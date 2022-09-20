ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

ClutchPoints

Chicago Bears: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Texans

In the Chicago Bears Week 3 game, the team welcomes the Houston Texans to the Windy City. Neither squad has been great this season, but both have had moments in Week 1, with Chicago winning and Houston earning a tie. As these two rebuilding sides prepare to square off at 1:00 pm ET on Sunday, let’s make some bold Chicago Bears Week 3 predictions.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Keys To Beating Houston Texans In Week 3

The Chicago Bears look to regroup after Week 2’s disaster. They try to do that when they host Lovie Smith and the winless Houston Texans. Ok, so we can all agree that the Chicago Bears game last week against the Green Bay Packers was a debacle. We saw the defense miss tackles like it did last season. Also, the offense could not move the ball. They again had a game in which the quarterback completed single-digit completions and throw for less than 100 yards.
CHICAGO, IL
Lovie Smith
Justin Britt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Run game could feature heavily in Texans versus Bears

The way Lovie Smith sees it, the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears defenses are second cousins — at least with the way their first duty is to stop the run. The comparisons makes sense given Bears rookie coach Matt Eberflus spent time coaching with the Dallas Cowboys from 2011-17. From 2013-17, he was linebackers coach while the team ran the Tampa 2 scheme with Rod Marinelli as defensive coordinator. Marinelli was Smith’s defensive coordinator with the Bears from 2010-12.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Enemy Intel: What to expect from Texans in Week 2

When the Bears get ready for their Week 3 matchup against the Texans, they may as well be looking into a mirror. These are two organizations that are in similar situations, run similar schemes, and want to win in the same ways. Matt Eberflus believes that could help the offense get back on track, since they’ve practiced against a similar scheme all summer. On the other side, Alan Williams isn’t worried about the Texans offense having an advantage against his squad. He’ll have the defense prepared to do what they do, regardless of the Texans’ familiarity.
HOUSTON, TX
