Franklin Fright, the Franklin Institute’s immersive family-friendly Halloween adventure, returns weekends in October for trick-or-treating throughout the museum, classic live science shows performed alongside Gourd’n the Giant Pumpkin Robot, and all-new this year, the debut of “The Lab” for interactive tech-focused activities, including photo ops, mazes, and demos; and the “That’s Gross” Live Science Show for pumpkin smashing and other fantastically grotesque demos focused on the human body.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO