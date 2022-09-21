Read full article on original website
I have been helping run the Viva twitter account for about 3 years. This was my third Texas week and subsequent game. The jawing online is always fierce, and the pressure is always looming ahead as for years Texas had Tech’s number. The first two years were like that for me, lots of excitement and great content on twitter than devastating defeats. First, the heartbreaking loss against Texas in Lubbock in 2020. Then it was the massacre in Austin the following year.
This appears to be the year of defensive football for Texas Tech, which hasn’t been the case in recent history. Not only do they have the talent, they are coming together as a unit and proving to be too much for opposing offenses and have been wrecking everything for the most part. This was the case on Saturday as they held the Wolfpack offense to 20 points and kept Devin Leary in check as the Wolfpack’s lone touchdown pass came from their wide receiver Thayer Thomas.
