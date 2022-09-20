For the third time in three days, Gov. Newsom has signed one of my measures to help fight climate change. His actions are proof that California policymakers are taking seriously what the world has been grappling with for years – but which has been slammed home especially hard the past few weeks. From Alaska to Puerto Rico, record hurricanes, melting glaciers, searing heatwaves and widespread forest fires are no longer uncommon weather events.

