Texans vs. Bears Wednesday injury report: QB Davis Mills full participant with right thumb injury
The Houston Texans released their first injury report for Week 3 as they gear up to play the Chicago Bears Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Soldier Field. Quarterback Davis Mills was on the injury report with a right thumb injury. Mills was a full participant in practice. Defensive...
Chicago Bears: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Texans
In the Chicago Bears Week 3 game, the team welcomes the Houston Texans to the Windy City. Neither squad has been great this season, but both have had moments in Week 1, with Chicago winning and Houston earning a tie. As these two rebuilding sides prepare to square off at 1:00 pm ET on Sunday, let’s make some bold Chicago Bears Week 3 predictions.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson says he and coach Nathaniel Hackett can improve
After the Denver Broncos lost to the Seattle Seahawks thanks in part to coach Nathaniel Hackett’s questionable decision-making, quarterback Russell Wilson publicly backed Hackett and said he believes in the coach. Hackett then came under scrutiny again in Week 2 after his slow decision-making forced the Broncos into two...
3 Things To Watch: Bears vs. Texans
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2's Marshall Harris and former NFL Tight End Clay Harbor break down three things to watch for in Sunday's Bears-Texans game on CBS 2 at noon.
Chicago Bears: Keys To Beating Houston Texans In Week 3
The Chicago Bears look to regroup after Week 2’s disaster. They try to do that when they host Lovie Smith and the winless Houston Texans. Ok, so we can all agree that the Chicago Bears game last week against the Green Bay Packers was a debacle. We saw the defense miss tackles like it did last season. Also, the offense could not move the ball. They again had a game in which the quarterback completed single-digit completions and throw for less than 100 yards.
670 staff predictions: Bears-Texans
The Chicago Bears (1-1) visit the Houston Texans (0-1-1) on Sunday afternoon. Here are game predictions from our 670 The Score hosts, producers and writers.
From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: Zamir White
We spoke with the Las Vegas Raiders Zamir White from the locker room looking ahead to this weekend's matchup with the Tennessee Titans.
NFL・
Texans vs. Bears Thursday injury report: TE Pharaoh Brown did not practice
The Houston Texans released their second injury report for Week 3 against the Chicago Bears. Tight end Pharaoh Brown (shoulder) did not practice on Thursday. Other non-participants included tight end Brevin Jordan (ankle), cornerback Isaac Yiadom (thigh), and defensive tackle Kurt Hinish (foot). The Texans saw defensive tackle Maliek Collins...
Texans vs. Bears Injury Update: Rookie OT Austin Deculus Out Indefinitely
The final injury report ahead of the Houston Texans Week 3 match against the Bears features offensive tackle Austin Deculus.
Run game could feature heavily in Texans versus Bears
The way Lovie Smith sees it, the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears defenses are second cousins — at least with the way their first duty is to stop the run. The comparisons makes sense given Bears rookie coach Matt Eberflus spent time coaching with the Dallas Cowboys from 2011-17. From 2013-17, he was linebackers coach while the team ran the Tampa 2 scheme with Rod Marinelli as defensive coordinator. Marinelli was Smith’s defensive coordinator with the Bears from 2010-12.
Texans DL coach Jacques Cesaire says DE Jonathan Greenard is 'more explosive' in 2022
Jonathan Greenard hasn’t shown up in the stat sheet much through the first two weeks of the 2022 regular season, but he has shown up on film. Houston Texans defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire has noticed the improvements that the third-year defensive end has made through two games. “He...
Texans vs. Bears: Point spread, over/under for Week 3
The Houston Texans offense failed to get their first full win of the 2022 season against the Denver Broncos. The Texans at 0-1-1 have an opportunity to put all ones across their record when they take on the Chicago Bears Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time from Soldier Field. The...
Enemy Intel: What to expect from Texans in Week 2
When the Bears get ready for their Week 3 matchup against the Texans, they may as well be looking into a mirror. These are two organizations that are in similar situations, run similar schemes, and want to win in the same ways. Matt Eberflus believes that could help the offense get back on track, since they’ve practiced against a similar scheme all summer. On the other side, Alan Williams isn’t worried about the Texans offense having an advantage against his squad. He’ll have the defense prepared to do what they do, regardless of the Texans’ familiarity.
McClain: Texans-Bears could end quickly, both teams should keep running
Considering how second-year quarterbacks Davis Mills and Justin Fields are struggling and coming off poor performances in losses, both teams should run, run and then run some more.
Texans vs. Bears Week 3 injury report: TE Brevin Jordan out
The Houston Texans released their final injury report for Week 3 as they prepare to face the Chicago Bears Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Soldier Field. The Texans declared tight end Brevin Jordan (ankle), tackle Austin Deculus (ankle), and cornerback Isaac Yiadom (thigh) out for the Bears. Tight...
Why the Texans' Week 3 showdown with the Bears may be a 'must win' game
The Houston Texans have a ‘must win’ game Sunday against the Chicago Bears in Week 3. They have to win a game to put some positive energy back into the locker room after two weeks of not being able to finish games by giving up double-digit points without producing any.
Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing the Texans' Week 3 encounter in Chicago with Bears Wire
The Houston Texans and the Chicago Bears are looking to prove in Week 3 they aren’t just inconsistent squads with new coaches. A win at Soldier Field for either side can infuse optimism back into their seasons. For the Texans, the 0-1-1 record is obtuse, and while they technically...
Texans special teams coordinator Frank Ross 'super happy' for Bears coach Matt Eberflus
Frank Ross got to know Matt Eberflus really well. The two were on the Indianapolis Colts under coach Frank Reich. Ross was the assistant special teams coordinator from 2018-20 while Eberflus was the defensive coordinator from 2018-21. In 2022, Ross is in his second season as the Houston Texans’ special...
