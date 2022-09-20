ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanBuzz

Mike Tomlin's Wife is a Fashion Designer Who He Met in College

Being responsible for 53 adult men can't be an easy task, yet Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin handles his duties with grace. This is a guy who managed the personalities and egos of NFL stars such as the wild Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell, all the while missing the AFC playoffs in just five of his 15 seasons at the helm.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear

In just a few days, two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history will step on the field against each other. Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers in a matchup of NFC title contenders. Before the game kicks off, though, Brady had a few words about his competition.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones reveals why Cowboys traded Amari Cooper

After posting back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, NFL veteran receiver Amari Cooper is making the Dallas Cowboys look pretty bad for trading him to the Cleveland Browns in return for just a fifth-round pick as fans blasted the decision on Thursday night. But apparently, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his reasons.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

The Steelers were wrong to believe in QB Mitchell Trubisky

Once quarterbacks get past the developmental stage of their career, they rarely morph into something brand new overnight. While a Ryan Tannehill comes around every so often, Mitchell Trubisky's teetering stint with the Steelers is the latest example that a leopard usually doesn't change its spots. The Steelers didn't expect...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown goes after Bruce Arians on Twitter in wake of Bucs-Saints brawl: 'He still causing problems'

It's been almost nine months since Brown's wild exit from the Bucs in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets, when he stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his career in Tampa Bay (and possibly his NFL days). The former All-Pro was released four days later and the entire situation put his relationship with Arians -- then the Bucs head coach -- under a microscope and further reports showed that the duo had quite a tense dynamic.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Sign Two Players To Practice Squad

Houston, 23, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Western Illinois back in May. Dallas elected to waive Houston earlier this week. In 2022, Houston has appeared in two games and recorded two receptions for 16 yards. During his college career, Houston recorded 202 receptions...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Offers An Important Silver Lining

The St. Louis Cardinals finally snapped out of their offensive rut yesterday with a 5-4 comeback win at Petco Park. Down 3-1 in the top of the seventh, Brendan Donovan launched his first career grand slam to put St. Louis ahead. And so, the Redbirds snapped a three-game losing skid...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

