Cazenovia, N. Y. — The historic Lincklaen House, built in 1835 and home to an independent boutique hotel and three restaurants, is looking for a new owner. The property at 79 Albany St. (Route 20) in the village of Cazenovia is scheduled to be sold via an online auction that will start Oct. 31. The starting bid is $700,000. The sale is being handled by Todd Wenzel of WYZE Commercial Real Estate in conjunction with the realty company Ten-x.

CAZENOVIA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO