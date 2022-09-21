Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
Goldman Sachs insiders are concerned about CEO David Solomon's push to build his personal brand
Goldman Sachs insiders are baffled by the amount of focus CEO David Solomon puts into his hobby and his use of private jets to promote his DJ work.
Some investors backing out of SPAC merging with Trump's media firm
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Some investors are backing out of Digital World Acquisition Corp's (DWAC.O) plan to acquire former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media firm Truth Social, the blank-check firm said on Friday.
Comments / 0