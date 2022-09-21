Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
Banks Raise Decarbonization Benchmark Standard in Poseidon Principles
The leading banks that finance the shipping industry along with the marine insurers participating in the Poseidon Principals initiative have agreed to increase the standards by which they measure climate alignment in the maritime industry. They are committing to aligning the Poseidon Principles with the ambition of the UN and the latest available climate science comes as the organization also reported the thirtieth financial institution signatory to the commitment meaning it now includes more than 65 percent of the global ship finance portfolio.
maritime-executive.com
UMAS: Cost of IMO 2050 Target Could Reach $1.4 Trillion
The international shipping industry requires a staggering $1.4 trillion in capital expenditure to achieve a 50 percent cut in emissions by 2050, according to a new report by the UK maritime consultancy UMAS. Funding has been identified as one of the major challenges in decarbonizing shipping, and the Climate Action...
maritime-executive.com
Review Finds Missteps in Failed Auckland Terminal Automation Project
The port of Auckland has come under criticism for multiple failures that resulted in the termination of an automation project for the Fergusson container terminal, costing the port approximately $36 million in investment write-offs. An independent review of the project identified multiple shortcomings, including an insufficient business case for the...
maritime-executive.com
Sea-Intelligence: Carriers are Increasing Blank Sailings in October
The major shipping lines are once again resorting to blanking sailing from their schedules as a means of controlling capacity after an extended period of deploying every available ship to meet the surge in demand. Using the guise of the upcoming Golden Week holiday tied to China’s Autumn Festival, carriers are expected to increase the number of canceled sailings above historic norms according to the latest calculations from the analysts at Sea-Intelligence. Their data support the earlier predictions by carriers such as Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd which called for a slowing and market normalization in the second half of 2022.
maritime-executive.com
Shanghai Will Invest $7B to Increase Regional Container Capacity
Shanghai port officials announced plans for a massive new container terminal that will expand the region’s throughput capacity by nearly a quarter. The project which calls for more than a $7 billion investment in the port capacity in the Yangtze region comes as Shanghai is feeling increasing competition both from neighboring Chinese ports as well as Singapore which recently opened its massive new port complex.
maritime-executive.com
Ten More Leading Shippers Join Initiative for Maritime Decarbonization
Global shippers are continuing in their efforts to align to contribute to the drive for the decarbonization of the maritime industry. Ten leading companies and large global shippers, including DuPont, Electrolux, Philips, and Target, are joining the Cargo Owners for Zero Emission Vessels (coZEV) initiative doubling the number of shippers participating in the platform dedicated to accelerating the transition to zero-carbon maritime shipping.
maritime-executive.com
St. Johns Shipbuilding Lays the Keel for its First Jones Act CTV
The offshore wind industry on the U.S. East Coast is beginning to take off, and when the first large-scale installations go into the water, operators will need a fleet of service vessels to get technicians to and from offshore turbines. This will mean new orders for Jones Act shipbuilders, who will build the small crew transfer vessels (CTVs) and larger service operation vessels (SOVs) for the domestic market.
