wildcatstrong.com
Pummeled by Martin to end non-district, Temple begins 12-6A defense at improved Bryan
BRYAN – Temple’s football team was dealt a sobering 53-18 defeat by state-ranked Arlington Martin in last Friday night’s non-district finale at Wildcat Stadium, and the reasons for that stunningly one-sided outcome were numerous. The Wildcats allowed the Warriors – known for their outstanding, creative play on...
brownwoodnews.com
No. 9 Lions venture to 4A DII No. 10 Waco Connally seeking fourth straight victory
After collecting their first victory at Gordon Wood Stadium this season this past Friday, the Harris Ratings Class 4A Division I No. 9 Brownwood Lions are back on the road – part of a stretch of four road games in five weeks – to tangle with the 4A Division II No. 10 Waco Connally Cadets.
wildcatstrong.com
Wildcat Swim takes first place in season opening meet
The Temple Wildcat swim team got off to a strong start of their season as they took the combined team title at Tuesday’s Tri-Meet with Stafford and Salado hosted by the Wildcats at the Hardin Swim Center. Temple took the team title with 793 points while Stafford was second...
beltontigerathletics.com
Tigers Take Down Waco High
Tiger volleyball celebrated their three seniors tonight before taking on Waco High on their fourth district match up. The Tigers swept Waco High this evening in all three district match ups. The freshman red team came out tonight looking to turn the tables around after their close games Friday evening....
baylorlariat.com
New restaurant puts soul on La Salle
Jessica Horne, owner of Jess Soul Food, said she always knew she wanted to open a restaurant, as she began collecting kitchen equipment in 2004. Even before Xristo’s Cafe opened in 2017, 810 La Salle Avenue was on Horne’s radar. She said she thought the building would be a good spot for a restaurant.
groesbeckjournal.com
Goats, Blackcats renew ‘Battle of the River’ rivalry
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
fox7austin.com
10 Killeen ISD schools named Purple Star campuses
KILLEEN, Texas - Killeen ISD schools have been recognized as Purple Star campuses, says the district. The TEA designates Purple Star school districts and open-enrollment charter school campuses as those that show their support and commitment to meeting the unique needs of military connected students and their families. The ten...
KWTX
Killeen High School JROTC gets immersive college tour experience
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas A&M University - Central Texas hosted a large group of junior cadets from Killeen High School’s Junior ROTC program. The college said it not only wants to show these cadets what its ROTC program, but also the value of furthering their education. 44 students...
News Channel 25
Belton ISD holds groundbreaking ceremony for unnamed elementary school
CENTRAL TEXAS — A groundbreaking ceremony was held today for Belton ISD’s 12th yet-to-be-named elementary school. The school is currently called Elementary #12. In May 2022, voters approved a $168,825,000 million bond program to address growth, aging and evolving facilities, program equity and safety. Elementary #12 is the...
Ending Rumors: This is What Happened at a Killeen, Texas Middle School
Despite what you may have heard on social media, a middle school in Killeen, Texas was NOT on lockdown Thursday, September 22, and there was no shooting on campus. However, two juvenile students who allegedly made threatening comments against Manor Middle School are now facing three felony terroristic charges. Manor...
WacoTrib.com
Mumejian new pastor at Waco's Lake Shore Baptist Church
The Rev. Nick Mumejian is the new senior pastor at Lake Shore Baptist Church. He was officially installed during a ceremony Sept. 11 after being selected by the congregation in January. Mumejian delivered his first sermon as Lake Shore pastor on Easter Sunday, and then he and his wife, Virginia,...
Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas
This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Traffic accident near Kempner
Traffic is backed up near Kempner because of a traffic accident Thursday during afternoon rush hour. Credit: Darron Wallace.
Police: Belton man declared missing, whereabouts unknown
A local man from Central Texas has been declared missing by police. Kenneth Corwin of Belton was last seen Friday in the 100 block of Elm Drive.
2 Killeen ISD high school students arrested after 'unfounded' threats made toward Manor Middle School, the district says
KILLEEN, Texas — Two high school students with Killeen ISD were arrested Thursday and now face felony charges after making unfounded threats toward Manor Middle School, according to the district. The district sent a news release, quickly debunking any social media rumors of the school being on lockdown and...
fox44news.com
Lampasas ISD school bus involved in Kempner crash
KEMPNER, Texas (FOX 44) – A Lampasas ISD school bus was involved in a crash in Kempner on Thursday afternoon. Mayor John Wilkerson said on social media that at approximately 4:05 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was made regarding a traffic crash in the 12000 block of US Highway 190. Two large commercial vehicles were involved, as well as a Lampasas Independent School District bus. Wilkerson said the Kempner Police Department responded to the scene – along with multiple surrounding area Law Enforcement, Fire, and Emergency Medical Services.
Kempner, Texas Crash Involving School Bus, Dump Truck, And Fuel Tanker Injuries 4
KWTX is reporting that an accident in Kempner, Texas involving three vehicles has left 3 injured. On Thursday September 22nd, 2022, vehicles including a school bus, fuel tanker, and dump truck crashed on US 190 in Kempner. The accident in question occurred after 4 PM. According to KWTX, the dump...
tinyhousetalk.com
Tiny House For Rent in China Spring, Texas
This is a tiny house for rent on a private farm in China Spring, Texas which is located about 12 miles northwest of Waco. The home is listed over at the Tiny House Marketplace on Facebook for $1,150 per month, small dogs are allowed with a deposit. It has an outdoor area, kitchen, bathroom, and a large bedroom that doubles as a living area. What do you think?
KCEN TV NBC 6
Gatesville church saved by nearby neighbors and members passing by
A boy playing basketball across the street saw smoke coming from a church building and told his parents. A pair of members passing by also helped limit the damage.
wacoan.com
Top Things to do in Waco this Weekend
Spooky season is on our doorstep. Whether that means sending off September with Oktoberfest celebrations, getting crafty to welcome Halloween festivities or exploring the night sky, we’re here to provide you with the perfect way to get into the spirit this weekend!. Remember to tag us @wacoan and use...
