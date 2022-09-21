Read full article on original website
PC Magazine
ADATA Legend 960 Review
The ADATA Legend 960 (starts at $129.99 for 1TB as tested) is a PCI Express 4.0 NVMe solid-state drive that delivered strong benchmark scores for both program loading and gaming in our tests. Equipped with a thin heat spreader, the internal SSD can be used as secondary storage in a PlayStation 5 and its hardware-based encryption keeps your data secure. It should be an appealing choice for gamers, game designers, creative pros, and graphic artists who like playing AAA games after hours.
PC Magazine
Save On Refurbished Surface Tablets, Laptops Before Sept. 30
Shopping for a portable computer on a budget can be challenging. However, consumers can save hundreds by perusing the refurbished market—full of laptops and tablets that may not offer the latest and greatest internals, but come with enough horsepower to handle serious work like web conferencing and responding to emails.
PC Magazine
Dell Fall Sale: Limited Time Savings On XPS, Vostro, and Alienware PCs
With the change of the season comes the biggest sales of the year for fans of Dell PCs. Dell’s current sale offers a variety of configurations for workaholics, gamers, and everyone in between. The Vostro line will be the workhorse of choice for those who need a business-grade laptop that they can take with them on the go. Alienware is a well-known name in the PC gaming industry, but for those looking for a budget gaming laptop, the G15 is a solid choice. Finally, the versatile XPS line can fall into either category, depending on the configuration of your choosing.
PC Magazine
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X Review
The world of portable 13- and 14-inch laptops is hyper-competitive in 2022, but the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (starts at $1,254.99; $1,599.99 as tested) manages to stand out. A blistering Ryzen 9 processor leads the way in our model, supported by 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and even an Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU. The latter is rare at this size, providing legitimate graphics chops in a 14-inch body, which competitors lack. A couple of cutting-edge features may be missing, but realistically the Slim 7 Pro X is a better value than most of the alternatives, earning an Editors’ Choice award among ultraportables.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PC Magazine
Save $350 on This Top-Rated Lenovo 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop
The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 14 sets the standard for 2-in-1 convertible computers. And it's available from Walmart(Opens in a new window) for 33% off the retail price. Boasting a 14-inch screen, Intel processors, and a 360-degree hinge for turning the laptop into a tablet, this PCMag Editors' Choice pick is on sale for only $699.
Apple isn’t selling its own lanyard for AirPods Pro 2; here are some other options
AirPods Pro 2 is already out. One of the interesting features of this product is that a lanyard can hold it, so customers can lock their earbuds on their bags, jeans, or hands. While Apple is not planning to make its own AirPods Pro 2 lanyard – probably fearing the enormous success it had with the Polishing Cloth and customers having to wait months to get their own – here are some options to better protect your new wireless earbuds.
PC Magazine
Cooler Master HAF 700 Review
Trust the first pictures you see—assuming they lack a smaller case, or a small child, for scale—and the HAF 700 looks like just another flashy PC case. Then you see it in person. Your first clue is that those aren’t 120mm or 140mm fans on the front, but twin saucer-size 200mm. In the $299.99 HAF 700, we’re looking at a case that’s roughly a third larger in every direction compared to an ordinary mid-tower. (No wonder Cooler Master subtitles it "The Berserker"!) This chassis is all about maximum radiator and storage support, in a day when the SSD has been reduced to M.2 gumstick format and few folks run more than one video card. If you're looking for a maximum-capacity beast, though, and height and footprint aren't issues, it's a reasonably priced and very capable monster.
PC Magazine
White Xbox Series X Appears in Logitech Wireless Headset Ad
It's only visible for a second, but a Logitech ad for the Astro A30 Wireless Headset includes a white version of the Xbox Series X. Microsoft has only ever offered the Xbox Series S in white, with the standard Series X being black or some variation of it for limited editions. So the appearance of a white version of the Series X, which was first spotted by VGC, begs the question of whether we should expect an announcement from Microsoft soon? Or did Logitech modify a standard black console to fit its ad?
PC Magazine
$30 Google Chromecast 1080p Is for Those Who Haven't Upgraded to 4K
The Chromecast with Google TV is one of our favorite media streamers and an Editors' Choice in the category, though at $50 it's more expensive than the original $35 Chromecast. That's because it has an on-screen interface that Chromecast initially lacked, and supports 4K video. Google is now returning to...
PC Magazine
Samsung 65-Inch Class The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED TV Review
Outdoor TVs tend to cost a lot more than their indoor counterparts because it’s expensive to weatherproof such large devices. The ones designed to work under direct sunlight, like Samsung’s The Terrace ($9,999.99 for the 65-inch full-sun model we tested), are even pricier because they also need to produce very high levels of light. Despite its premium price, Samsung’s all-season TV mostly impresses with class-leading picture quality, superb brightness levels, and very low latency. But The Terrace still catches glare occasionally and would benefit from a few more gaming features. If you can find a partially shady spot for your TV, the SunBriteTV Veranda Series 3 ($3,648.95 for the 65-inch version) is far more affordable and works quite well in areas that get some sunlight despite its full-shade branding. But if you want the ultimate full-sun TV experience, Samsung's The Terrace is worth the high price.
