UN General Assembly – live: Ukraine war dominates opening day as Guterres warns world is ‘in great peril’

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
 3 days ago

Russia's war in Ukraine dominated the first day of the United Nations General Assembly ( UNGA ) as world leaders gathered for the summit in person after three years in New York .

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said the 77th meeting was taking place at a time when the world is in "great peril" and "paralyzed" due to the war, climate chaos, hate, poverty and inequality. World leaders denounced Russia's invasion.

France's Emmanuel Macron called Moscow’s war a return to “imperialism”, while rejecting the stance of nations with a neutral stance.

"They are wrong, they are making a historic error," he said. "Those who are keeping silent today are, in a way, complicit with the cause of a new imperialism.”

German chancellor Olaf Scholz said Russian president Vladimir Putin will only give up his "imperial ambitions" if he recognises he cannot win the war.

Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida said the UN's credibility was in danger because of the invasion by Russia, a permanent member of the Security Council.

Leaders of Jordan and Qatar raised the conflict in Palestine. The Russian president and China’s Xi Jinping are among the notable absentees who will send their foreign ministers to the assembly.

#United Nations#Jordan#Ukraine War Politics#Un General Assembly#German#Russian#Japanese#The Security Council
