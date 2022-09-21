ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

waer.org

Community expresses concern over attendance at Syracuse city schools

Student attendance was the first issue raised at the most recent Syracuse City School District community meeting. The public discussion on Tuesday evening is part of a conversation series hosted by Interim Superintendent Anthony Davis. Several attendees at Tuesday’s session said students who aren’t showing up to class can get...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

ConnextCare Welcomes Four New Providers

OSWEGO COUNTY – ConnextCare is pleased to welcome three new Family Nurse Practitioners at the Mexico, Phoenix and Pulaski offices as well as the addition of a Licensed Master Social Worker at the APW School Based Health Centers. Carolyn Dudden, FNP-C has joined ConnextCare’s Mexico office after graduating from...
MEXICO, NY
johnnyjet.com

The Finger Lakes: A Tale of Two Counties

Bruce Northam is the author of THE DIRECTIONS TO HAPPINESS, a 135-country quest for life lessons, and a Chicken Soup for the traveler—but with balls. Check out his alternative keynote on AmericanDetour.com and follow him on Facebook. The Finger Lakes’ magical Inns of Aurora. Sometimes your home state...
AURORA, NY
Ithaca, NY
Education
City
Ithaca, NY
localsyr.com

Tell Me Something Good – Oakwood Cemetery

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oakwood Cemetery in Syracuse has been burying our ancestors since 1859. And in that 160-plus years, as you might imagine, there have been some fallen angels. Oakwood was built on a hill, next to what would later become Syracuse University. And gravity has been unkind...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

The Lincklaen House, a historic Cazenovia dining/lodging landmark, is for sale

Cazenovia, N. Y. — The historic Lincklaen House, built in 1835 and home to an independent boutique hotel and three restaurants, is looking for a new owner. The property at 79 Albany St. (Route 20) in the village of Cazenovia is scheduled to be sold via an online auction that will start Oct. 31. The starting bid is $700,000. The sale is being handled by Todd Wenzel of WYZE Commercial Real Estate in conjunction with the realty company Ten-x.
CAZENOVIA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Person shoots animal in the head

Cortland County SPCA is looking for information on the individual who shot an animal in the face and the head with a gun. According to a release from the County SPCA, a cat was found on Wednesday in a Havahart trap in the area of Country Meadows Mobile Home Park on Route 221 in the town of Harford.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Cheapest holiday flights from local airports

NEW YORK (WETM) – It’s the time of year to start thinking about the holidays. Millions of people will be taking to the skies to travel on vacations, to visit family, to just to get away. And if you’re booking a flight, one of your top concerns will be airfares. To create this survey of […]
ELMIRA, NY
WIBX 950

Another CNY Restaurant Bites the Dust, Closes Doors For Good

A Central New York fast food restaurant has closed with just a note on the door after serving the community for years. The Burger King located at 700 South Salina Street in Syracuse closed. According to Syracuse.com, a note on the door said - “Closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Man killed in train accident near Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A person is dead following a train collision in Syracuse on Saturday, September 24th. According to Syracuse Police it happened around 5 p.m. within a restricted portion of the tracks on Harborside Drive near Park Street. Upon arrival officers say they found an adult who had...
SYRACUSE, NY

