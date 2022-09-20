ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Bears: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Texans

In the Chicago Bears Week 3 game, the team welcomes the Houston Texans to the Windy City. Neither squad has been great this season, but both have had moments in Week 1, with Chicago winning and Houston earning a tie. As these two rebuilding sides prepare to square off at 1:00 pm ET on Sunday, let’s make some bold Chicago Bears Week 3 predictions.
Chicago Bears: Keys To Beating Houston Texans In Week 3

The Chicago Bears look to regroup after Week 2’s disaster. They try to do that when they host Lovie Smith and the winless Houston Texans. Ok, so we can all agree that the Chicago Bears game last week against the Green Bay Packers was a debacle. We saw the defense miss tackles like it did last season. Also, the offense could not move the ball. They again had a game in which the quarterback completed single-digit completions and throw for less than 100 yards.
The Associated Press

Cards' Pujols hits 700th home run, 4th player to reach mark

LOS ANGELES (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday night, connecting for his second drive of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history. With the drive in the final days of his last big league season, the 42-year-old Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball’s most exclusive clubs. A man wearing a blue Dodgers shirt with Hideo Nomo’s No. 16 on the back snagged the 700th homer ball. He was whisked under the stands as he clutched a black glove containing the historic souvenir ball to his chest. Prolonged negotiations went on before the man was escorted out of Dodger Stadium flanked by 10 security personnel and into a waiting SUV. Showing the pop from his younger, dominant days, the 42-year-old Pujols hit No. 699 in the third inning, then launched No. 700 in the fourth.
