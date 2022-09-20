Read full article on original website
California adopts comprehensive strategy to meet federal ozone standard over next 15 years
Strategy calls for control measures by state, federal, international entities to ensure California meets federal 70 ppb 8-hour ozone standard. SACRAMENTO – The California Air Resources Board today approved a statewide plan for attaining the federal health-based standard for ozone, typically experienced as smog. The 2022 State Implementation Plan Strategy identifies the state’s control strategy for meeting the federal 70 parts per billion, 8-hour ozone standard over the next 15 years.
DWR Program Assists Tribal and Underrepresented Communities With Groundwater Challenges
Within the State of California, Tribes and underrepresented communities face many challenges accessing clean, affordable water supplies such as groundwater – especially during droughts. The Department of Water Resources (DWR) is offering technical assistance services to Tribal and underrepresented communities to help address these challenges and support local Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) implementation.
On Native American Day, Governor Newsom Signs Legislation to Support California Native Communities, Advance Equity and Inclusion
AB 1314 establishes a statewide emergency alert system for missing Native people. AB 1936 re-designates UC Hastings College of the Law and advances restorative justice efforts for Native peoples who suffered mass killings orchestrated by the college’s founder. AB 2022 will remove the racist and sexist slur sq_ _...
Meeting Minutes 7/21/22
The California Victim Compensation Board (Board) convened its meeting in open session upon the call of the Chair, Gabriel Ravel, General Counsel of the Government Operations Agency, acting for, and in the absence of Amy Tong, Secretary of the Government Operations Agency, at 400 R Street, Third Floor, Room 330, Sacramento, California, on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 10:10 a.m. Appearing via Zoom was Member Diana Becton, District Attorney, and Member Shawn Silva, Deputy State Controller and Chief Counsel, acting for and in the absence of, Betty T. Yee, Controller.
Landscape equipment manufacturers, dealers invited to participate in new program set to provide discount vouchers for zero-emission lawn mowers, leaf blowers, other equipment
New program makes $27 million in incentives available to California-based small landscape businesses. Climate Change, Air Pollution, Lawn, Garden & Landscape Equipment. Zero-Emission Landscaping Equipment, Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project, California Climate Investments. SACRAMENTO – The California Air Resources Board today announced the opening of a new funding category...
California IDs For All
SACRAMENTO – As other states cruelly target migrants and vilify immigration, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the signing of legislation that will support immigrants, advance equity, and expand opportunity. What Does This Mean?. Undocumented Californians will be able to obtain a State ID, a critical step for inclusion and...
Fighting climate change, part 7 of SFV $ winners and MORE
For the third time in three days, Gov. Newsom has signed one of my measures to help fight climate change. His actions are proof that California policymakers are taking seriously what the world has been grappling with for years – but which has been slammed home especially hard the past few weeks. From Alaska to Puerto Rico, record hurricanes, melting glaciers, searing heatwaves and widespread forest fires are no longer uncommon weather events.
Joint Statement from CalHHS Leaders on New Public Charge Regulation
California Health & Human Services Agency (CalHHS), the Department of Health Care Services (DHCS), the Department of Public Health (CDPH), the Department of Social Services (CDSS), the Department of Developmental Services (DDS), and Covered California Leaders Applaud Federal Changes to Public Charge. Immigrants and their families should not have to...
HCAI awards $40.8 million in Grants for Students to Pursue Healthcare Careers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Today the Department of Health Care Access and Information (HCAI) announced the approval of $40.8 million in grant awards to 20 organizations that support and encourage students from underrepresented regions and backgrounds to pursue healthcare careers. The grant awards will be issued through the Health Professions...
Reliable Tsunami Hazard Maps Another Valuable Preparedness Tool
Although tsunamis are rare in California, the entire coastline is at risk. Whether living or visiting near the coast, it is important to know what to do in advance, during, and after a tsunami event. To ensure proper preparedness, Cal OES, along with the California Geological Survey, recently updated Tsunami...
Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 9.22.22
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced action on a number of bills, including AB 2097 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale). This measure signed by the Governor will prohibit minimum parking requirements for new housing, commercial and other developments located near transit to reduce vehicle emissions and promote denser, more affordable housing closer to people’s daily destinations.
CPUC Issues Staff Proposal on Ways To Eliminate Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Storage Facility
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) today issued for comment a staff proposal presenting a framework to replace Southern California Gas Company’s (SoCalGas) Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Storage Facility by using non-gas fired electricity generation and storage, building electrification, and energy efficiency. The staff proposal was issued along with...
Waivers for SFAs in Three Counties
The California Department of Education (CDE) Nutrition Services Division has received the authority from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to waive certain School Nutrition Programs (SNP) requirements for school food authorities (SFA) in El Dorado, Placer, and Riverside counties in response to the Mosquito and Fairview fires. Through December 31,...
October 5, 2022 Screening Committee Notice, ACCS
State Board of Education Screening Committee Members. On June 30, 2022 Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB 189 (Chapter 44, Statutes of 2022) which added Government Code section 11133 to allow state bodies covered by the Bagley-Keene Open Meeting Act (Act) to hold public meetings covered by the Act via web and/or audio teleconferencing through June 30, 2023. As such, the SBE Screening Committee meeting will be held via the format of video conferencing.
