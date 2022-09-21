Outdoor TVs tend to cost a lot more than their indoor counterparts because it’s expensive to weatherproof such large devices. The ones designed to work under direct sunlight, like Samsung’s The Terrace ($9,999.99 for the 65-inch full-sun model we tested), are even pricier because they also need to produce very high levels of light. Despite its premium price, Samsung’s all-season TV mostly impresses with class-leading picture quality, superb brightness levels, and very low latency. But The Terrace still catches glare occasionally and would benefit from a few more gaming features. If you can find a partially shady spot for your TV, the SunBriteTV Veranda Series 3 ($3,648.95 for the 65-inch version) is far more affordable and works quite well in areas that get some sunlight despite its full-shade branding. But if you want the ultimate full-sun TV experience, Samsung's The Terrace is worth the high price.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO