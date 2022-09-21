ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Roy, NY

Bench dedication in Le Roy part of ongoing revitalization effort in the Village

By Howard B. Owens
The Batavian
The Batavian
 3 days ago

History, art, culture, and community all come together with the installation of four new black metal benches in the Village of Le Roy.

The project is the inspiration of Sarah Farmer, a co-owner of Farmer's Creekside Inn, and a businesswoman who splits time between Rochester and Le Roy.

"This all started in downtown Rochester where we were trying to get away from all the chaos of the riots and all the bad things going on, all the hate. And trying to do some soul-searching with some association members and businesses, and we ended up coming up with this project, called the Black Bench Initiative," Farmer said prior to a ribbon-cutting outside the Creekside Inn on Friday. "Basically, it is something creating a memory of historical significance of different landmarks and important things to each community that they're in."

For Le Roy, the touchstones are fishing in the Oatka Creek, the Barn Quilt Trail, the Jell-O Museum, and a Ginkgo tree.

Rochester-area artist Stacey Mrva worked with Farmer on the themes and designed and built the benches.

Mrva started welding sculptures in steel while an art student at Syracuse University, and she has seen several of her sculptures become public art in the region.

"I'm an artist but also a craftsperson," Mrva said. "I make things and I like to work with my hands, but most of all, I like to create pieces that can be part of our everyday lives, making art accessible."

The project was made possible with the cooperation of the Village of Le Roy and a $15,000 grant from NYS Homes & Community Renewal through the Main Street Program.

"One of the things that we hope to do in the future is get some more suggestions to do six additional benches along Main Street," Farmer said. "It just creates a sense of gathering, an ability to come down Main Street."

Sarah Farmer and her father-in-law Bill Farmer have more plans to help revitalize downtown Le Roy.

They are going to turn the former bank building across the street into a multi-use event space -- a ballroom, a concert hall, a conference space that will accommodate up to 175 people.

"It will have a bar, a small dining room and a full kitchen," Sarah said. "You can outsource it for private events and weddings and we're gonna donate space to the community for youth banquets and proms and stuff like that."

The top floors will be converted to apartments, she said.

The Farmers also purchased the building next door that used to be a coffee house.  They hope to turn that into a bakery.

"We have to offer a breakfast at Creekside for hotel guests," Farmer said. "Ideally, it'd be really nice to be able to have a place where they can get breakfast earlier than nine."

Her inspiration for restoration and community involvement is her Bill Farmer, she said, who invested more than a million dollars and several years of work to restore the Creekside after a devastating fire gutted it and left it vacant for more than a decade. It's literally become a cornerstone of the Village of Le Roy since reopening in 2017 .

"Main Street has been near and dear to my family," Farmer said. "My fearless leader, my mentor, Bill Farmer, he started this very much in the mentality of restoring historic Main Street and of revitalizing the community. I very much have taken that and been very much inspired by that. And I'm so excited to see what we can do in the future. And I'm just so grateful for being able to get this project (the bench project) here."

Top photo: Sarah Farmer, Stacey Mrva, and Shelley Stein, Le Roy's representative on the Genesee County Legislature.

Photos by Howard Owens

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Batavian

Joseph E. Wyffels

Joseph E. Wyffels, 84, of Batavia passed away peacefully on September 23, 2022 at the Grand Rehabilitation & Nursing Home. He was born in Canandaigua on July 23, 1938 to the late Joseph and Emily Wyffels. Joe is also predeceased by his siblings. He is survived by his daughters; Debra...
BATAVIA, NY
Daily Messenger

The Central on Main in Canandaigua to close for construction, renovation

CANANDAIGUA — The Central on Main is closing for the season about a month earlier than usual to make way for construction, but before that comes a Saturday night party. The work at this outdoor dining space in downtown Canandaigua, which is expected to start next week, helps make what was a temporary fix to help downtown restaurants and bars recover from the COVID-19 pandemic more permanent.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Upcycle sale at Rochester Museum and Science Center this weekend

​​ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​The Rochester Museum and Science Center's next-to-new "Fantastic Findings Sale" is happening Thursday through Sunday. Set up at the Eisenhart Auditorium at the RMSC, ﻿Fantastic Findings is an annual upscale sale that features room after room of donated items for sale. There's all kinds of furniture, art, glass, silver, lamps, jewelry, linens, toys, tools, sporting goods and collectibles. The sale has it all.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, NY
City
Le Roy, NY
rochesterfirst.com

House of Mercy announces date for reopening, cuts ties with founder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The House of Mercy announced that they have scheduled the re-opening of the homeless shelter for November 1 after a fatal attack that took place there on August 7. Shelter officials said that the delay in reopening will allow them to implement new safety upgrades...
ROCHESTER, NY
wnypapers.com

Village of Lewiston to hold emergency meeting

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that an emergency public meeting will be held before the Village Board of Trustees to award an emergency contract to 716 Clean Up and Restoration for mold remediation in the Municipal Building located at 145 N 4th Street. Also, to make a down payment to 716 Clean Up and Restoration.
LEWISTON, NY
The Batavian

Martha Bailey named LeRoyan of the Year

Press Release: Botts-Fiorito Post #576, American Legion, Le Roy, would like to announce with great pride and pleasure Martha Bailey as its selection for the 2022 “LeRoyan of the Year Award." The “LeRoyan of the Year” is to recognize people who demonstrate the following qualifications and attributes:
LE ROY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Farmer
The Batavian

Art and nature come together for a project in full bloom

It may come as no surprise that the Community Garden in Batavia is filled with colorful flowers, vegetables and foliage. That scenery, however, is a flow of artistry painted on each side of five panels displayed at the garden on MacArthur Drive. At 8 feet tall by 4 feet wide, the panels complement the 50 or so plots of land — dotted with colorful flowers and vegetables — being tended to by local residents and organizations.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Pink Hatters celebrate cancer survivors at Batavia Downs on Oct. 27

The Pink Hatters and Friends return to Batavia Downs on Oct. 27 to celebrate cancer survivors in our community. Tickets are $30 and include a $10 free play in the casino. Doors open at 4 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. and a program to begin at 7 p.m. There is a basket raffle, entertainment, and a keynote speaker, plus a "best hat" award.
BATAVIA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Public Art#Ballroom#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Farmer S Creekside Inn#Jell O Museum#Syracuse University
CITY News

City plans to put $250,000 in one tent city, and demolish another

The city of Rochester will invest $250,000 into street outreach at the Peace Village encampment. But an unsanctioned camp on Loomis Street faces razing. The gravel-covered ground of Peace Village, a city-sanctioned homeless encampment tucked away on a side street just west of Rochester’s downtown core, tells a story of crisis and neglect. Cigarette butts, neon orange caps of...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Fire Departments in Upstate New York to Receive Funding

(WENY) - Over $2.6 million in federal funding will be provided for firefighters across upstate New York. The funding was allocated through FEMA's Assistance to the Firefighters Grant program. According to Senator Chuck Schumer's office, the funding will be used to purchase essential equipment and boost training. Locally, the Wayland...
HORNELL, NY
mhflsentinel.com

Benincasa closes in Mendon

It is with a very heavy heart that the Board of Directors of Benincasa announces the closure of the two-bed comfort care home located in the hamlet of Mendon. Benincasa was founded in 1996 as a volunteer-driven organization that provided compassionate end of life care at no cost to residents or their loved ones. For 26 years, Benincasa operated with a small paid staff, a large team of volunteers and with no guaranteed source of income. 100% of the funds needed to operate were raised through donations, memorial contributions and fund raising. In the years that have elapsed since opening, Benincasa welcomed over 475 residents and their families to the home.
MENDON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
cstoredecisions.com

New Quicklee’s Opens in Rochester, N.Y.

Quicklee’s has opened its first convenience store at the Adams Mobil Services Station in Rochester, N.Y. This location is one of the five new locations to have opened in the past year. “Expansion in the Rochester area is really important to our growth and our local identity,” said Ken...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Batavian

Library director to begin new chapter end of next month

There’s a certain library director who bowls, collects cocktail paraphernalia and has taken a “deep dive” into trivia tournaments. This person is also about to head southeast toward Westchester County. Give up? You won’t make his trivia team — a regional first place winner — any time soon then. The answer is Bob Conrad, head of Richmond Memorial Library for the last eight years.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
746
Followers
954
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy