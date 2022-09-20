Oregon’s nonaffiliated candidates face long odds making it onto the ballot

Read full article on original website
Related
opb.org
Politics permeate Pendleton Round-Up as Oregon governor’s race heats up
Your browser does not support the audio element. Every year, people from all over the world gather in Pendleton, a city of 17,000 in northeastern Oregon, for the Pendleton Round-Up, one of the largest rodeo events in the country. With that in mind, all three candidates to be Oregon’s next...
Readers respond: Johnson votes her own mind
As a Republican, I have always been an independent voter, but now I am 100% for Betsy Johnson. For some reason, as articles in the Oregonian over the recent years have caught my eye, I’ve noticed Betsy Johnson’s name dissenting on some legislative votes and her reasons why. I decided then she has a mind of her own and I liked that. If we never switch from Democrats, we will get more of the same. A recent poll placed Oregon’s governing performance quite near the bottom. Please don’t let that continue. Come on, on people – out state needs some backbone.
klcc.org
Oregon governor candidates weigh in on death penalty
In the race to be Oregon’s next governor, the Democratic candidate says she’ll continue Oregon’s moratorium on capital punishment, while the Republican and unaffiliated candidates indicate they will revoke it, which could allow the state to resume executions. For more than a decade, Oregon governors have placed...
philomathnews.com
Oregon needs thousands of construction, government workers to close housing gap
Oregon’s housing shortage is worse today than it was before the start of the COVID pandemic, a state economist told lawmakers Wednesday during a hearing to discuss ways of easing the statewide crunch. The shortage of affordable housing has a big impact: Oregon has one of the highest homeless...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown calls for new tax credit, other semiconductor incentives
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown wants the Legislature to act quickly next year to pass a new tax credit and other incentives to expand Oregon’s semiconductor industry. During a state House committee meeting Wednesday, Brown laid out the broad strokes of a plan she worked on with business leaders and U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, to […] The post Oregon Gov. Kate Brown calls for new tax credit, other semiconductor incentives appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KGW
Who are the biggest donors in the Oregon governor's race?
You asked, we answered. Here's where the money is coming from in the heated race for Oregon governor.
focushillsboro.com
Nevada Joins Oregon And Washington In The Prescription Drug Waiver Program. What Do You Think About It?
The debut of ArrayRx, a prescription medicine discount card, was announced by Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak on Thursday. Sisolak claimed that regardless of their income, age, or citizenship, Nevadans will be able to save up to 80% on generic prescription prescriptions and 20% on name-brand medications. Nevada currently participates in...
My view: What Oregon needs in its next governor is a maverick
Columnist: Republicans and Democrats are coming together to support former state Sen. Betsy Johnson. If you feel like your party is becoming more extreme on issues, it's because they have. If a candidate does not fall into line and support the party nearly 100%, they will be replaced with an extreme party loyalist. Candidates are no longer allowed to work with a member of the other party. Sen. Mark Hatfield, a true statesman, or Gov. Tom McCall, the "maverick," would have been primaried and shown the door today. In those days you could agree, disagree and reach a compromise based...
RELATED PEOPLE
Readers respond: Oregon land use laws backfiring
When I was a Tualatin city councilor from 1983-1986 and again from 1989 to 1992, I was in favor of Oregon’s land use laws. I have since reversed my position, for three reasons. Recent Oregonian articles have decried the lack of developable industrial land. Housing prices are beyond affordable for most, which contributes to the homeless problem. Traffic in the area is among the nation’s worst. All because of the “compact development” fostered by the land use laws. It’s time to reconsider.
ijpr.org
Addiction experts tell Oregon lawmakers the state has been too lax on drug use
Oregon health officials announced a notable milestone this week, revealing they’d awarded more than $300 million meant to expand services for people with drug addiction. But a pair of addiction experts warned Wednesday that more than just services will be necessary in order to stem the state’s high rate of drug use — and the growing societal costs that come with it. They told lawmakers the state also has to adjust its permissive approach.
Record requests based on 2020 election fraud belief surges in Oregon
County clerks in Oregon are inundated with public records requests stemming from "the big lie" that the 2020 election was stolen, even while they're already busy preparing for the November election, the secretary of state said Monday. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan has been visiting Oregon's 36 counties to speak...
focushillsboro.com
Should Oregon’s Legislators Be Punished For Skipping A Vote On Measure 113?
If voters adopt Ballot Measure 113 on November 8th, state politicians who have 10 or more unexcused absences from the House or Senate will be ineligible to serve for the upcoming term. Republicans from Oregon frequently deserted the state Capitol between 2019 and 2021 to prevent the Democratic majority from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
yachatsnews.com
Oregon’s novel approach to drug and mental health treatment hits milestone with funding of county-based service networks
A year behind schedule, Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has reached primetime. In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 110, making Oregon the first state nationwide to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of drugs and establish service centers to help people tackle their mental health and addiction problems. The centers were supposed to be operational by October 2021. This month, after a rough approval and funding process, those networks have been established.
Controversial map labeling Oregon properties at risk of wildfire to be re-released next year
Oregon will release a new map March 1 identifying properties at risk of wildfire, marking a significant shift to the timeline following public blowback this summer over the initial map. The Oregon Department of Forestry released its first draft in June but shelved it in August, saying the agency failed...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon gas prices spike more than 10 cents Friday. Here’s why.
After 14 weeks of steady declines, gas prices are going back up in Oregon and the West Coast. And they shot up considerably Friday morning. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded across Oregon is $4.80. That’s a jump of 11 cents in one day. It’s an even...
kcfmradio.com
News – 9/21/22
September is Disaster Preparedness Month. As we make the transition from Summer to the Fall and Winter, it’s a good time to check your “storm” supplies. Lane County Emergency Manager Patence (patience) Winningham says by paying a little attention now, it could make it a little easier to “weather” a storm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bend Police make most use of Red Flag Law across state
Oregon's Red Flag Law allows police, family or roommates to ask a court for an Extreme Risk Protection Order to remove firearms or other weapons from someone considered at risk of endangering themselves or others. The post Bend Police make most use of Red Flag Law across state appeared first on KTVZ.
Director of Oregon’s environmental protection agency, Richard Whitman, resigns abruptly
The head of Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality resigned from the job this week, three months before his scheduled retirement. Richard Whitman, who has led the agency since 2016, had announced in June that he would retire at the end of the year. Department spokesperson Harry Esteve said Whitman is resigning early due to personal reasons.
focushillsboro.com
Voters Want Safety And Abortion Rights Can Vote For Tina Kotek! What Is Your Opinion?
Tina Kotek should receive your vote for governor if you agree that a woman should have the freedom to control her own reproductive health and that ensuring the public’s safety should be a top priority. Christine Drazan is of the opinion that the state ought to be the one...
3 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you live in the state of Oregon and you love to go out with your friends and family members, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should visit. Here's what made it on the list.
Comments / 1