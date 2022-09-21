It does not anger Biden at all that over 100,000 Americans died in the last 12 months from the Chinese fentnyl flowing across his wide open Southern border or that American families are starving and freezing from his hyperinflation. He does not care at all that his policies have turned our cities into gang sanctuary killing field war zones. He is a ruthless fascist tyrant. Remember this in November.
Check out Jimmy Dore on YouTube. He has an eye opening segment on the RAND Corporation and how they Started orchestrating the war in Ukraine back in 2008. They're the bunch that Daniel Elsbeth stole the Pentagon Papers from. This is even more damning. The US Government is the world's greatest terrorist organization.
Beating the war drums, they have to have a distraction because if they loose they know that they will be held accountable. Hold the line and give them NOTHING
Related
Russian Officials Propose Overthrowing Putin, Charging Him With Treason
Rubio Blasted Clinton for Her Emails. Now He Says Trump’s Theft of Top-Secret Records Is No Biggie
Trump Says Putin's Ukraine Invasion Will Result In World War 3: 'Watch What's Going To Happen With China And Taiwan'
The West Won’t Like Russia’s Next Move in Ukraine
RELATED PEOPLE
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
Hear what men leaving Russia say after Putin's 'partial mobilization'
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
Russia Takes Action Against Official Who Demanded Putin's Resignation
IN THIS ARTICLE
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
Now It’s 65 Russian Officials Demanding Putin’s Ouster
Putin’s bodyguards look agitated as Russian leader briefly steps out of his bulletproof car to greet crowd – highlighting Kremlin’s fear of assassination
Vladimir Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ says Russia should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Ukraine is launching shells filled with flyers telling Russian troops they're 'cannon fodder' to convince them to give up
New poll says half of Americans think Trump should be prosecuted over top secret papers at Mar-a-Lago
What a Nuclear Attack Would Do to the 25 Largest U.S. Cities
Russian soldiers are blown up by their own mines after a prank call from Ukrainians led them to a booby-trapped home, officials say
The US has sent hundreds of Phoenix Ghosts to Ukraine, but there have been few glimpses of the 'kamikaze' drones in action
The moment Russian TV accidentally revealed catastrophic losses: State media war correspondent slips, saying: 'we're losing a huge number of people...er...we're having great successes!'
Putin Ally Wants to Add 500,000 Soldiers to Ukraine Battlefield
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 32