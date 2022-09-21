Read full article on original website
Related
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Former House staffer tells '60 Minutes' White House switchboard called Capitol rioter on Jan. 6
Denver Riggleman, a former adviser to the Jan. 6 committee told "60 Minutes" the White House switchboard called a rioter during breach.
North Korea fires ballistic missile in a show of 'defiance' days before Vice President Kamala Harris visits region
North Korea's action came as South Korean and US forces, including the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, are set to drill and VP Harris will visit.
Italians vote in election that could take far-right to power
Polls have shown that far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her Brothers of Italy party, with its neo-fascist roots, are the most popular.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptopotato.com
SBF Surprised by FCA’s Warning Against FTX, Says They’ve Been in Talks
Despite not agreeing with the FCA’s warning, Sam Bankman-Fried vowed to abide by the regulator’s requirements and settle the issues. Sam Bankman-Fried – Co-Founder and CEO of FTX – said the tension between his company and the top financial watchdog in the UK – the FCA – was unexpected. In his words, the two sides have been discussing regulatory requirements “for a while.”
cryptopotato.com
Lebanese People Turn to Crypto Amid the Country’s Financial Collapse: Report
Some residents of Lebanon have started looking for alternative financial tools, specifically stablecoins, due to the economic knockdown of the country. Some of the tech-savvy youngsters in Lebanon have reportedly shifted their focus toward cryptocurrencies amid the current monetary crash. Earlier this week, the government closed all local banks due...
Protests, drafting mistakes and an exodus: Putin's mobilization off to chaotic start
Russia's "partial mobilization" for its war in Ukraine is off to a chaotic start amid protests, drafting mistakes and an exodus of citizens fleeing Russia, as the Kremlin tightens rules around evading military orders.
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase Hired Wall Street Traders to Test Proprietary Trading (Report)
Coinbase assumingly created a division and hired Wall Street professionals to conduct “proprietary” trading. The California-based cryptocurrency exchange – Coinbase – reportedly appointed at least four Wall Street traders and established a group to use the company’s own funds to trade cryptocurrencies. Undisclosed members of the platform described the activity as “proprietary” trading.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Cross Border Payments Are Approved in Russia: Report
The Ministry of Finance and the central bank have found common ground in using crypto for international payments. Russia’s central bank and Ministry of Finance have agreed on legislation to enable cross-border payments using cryptocurrency, according to a report from the Russian outlet Kommersant on Wednesday. The policy change...
cryptopotato.com
The SEC is Angling to Take Authority Over All Ethereum Transactions in SPRK Suit (Opinion)
An overlooked part of a lawsuit the SEC filed Monday over a 2018 ICO for Sparkster (SPRK) made the rounds Wednesday. Apparently, the U.S. Securities Commission is angling to assert its regulatory authority over all Ethereum transactions. On Monday, the Securities and Exchange Commission filed a regulatory action against Ian...
Comments / 0