A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your Weekend
A spicy brunch in Los Angeles worth getting out of bed for. Mexican brunch place in Glendora Los Angeles@misabor_mk / Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're looking for a brunch spot in Los Angeles serving chilaquiles, chances are Mi Sabor is going to be on your radar.
Mr. Bones Is Back With His 35th Annual Pumpkin Patch, And Tickets Are Now On Sale!
It’s that time of year once again for leaves to fall, Halloween costumes to be procrastinated, and pumpkin patches to bring us the best autumn vibes! From October 7th to the 30th, Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch will celebrate Halloween and the changing seasons by bringing the farmstead to Culver City at 10100 Jefferson Blvd. This will be Mr. Bones’ 35th year spreading harvest cheer, so grab your tickets and get in on the tradition! Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has an incredible history spanning 35 years. Inspired by Becky and David Campbell’s farm in Silverton, Oregon, the pair realized how few opportunities the children of Los Angeles had to experience farm life in the city. Moving across Southern California as it grew, Mr. Bones quickly became a must-see attraction for families, friends, and all those who love this cozy time of year. The pumpkin patch is now located in Culver City, where it draws guests from all over!
Tacos La Caretta Dishes Out Mazatlán-Style Carne Asada
Many livelihoods changed once COVID hit. In early 2020, José Morales Jr. was fired from his job due to the pandemic and instead followed in his father’s footsteps and became a full-time taquero. Previously, he worked part-time with his father on a food cart called Tacos La Carreta on Sundays. There they prepared Mazatlán favorites such as chorreadas, vampiros, carne asada tacos, and papas locas.
The 10 Best Barcades for Gaming and Drinking in LA
In the scheme of things, videogames have not been around very long—relative to games like, say, Mancala or Cuju, they are a recent phenomenon. But they are already old enough to generate wave after wave of nostalgia, and for whole cottage industries to spring up around that nostalgia. Perhaps the best thing to come from it, though, is the advent of the barcade, a cool bar bolted onto an old-school arcade.
Wednesday's Child: Shaniece is a budding 'foodie' with dreams of becoming a lawyer
LOS ANGELES - Shaniece is a 14-year-old with a vibrant and independent spirit which exudes a positive light all around! As a young teen, Shaniece loves shopping, and as a budding "foodie" she also enjoys exploring new foods and different tastes. With her interests in mind, it seemed Shaniece would be an ideal guest to accompany us to Doris Bergman’s 12th Annual Luxury Lounge and Luncheon in honor of the Emmys, where she was dined and gifted in VIP-style.
This is the best brunch spot in California in 2022, according to Yelp
In the land of garnished avocado toasts, bottomless mimosas and serpentine lines around the corner, it’s no secret that brunch has fully cast the nation under its delicious spell. Whether it’s an old-school shop with a no-frills menu or a sleek, trendy joint slinging craft cocktails, brunch isn’t just a plain old meal — it’s […]
12th OC Japan Fair brings Japan to SoCal October 21 to 23, 2022
Announcing the 12th Annual “OC JAPAN FAIR” to be held at the OC Fair & Event Center. We are committed to bringing the best of food, culture, and art from Japan! The OC Japan Fair is one of the largest and most authentic Japanese cultural festivals in Southern California, with 130 booths and an estimated 45,000 visitors. We offer many opportunities to experience and learn about Japanese entertainment, tradition, culture, pop culture, and food.
Remembering Loved Ones In Tangible Ways Is A Labor Of Love With Revival Jewelry
Revival Jewelry takes the concept of preserving memories of loved ones to new levels of love and empathy with their uniquely crafted jewelry. Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, United States – No one understands the importance of keeping cherished memories of loved ones alive a little longer quite like Revival Jewelry. They are a family-run business located in Orange County who tell visual stories of friends and family through jewelry – an emotive art as it stands. It’s all in the name, really – bringing emotional ties to life with personalized, elegant jewelry that can be worn for any occasion and cherished forever.
Nearly 5,000 packed Mile Square Park for O.C.’s Sunset Classic Car Show and Concert
A crowd of nearly 5,000 people packed Mile Square Park on Saturday, September 17, to celebrate the second annual Sunset Classic Car Show and Concert. “It’s great to bring our community together for an end-of-summer celebration with beautiful classic cars, delicious food, and great music,” said Supervisor Andrew Do, who organized the free community event.
Fault Line On California Coast Could Trigger Massive Earthquake
Scientists believe a fault line running along the Los Angeles coast could trigger an absolutely massive earthquake one day. A new study says the Palos Verdes fault zone – which runs for 70 miles along L.A. and Orange counties – could potentially trigger a 7.8 magnitude quake. By...
For the first time, those 17 and under won’t experience the frights of Knott’s Scary Farm unless accompanied by an adult
As Knott’s Berry Farm turns into Knott’s Scary Farm for the first time this year tonight, Sept. 22, and through Halloween, those 17 and under will be banned from the Buena Park venue unless accompanied by an adult 21 years of age or older. “A Chaperone Policy is...
Where to Find the best Dumplings in Los Angeles
Jenn Harris, Food Columnist at The Los Angeles Times, knows her dumplings; so much so that she's got an entire YouTube series, “The Bucket List: Dumplings," where she profiles at least 30 different dumplings. I sat down with Jenn during a media event and got "filled in" on how she finds the best dumplings in Los Angeles and how you can have them all in one crawl.
LA Is Reopening Its Section 8 Housing Voucher Waitlist For The First Time In Five Years
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE: WHAT YOU NEED...
10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are more affordable
When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is probably “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take a short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop — dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is […]
Fast Facts: Welcome Everybody, to SoCal’s Version of the Wild, Wild West
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO— Life in Orange County hasn’t always been about beaches and surfing. Before it was the paradise we know today, Southern California had a wild west past. The wild west, also known as the old west or the American Frontier, refers to the geography, history, folklore, and cultural expression of the Western United States during its frontier period.
Long Beach man, 29, dies unexpectedly on weekend trip with friends in Rosarito, Mexico
It has been days since a 29-year-old Long Beach man was laid to rest. But there is no rest for Maurice Colburt's grieving family as they continue to seek answers and closure from his mysterious death. According to family, Colburt died unexpectedly during a Labor Day weekend trip to Rosarito, Mexico with his friends.
Nordstrom Rack Opens Three New Stores in Southern California
SEATTLE — Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has announced plans to open three new Nordstrom Rack stores in 2023. The new stores will be located in Anaheim Hills, Clovis and San Clemente, California. “We look forward to opening these new Nordstrom Rack locations in the Anaheim Hills,...
Metro Finally Announces An Opening Date For The K-Line—And Rides Will Be Free For The Entire Weekend
Metro has just announced the official opening date of the $2 billion K Line light rail, or the Crenshaw/LAX Line, that has been decades in the making. While you might have thought you’d never see it happen in this lifetime, the date is Friday, October 7 of this year. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon along with a host of festivities at Leimert Park on the big day. What’s more, you’ll get to test out the new line and ride wherever you like from the moment it opens through Sunday of that weekend. So you can start planning...
Earthquakes along California coast could be more catastrophic than expected, study shows
“Aftershocks would be like falling dominoes.”
Here's a look at the planned Nickelodeon hotel coming to Garden Grove
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. — SpongeBob SquarePants, meet Mickey Mouse. Nickelodeon is coming to Garden Grove. Last week, the Garden Grove City Council finalized the approval of the building of a new Nickelodeon-themed hotel and resort on 3.7-acres along Harbor Boulevard. The council voted 6-0 with one council member, John O'Neill, absent.
