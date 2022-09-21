This appears to be the year of defensive football for Texas Tech, which hasn’t been the case in recent history. Not only do they have the talent, they are coming together as a unit and proving to be too much for opposing offenses and have been wrecking everything for the most part. This was the case on Saturday as they held the Wolfpack offense to 20 points and kept Devin Leary in check as the Wolfpack’s lone touchdown pass came from their wide receiver Thayer Thomas.

