metro.net
LA Community College District receives $1-million federal grant to help students ride free with Metro’s GoPass
United States Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the Los Angeles Community College District (LACCD) and Metro today announced that LACCD has secured a $1-million grant from Congress to extend Metro’s GoPass Program through the 2022-’23 academic year for the 21 community colleges in L.A. County. The program provides free...
