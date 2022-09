The Colorado Avalanche hosted their 25th annual Charity Golf Classic on Tuesday at The Ridge at Castle Pines North to kick off the 2022-23 campaign and their first event of the season. There was much to celebrate for all involved in what was the first time since 2019 that players played in the tournament due to missing the last three years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

DENVER, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO