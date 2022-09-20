Read full article on original website
Lowland Block Party V, October 2
Sunday, October 2, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Quad Citians of all ages are invited to celebrate the arrival of fall when Rock Island venue Rozz-Tox and Laborspace host an expansive neighborhood gathering in Lowland Block Party V, the October 2 boasting art vendors, a flea market, live music, poetry readings, food and beverages, and plenty of fun for the entire family.
Ms. Pat, October 1
Saturday, October 1, 6:30 & 9 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA. Lauded by the Washington Post as "unforgiving and darkly hilarious" and the New York Times as "brutally honest and outrageous," comedian, author, and actress Patricia Williams - better known by her stage moniker Ms. Pat - will perform two standup sets at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room on October 1, the headliner beloved as the star of the Emmy-nominated The Ms. Pat Show and host of the podcast The Patdown with Ms. Pat.
Moline Police Department Trolls Adam Levine In Recruitment Ad
Whoever is running the social media accounts for the Moline Police Department needs a raise or something. Once again, the department is going viral but this time with a simple recruitment ad. Well, maybe not so simple if you don't know what's going on with Maroon 5's Adam Levine. The Moline Police Department used his recent cheating scandal to recruit officers and troll him all at the same time.
“Departures,” September 29
Thursday, September 29, 6:30 p.m. Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA. With the latest collection of titles in the Figge Art Museum's Film at the Figge series, the Davenport venue will be screening international, award-winning works that deal with death, loss, and grief in unexpected ways, beginning with its September 29 showing of Departures, the acclaimed Japanese drama from 2008 that won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.
KWQC
RAYGUN to open store in Davenport in November
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - RAYGUNshirts is set to open a Davenport location in November. The store has taken to social media to ask for ideas to fill the store with from the Quad Cities area. If an idea is picked, that person will get six free shirts and three $50 gift cards, according to the store’s policy.
Iowa native among new ‘Survivor’ contestants, premiering tonight
A 35-year-old Iowa native is among the newest round of contestants to appear on the reality series “Survivor,” which will kick off its 43rd season tonight. Cody Assenmacher — who grew up in Preston, Iowa, 15 miles east of Maquoketa — currently lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and works in elevator sales. His parents are hosting a viewing party tonight from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Downtown Pub, 102 W. Gillet St., Preston, to see Cody among the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other.
Bettendorf Woman Goes Viral For Epic Fail [VIDEO]
What was supposed to be a kind gesture turned into an epic fail, and now a viral video. Twenty-three-year-old cosmetologist and resident of the Quad Cities, Morgan Boone, was visiting her parents one Sunday afternoon when something not so satisfying happened. Morgan and her boyfriend had gone out to pick...
Quad Cities Great Glass Hunt Debuting Around The Area
Get ready to go on a treasure hunt. The QC Great Glass Hunt is a partnership between Visit Quad Cities and Hot Glass, Inc., a glass blowing studio and gallery in Davenport, Iowa. Participants can engage in this outdoor treasure hunt to find handblown glass floats hidden at specific parks in Bettendorf, Davenport, Moline, and Rock Island.
Boxing club a knock-out for developing great citizens
It’s a ‘hidden gem’ in downtown Rock Island, situated at the corner of 18th St. and 2nd Ave., and it’s producing some fantastic athletes and, more importantly, fantastic Quad Citians. Ramsey Vesey, head trainer at the Rock Island Boxing Club, wants to help youth become great citizens of the QCA, utilizing the skills and discipline […]
Vacation Rental Ruse: How An Idyllic Farmington Property Lured Many Across Illinois and Beyond
(NBC Chicago) - It was branded as an outdoor adventure. Only a three-hour drive southwest of Chicago, and 30-minute drive from Peoria, customers could escape to the town of Farmington, staying at an eight-bedroom, 30-acre lakeside vacation rental retreat. Surrounded by open farmland, online advertisements for the vacation rental showed...
City acquires former church campus for $3.1 million
The City of Moline has announced the acquisition of the Heritage Church property known as its Bridgepointe 485 campus. The landmark property at 1 Montgomery Drive is the center point of the future riverfront redevelopment area made possible by the demolition of the former Interstate 74 Bridge, a news release says. Heritage purchased the 119,114 square-foot building that sits on seven acres of prime riverfront property in 2017 to serve its congregation’s needs and to offer services to the Moline community.
"Ravensbrück Concentration Camp: A Story of Courage and Hope" at Moline Public Library
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (September 21, 2022) — Judith Winnick presents an extraordinary lecture about the only all-women concentration camp in her talk “Ravensbrück Concentration Camp: A Story of Courage and Hope,” Wednesday, October 19, 6PM, at the Moline Public Library. This program is presented courtesy of the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities as part of the community-wide Out of Darkness Project (https://www.outofdarknessqc.com/).
“Bridge To Nowhere”: 8 Bad Online Reviews of Davenport’s Skybridge
A downtown Davenport staple is the skybridge and overall, it's very well-reviewed but there are a few holes people find. TripAdvisor is where a lot of us go to find things to do in whatever place we're headed. I looked at Davenport's 'things to do' before I moved here in January. I've always thought the skybridge was really pretty and a lot of TripAdvisor reviews of it are positive. But I found 10 reviews that aren't so much on board. So here's what they said (the misspellings from some reviews are still there):
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police
The nonprofit raises money for pediatric cancer research, and to support cancer patients and their families. David Nelson says farewell to TV6. Brantley Francis Foundation 5 p.m. Updated: 7 hours ago. The nonprofit raises money for pediatric cancer research, and to support cancer patients and their families. Decorating your home...
City of Moline acquires former Kone riverfront property known as BridgePointe
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline announced the acquisition of the Heritage Church riverfront property known as BridgePointe 485 campus. The church purchased the former Kone manufacturing facility, including the landmark tower, in 2017 to serve the needs of the congregation and the community. “We originally purchased BridgePointe...
Ariana Gabriel, of Rock Island, Illinois, Named to the Summer 2022 Dean's List at Georgia State University
ATLANTA, GEORGIA (September 21, 2022) — Ariana Gabriel of Rock Island, Illinois (61201), was named to the summer 2022 Dean's List at Georgia State University. To be eligible for the Dean's List during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State cumulative GPA of 2.00 must earn a 3.50 GPA for the semester and complete at least six semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.
This Beloved QC Pizza Spot Is Closing Its Bettendorf Location
We will soon have one less place to get pizza in the QC. Quad City Pizza Company announced that they will be closing their location in Bettendorf effective on October 1st. The Facebook post didn't cite a specific reason, just that " the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses".
Top 10 Highest-Rated Restaurants In Davenport According To Yelp
Spooky season is here Quad Cities! Haunted houses are open and we know you want to get your scare on. We have the full list of Quad City haunted houses you need to visit before Halloween.
Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Davenport Gordmans
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee is renovating the old Gordmans building in Davenport to create a regional hub. Hy-Vee is renovating the building at 3860 Elmore Avenue to be a regional hub to support Hy-Vee stores across the Quad Cities, according to Dawn Buzynski, Hy-Vee’s Strategic Communications Director. The...
Jeff Rankin: Deadly tornado struck Monmouth 63 years ago
Next Monday will mark the 63rd anniversary of one of the most destructive storms in Monmouth’s history. While the number of Monmouth residents alive at the time has dwindled significantly, memories are still vivid for the witnesses who remain. The afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 26, 1959, had been overcast...
