Texans vs. Bears Wednesday injury report: QB Davis Mills full participant with right thumb injury
The Houston Texans released their first injury report for Week 3 as they gear up to play the Chicago Bears Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Soldier Field. Quarterback Davis Mills was on the injury report with a right thumb injury. Mills was a full participant in practice. Defensive...
Chicago Bears: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Texans
In the Chicago Bears Week 3 game, the team welcomes the Houston Texans to the Windy City. Neither squad has been great this season, but both have had moments in Week 1, with Chicago winning and Houston earning a tie. As these two rebuilding sides prepare to square off at 1:00 pm ET on Sunday, let’s make some bold Chicago Bears Week 3 predictions.
3 Things To Watch: Bears vs. Texans
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2's Marshall Harris and former NFL Tight End Clay Harbor break down three things to watch for in Sunday's Bears-Texans game on CBS 2 at noon.
Chicago Bears: Keys To Beating Houston Texans In Week 3
The Chicago Bears look to regroup after Week 2’s disaster. They try to do that when they host Lovie Smith and the winless Houston Texans. Ok, so we can all agree that the Chicago Bears game last week against the Green Bay Packers was a debacle. We saw the defense miss tackles like it did last season. Also, the offense could not move the ball. They again had a game in which the quarterback completed single-digit completions and throw for less than 100 yards.
ESPN
Texans coach Lovie Smith leading team back to where it all started -- Chicago
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith sat down in a media room chair and imitated how he wakes up in the morning. Smith closed his eyes and rolled his head back. “I have alarms,” Smith told ESPN while pretending to be asleep. “This morning, 4:45.”. Smith abruptly...
670 staff predictions: Bears-Texans
The Chicago Bears (1-1) visit the Houston Texans (0-1-1) on Sunday afternoon. Here are game predictions from our 670 The Score hosts, producers and writers.
Texans at Bears: 3 to Watch Behind Enemy Lines
The Houston Texans will need to be prepared for the Chicago Bears' run-heavy offense and underrated defense.
Cards' Pujols hits 700th home run, 4th player to reach mark
LOS ANGELES (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday night, connecting for his second drive of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history. With the drive in the final days of his last big league season, the 42-year-old Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball’s most exclusive clubs. A man wearing a blue Dodgers shirt with Hideo Nomo’s No. 16 on the back snagged the 700th homer ball. He was whisked under the stands as he clutched a black glove containing the historic souvenir ball to his chest. Prolonged negotiations went on before the man was escorted out of Dodger Stadium flanked by 10 security personnel and into a waiting SUV. Showing the pop from his younger, dominant days, the 42-year-old Pujols hit No. 699 in the third inning, then launched No. 700 in the fourth.
Reggie Bush Describes NCAA’s Probe As ‘Sloppy’
The former USC running back claimed that the NCAA’s investigation into his Trojans career was careless and disorganized.
Texans vs. Bears Injury Update: Rookie OT Austin Deculus Out Indefinitely
The final injury report ahead of the Houston Texans Week 3 match against the Bears features offensive tackle Austin Deculus.
Texans vs. Bears Week 3 injury report: TE Brevin Jordan out
The Houston Texans released their final injury report for Week 3 as they prepare to face the Chicago Bears Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Soldier Field. The Texans declared tight end Brevin Jordan (ankle), tackle Austin Deculus (ankle), and cornerback Isaac Yiadom (thigh) out for the Bears. Tight...
McClain: Texans-Bears could end quickly, both teams should keep running
Considering how second-year quarterbacks Davis Mills and Justin Fields are struggling and coming off poor performances in losses, both teams should run, run and then run some more.
Can Texans QB Davis Mills Conquer Road Struggles vs. Bears?
Quarterback Davis Mills has a chance to lead the Houston Texans to their first victory on Sunday, but he must conquer his road struggles in hopes of finding success.
Why the Texans' Week 3 showdown with the Bears may be a 'must win' game
The Houston Texans have a ‘must win’ game Sunday against the Chicago Bears in Week 3. They have to win a game to put some positive energy back into the locker room after two weeks of not being able to finish games by giving up double-digit points without producing any.
Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing the Texans' Week 3 encounter in Chicago with Bears Wire
The Houston Texans and the Chicago Bears are looking to prove in Week 3 they aren’t just inconsistent squads with new coaches. A win at Soldier Field for either side can infuse optimism back into their seasons. For the Texans, the 0-1-1 record is obtuse, and while they technically...
Texans special teams coordinator Frank Ross 'super happy' for Bears coach Matt Eberflus
Frank Ross got to know Matt Eberflus really well. The two were on the Indianapolis Colts under coach Frank Reich. Ross was the assistant special teams coordinator from 2018-20 while Eberflus was the defensive coordinator from 2018-21. In 2022, Ross is in his second season as the Houston Texans’ special...
