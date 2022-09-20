Read full article on original website
9-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Was Heard Saying 'I'm Sorry' Before Father Strangled Him, Buried Body: Police
Azuree Charles' father and mother are both charged in connection with his death Four months after a 9-year-old Pennsylvania boy was found strangled behind his home, his parents have been charged in connection with his death. On May 4, Azuree Charles, of New Kensington, was found naked and muddy, his body partially covered by lawn furniture and a foam cooler, according to an arrest report obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and other outlets. The boy's pajamas were hanging in nearby branches, according to the report. Now, his father, Jean Charles, 40, is charged...
Clearwater man arrested on DUI manslaughter charge in fatal Pinellas motorcycle crash
LARGO — A Clearwater man is facing multiple charges including DUI manslaughter after causing a crash Saturday that killed a motorcyclist, troopers said. Francisco Felipe Marcelo, 39, was driving a GMC Sierra west on Roosevelt Boulevard about 9:15 p.m. when he tried to turn onto 62nd Street N, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Marcelo turned into the path of a 51-year-old Largo man who was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on Roosevelt, troopers said.
