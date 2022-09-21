ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banks Raise Decarbonization Benchmark Standard in Poseidon Principles

The leading banks that finance the shipping industry along with the marine insurers participating in the Poseidon Principals initiative have agreed to increase the standards by which they measure climate alignment in the maritime industry. They are committing to aligning the Poseidon Principles with the ambition of the UN and the latest available climate science comes as the organization also reported the thirtieth financial institution signatory to the commitment meaning it now includes more than 65 percent of the global ship finance portfolio.
UMAS: Cost of IMO 2050 Target Could Reach $1.4 Trillion

The international shipping industry requires a staggering $1.4 trillion in capital expenditure to achieve a 50 percent cut in emissions by 2050, according to a new report by the UK maritime consultancy UMAS. Funding has been identified as one of the major challenges in decarbonizing shipping, and the Climate Action...
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Chancellor hints more tax cuts are on the way

Kwasi Kwarteng claimed his tax cuts “favour people right across the income scale” amid accusations they mainly help the rich, and hinted more are on the way.The Chancellor defended his programme of tax cuts – the biggest for 50 years – which he announced on Friday using more than £70 billion of increased borrowing.Analysis suggests the measures, which include abolishing the top rate of income tax for the highest earners, will see only the incomes of the wealthiest households grow while most people will be worse off.We’ve only been here 19 days. I want to see, over the next year, people retain...
Review Finds Missteps in Failed Auckland Terminal Automation Project

The port of Auckland has come under criticism for multiple failures that resulted in the termination of an automation project for the Fergusson container terminal, costing the port approximately $36 million in investment write-offs. An independent review of the project identified multiple shortcomings, including an insufficient business case for the...
Sea-Intelligence: Carriers are Increasing Blank Sailings in October

The major shipping lines are once again resorting to blanking sailing from their schedules as a means of controlling capacity after an extended period of deploying every available ship to meet the surge in demand. Using the guise of the upcoming Golden Week holiday tied to China’s Autumn Festival, carriers are expected to increase the number of canceled sailings above historic norms according to the latest calculations from the analysts at Sea-Intelligence. Their data support the earlier predictions by carriers such as Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd which called for a slowing and market normalization in the second half of 2022.
Shanghai Will Invest $7B to Increase Regional Container Capacity

Shanghai port officials announced plans for a massive new container terminal that will expand the region’s throughput capacity by nearly a quarter. The project which calls for more than a $7 billion investment in the port capacity in the Yangtze region comes as Shanghai is feeling increasing competition both from neighboring Chinese ports as well as Singapore which recently opened its massive new port complex.
Ten More Leading Shippers Join Initiative for Maritime Decarbonization

Global shippers are continuing in their efforts to align to contribute to the drive for the decarbonization of the maritime industry. Ten leading companies and large global shippers, including DuPont, Electrolux, Philips, and Target, are joining the Cargo Owners for Zero Emission Vessels (coZEV) initiative doubling the number of shippers participating in the platform dedicated to accelerating the transition to zero-carbon maritime shipping.
St. Johns Shipbuilding Lays the Keel for its First Jones Act CTV

The offshore wind industry on the U.S. East Coast is beginning to take off, and when the first large-scale installations go into the water, operators will need a fleet of service vessels to get technicians to and from offshore turbines. This will mean new orders for Jones Act shipbuilders, who will build the small crew transfer vessels (CTVs) and larger service operation vessels (SOVs) for the domestic market.
