Yardbarker
Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
Yardbarker
Video shows new angle of incident between Kyler Murray, fan
Las Vegas police are investigating an incident where a fan at Allegiant Stadium hit Kyler Murray in the face, and a new video shows another angle of the slap. The big question is whether or not it was deliberate. A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Police Department confirmed on Tuesday...
Report: 49ers Had 1 Team In Mind For Jimmy Garoppolo
With Trey Lance out for the 2022 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers are rolling with Jimmy Garoppolo for the rest of the year. But during the offseason they apparently had one team in mind for a potential trade. In a recent column for ESPN, NFL insiders Tim Keown and...
AthlonSports.com
Mike McCarthy Sends Clear Message To Jerry Jones About Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott
On Thursday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear he's open to a quarterback controversy in Dallas. That, of course, would hinge on Cooper Rush's performance these next couple of weeks before Dak Prescott returns. "Jerry Jones wouldn’t mind a QB controversy between Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. He said...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Rams: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Cardinals
The Los Angeles Rams will be on the road for the first time this season to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. This means it is time for some Rams Week 3 bold predictions. Los Angeles bounced back from its 31-10 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in the season opener with 31-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Playing against a team that is projected to finish at the bottom of rankings, the Rams almost blew their lead in the fourth quarter, being outscored 17-3.
Yardbarker
Pete Carroll drops hint on major Geno Smith change after loss to 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks were expected to take a big step back in terms at least of offensive production in their first season since Russell Wilson’s departure. This has led Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll to think about letting Geno Smith have increased control of the offense and giving the quarterback the green light to air it out more.
Yardbarker
Are The Ravens Eyeing A Replacement For Lamar Jackson?
Lamar Jackson of the Ravens recently turned down $133 million dollars, and decided to roll the dice instead. However, is Baltimore doing the same thing for another reason?. Could it be possible that the Ravens are not sold on Jackson? Have they instructed their college scouting department to be scouring the country to replace their franchise quarterback (QB)?
Yardbarker
Buccaneers add Tom Brady to injury report amid potential controversy
It had been suggested that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had allegedly violated NFL rules as it pertains to disclosing injuries among players for at least the second time since the 2020 season when they failed to add star quarterback Tom Brady to their official injury report even though he admitted on Monday he hurt the ring finger on his throwing hand at some point during last Sunday's 20-10 win at the New Orleans Saints.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers OC Todd Haley Claims The Receivers Have Been “Sloppy” and Need To “Clean It Up” So Far In 2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been making headlines all week after a dreadful offensive performance in their Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots. The Steelers managed only 243 yards of offense and quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw for only 168 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. In the later stages of the game, “Kenny” chants echoed throughout Acrisure Stadium in regards to the Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who currently is second on the depth chart. In recent weeks, fans have been quite vocal in their displeasure with offensive coordinator Matt Canada and the teams’ play calling. Many of which are calling for a coaching change at the coordinator position. Although any major change like that is extremely unlikely to happen during the season, especially with a franchise like the Steelers who rarely will fire a position coach in the first place, many fans think some significant changes need to be made to the offense quickly.
ESPN
New England Patriots trade OT Justin Herron to Las Vegas Raiders
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots have traded offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders, reuniting Herron with his former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. The Patriots will receive a 2024 sixth-round pick from the Raiders in the trade, while Herron and a 2024 seventh-round pick go to...
Yardbarker
Former teammate calls Brett Favre out over alleged welfare scandal
Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre has repeatedly been in headlines throughout September due to his alleged involvement in a much-reported welfare scandal regarding a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio notes that former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels spent time as...
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers 'Believed' 1 NFL Team Would Trade For Veteran Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers had every intent of trading veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason. However, no deal ever materialized and now he's back starting for the Niners. With that being said, the NFC West franchise reportedly "believed" one specific NFL team would trade for Garoppolo earlier this year....
Yardbarker
Are Buccaneers violating NFL rules by not putting Tom Brady on injury report due to finger?
In news that may come as little surprise to those who have followed football-related matters over the years, it appears the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have danced around NFL rules as it pertains to the status of quarterback Tom Brady. Brady spoke with reporters on Thursday and insisted he was...
Antonio Brown goes after Bruce Arians on Twitter in wake of Bucs-Saints brawl: 'He still causing problems'
It's been almost nine months since Brown's wild exit from the Bucs in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets, when he stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his career in Tampa Bay (and possibly his NFL days). The former All-Pro was released four days later and the entire situation put his relationship with Arians -- then the Bucs head coach -- under a microscope and further reports showed that the duo had quite a tense dynamic.
Yardbarker
Paul Finebaum says Nick Saban would 'lose sleep' over Deion Sanders as Auburn's next coach
Bryan Harsin has only been head coach at Auburn for three games, but it appears as if the vultures are already circling his job. It makes sense, too. Auburn has National Championship expectations on the regular, but he was 6-7 in his first season with a loss in the Birmingham Bowl. So far in 2022, Harsin has the Tigers at 2-1, but they're coming off a devastating 41-12 home loss to No. 22 Penn State.
Yardbarker
Jerry Jeudy gets a crucial injury update ahead of Broncos’ Week 3 clash vs. 49ers
The Denver Broncos could end up being without multiple key players on offense for their Week 3 home matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, including Jerry Jeudy. The third-year wideout came away from the Broncos’ Week 2 home win against the Houston Texans with rib and shoulder injuries. After failing to connect with quarterback Russell Wilson on a first down play during the Broncos’ second drive of the contest, he walked over to the medical tent and did not end up returning to the field. He finished with one reception for 11 receiving yards on the day.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Sign Two Players To Practice Squad
Houston, 23, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Western Illinois back in May. Dallas elected to waive Houston earlier this week. In 2022, Houston has appeared in two games and recorded two receptions for 16 yards. During his college career, Houston recorded 202 receptions...
Yardbarker
Kyler Murray and Byron Murphy Jr. Make History
Two Arizona Cardinals players found themselves with personalized displays in the NFL Hall of Fame after setting new records last Sunday. First, quarterback Kyler Murray became the first ever NFL player to score a running and passing touchdown along with a running and passing two-point conversion all in the same game.
Yardbarker
The Steelers were wrong to believe in QB Mitchell Trubisky
Once quarterbacks get past the developmental stage of their career, they rarely morph into something brand new overnight. While a Ryan Tannehill comes around every so often, Mitchell Trubisky's teetering stint with the Steelers is the latest example that a leopard usually doesn't change its spots. The Steelers didn't expect...
