his company and the top financial watchdog in the UK – the FCA – was unexpected. In his words, the two sides have been discussing regulatory requirements “for a while.”
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Lebanese People Turn to Crypto Amid the Country’s Financial Collapse: Report

Some residents of Lebanon have started looking for alternative financial tools, specifically stablecoins, due to the economic knockdown of the country. Some of the tech-savvy youngsters in Lebanon have reportedly shifted their focus toward cryptocurrencies amid the current monetary crash. Earlier this week, the government closed all local banks due...
CURRENCIES
cryptopotato.com

Coinbase Hired Wall Street Traders to Test Proprietary Trading (Report)

Coinbase assumingly created a division and hired Wall Street professionals to conduct “proprietary” trading. The California-based cryptocurrency exchange – Coinbase – reportedly appointed at least four Wall Street traders and established a group to use the company’s own funds to trade cryptocurrencies. Undisclosed members of the platform described the activity as “proprietary” trading.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Cross Border Payments Are Approved in Russia: Report

The Ministry of Finance and the central bank have found common ground in using crypto for international payments. Russia’s central bank and Ministry of Finance have agreed on legislation to enable cross-border payments using cryptocurrency, according to a report from the Russian outlet Kommersant on Wednesday. The policy change...
MARKETS

