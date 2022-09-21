Read full article on original website
Apple isn’t selling its own lanyard for AirPods Pro 2; here are some other options
AirPods Pro 2 is already out. One of the interesting features of this product is that a lanyard can hold it, so customers can lock their earbuds on their bags, jeans, or hands. While Apple is not planning to make its own AirPods Pro 2 lanyard – probably fearing the enormous success it had with the Polishing Cloth and customers having to wait months to get their own – here are some options to better protect your new wireless earbuds.
Deals on cheap Windows 10 and Windows 11 licenses
If you are going to buy a new computer soon, you should know that many models from manufacturers such as ASUS, Lenovo and many others, sell them without an installed operating system. Thanks to this possibility, we are going to save approximately 100 euros, compared to the same computer that does have Windows installed with its corresponding license. If you want to install Windows on these computers, you must buy an original license to avoid problems with activation. Today in RedesZone we bring you the best offers in Windows licenses and also in the Office office suite in cdkeysales.
