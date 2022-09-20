Read full article on original website
Ten Thoughts on Mizzou's 17-14 loss to Auburn
1) That was the craziest football game I've ever covered. The stakes weren't as high as some of the other nut-kicks. This wasn't the No. 1 team in the country winning a nation title because it got five downs or because one guy kicked a touchdown pass to the other. But it was freaking nuts. I don't know how else to say it. Missouri had that game WON twice. I mean won. At least. Maybe more. In a weird way, I felt like Missouri won because I spent most of the day thinking both teams were trying to lose and Missouri actually did lose, so maybe they did the thing both teams were trying to do better. You could write a book about this game. It would at least be the lead chapter in "So you want to know what it feels like to be a Mizzou fan?"
Mizzou's dominant defense against Auburn not enough, fall 17-14 in overtime
Auburn, Alabama 一 It took a missed 26-yard field goal from arguably the best placekicker in the nation and the ball slipping out of the hands at the goal line from a running back who has never fumbled in his career for Missouri to lose 17-14 against Auburn in overtime.
Carlson clutch when needed
Anders Carlson struggled on Saturday, but he was clutch when Auburn needed him most. Prior to his game-winner, Carlson had missed three kicks, but two of them were negated due to penalties. He didn’t let that phase him and drilled the winning kick. “Gotta take the positives away,” Carlson...
Pick’em: Week 4
Auburn 26-24 Somehow, Bryan Harsin managed to turn an 11 a.m. home game against Missouri into perhaps a more crucial game than Penn State. I'm expecting Auburn to bounce back from last week's loss with a close win over Missouri. Anders Carlson will be a big contributor in this one, as the Auburn offense continues searching for an identity. The defense has a better week, but not at the level they need to be to win matchups at the SEC level. It won't be a 'feel-good' win, but a win is a win — especially when you might not see one for a while.
STULTZ: A series of fortunate events
AUBURN | No, it wasn't a night game under the lights in Jordan-Hare Stadium, but the weirdness factor reached a maximum level in the waning moments of the fourth quarter and into overtime. It's a game that both teams won't want to watch the film of, that's for sure. And for Missouri, it was a punch in the gut several times over.
Mizzou Game Day Countdown: Week 4 at Auburn
Missouri (2-1) followed a bad week two loss against Kansas State with a 34-17 win over Abilene Christian in week three. This week, Mizzou will have a chance to score a road win over SEC foe Auburn (2-1). In this fourth-ever matchup between the pair, Missouri will be looking to...
THE WAR ROOM
Last week didn't go Auburn's way, but the Tigers are looking to bounce back this week as SEC play begins with Missouri. It's become as important as ever for Bryan Harsin to get back into the win column and here at AuburnSports.com, we're back with another edition of the WAR ROOM presented by Lynch Toyota of Auburn.
Ware ‘staying in the fight’
AUBURN | Bryson Ware struck out 37 times in 94 at-bats last season. He lost his starting job heading into conference play. But he’s back for his senior year at Auburn and ready to compete at a new position. “Playing time is probably not as much as he wanted....
