waer.org
Community expresses concern over attendance at Syracuse city schools
Student attendance was the first issue raised at the most recent Syracuse City School District community meeting. The public discussion on Tuesday evening is part of a conversation series hosted by Interim Superintendent Anthony Davis. Several attendees at Tuesday’s session said students who aren’t showing up to class can get...
ConnextCare Welcomes Four New Providers
OSWEGO COUNTY – ConnextCare is pleased to welcome three new Family Nurse Practitioners at the Mexico, Phoenix and Pulaski offices as well as the addition of a Licensed Master Social Worker at the APW School Based Health Centers. Carolyn Dudden, FNP-C has joined ConnextCare’s Mexico office after graduating from...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police, school district investigating after child returned home with bruises
SYRACUSE N.Y. — A mother is seeking answers after she says her daughter returned home from school with bruises on Tuesday, September 20. Deborah Cruz says her 4-year-old daughter has autism and is non-verbal. She has not been her usual self and has not been to school since the incident.
johnnyjet.com
The Finger Lakes: A Tale of Two Counties
Bruce Northam is the author of THE DIRECTIONS TO HAPPINESS, a 135-country quest for life lessons, and a Chicken Soup for the traveler—but with balls. Check out his alternative keynote on AmericanDetour.com and follow him on Facebook. The Finger Lakes’ magical Inns of Aurora. Sometimes your home state...
localsyr.com
Tell Me Something Good – Oakwood Cemetery
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oakwood Cemetery in Syracuse has been burying our ancestors since 1859. And in that 160-plus years, as you might imagine, there have been some fallen angels. Oakwood was built on a hill, next to what would later become Syracuse University. And gravity has been unkind...
After schools reopen and JMA Dome resumes big events, here’s what’s happening with Covid
Syracuse, N.Y. – The number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations have spiked in Onondaga County after children returned to schools and sports and music fans began packing the JMA Wireless Dome. The number of newly reported cases and patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in the county this week hit their...
Future uncertain for former Upstate NY insane asylum, once biggest in the US (photos)
The grounds of Willard State Hospital, once the home of the largest mental institution in Upstate New York, once again lay abandoned as its last occupant, DOCCS’ Willard Drug Treatment Campus, has vacated. As FingerLakes1 reports, it’s lights out at the historic campus in Ovid. The property is one...
New owners, new approach at Moosewood Restaurant in Ithaca (Dining Out Review)
Ithaca, N.Y. — Leave it to the Moosewood Restaurant in Ithaca to break convention with its black bean burger ($17), making one that is actually juicy. Crumbly and dry is usually the result when you mash black beans together into a patty and fry it, but not so much here.
The Lincklaen House, a historic Cazenovia dining/lodging landmark, is for sale
Cazenovia, N. Y. — The historic Lincklaen House, built in 1835 and home to an independent boutique hotel and three restaurants, is looking for a new owner. The property at 79 Albany St. (Route 20) in the village of Cazenovia is scheduled to be sold via an online auction that will start Oct. 31. The starting bid is $700,000. The sale is being handled by Todd Wenzel of WYZE Commercial Real Estate in conjunction with the realty company Ten-x.
City of Syracuse says recycling bins can now be picked up at 8 locations
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The City of Syracuse is increasing the number of places where residents can pick up recycling bins, easing the burden of having to travel to the Department of Public Works or City Hall. The city will allow recycling bins to be picked up at eight locations across...
cortlandvoice.com
Person shoots animal in the head
Cortland County SPCA is looking for information on the individual who shot an animal in the face and the head with a gun. According to a release from the County SPCA, a cat was found on Wednesday in a Havahart trap in the area of Country Meadows Mobile Home Park on Route 221 in the town of Harford.
These 10 Celebrities Spotted In Upstate New York! Where Were They?
The movie 'Binge 2: It's A Wonderful Binge' was shot in Syracuse earlier this year and producers have announced that the film will debut on Hulu Friday December 9, 2022. This film stars Danny Trejo, Tim Meadows and a host of others. While filming in Central New York back in...
Cheapest holiday flights from local airports
NEW YORK (WETM) – It’s the time of year to start thinking about the holidays. Millions of people will be taking to the skies to travel on vacations, to visit family, to just to get away. And if you’re booking a flight, one of your top concerns will be airfares. To create this survey of […]
Bride, maid of honor surprise guests after shaving heads for cancer
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Raising awareness and money for childhood cancer, even on your wedding day. There is a bond like no other, as a Cortland bride and her sister as the maid of honor did just that. “I was like maybe this could help to avoid what she went through, I get emotional,” says […]
Another CNY Restaurant Bites the Dust, Closes Doors For Good
A Central New York fast food restaurant has closed with just a note on the door after serving the community for years. The Burger King located at 700 South Salina Street in Syracuse closed. According to Syracuse.com, a note on the door said - “Closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
House of the Week: Saved from demolition, this Northside Syracuse home puts smiles on people’s faces
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – When Ed Morris was growing up in Syracuse, he was well aware of the house at 501 Court Street. “When I was a kid, that corner was my bus stop,” he remembered. “It was a scary looking house. I was always scared of it. It looked like a haunted house.”
10 years ago, CNY soccer coach was about to die. Tuesday, he’ll celebrate life with game against alma mater
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Skaneateles assistant boys soccer coach Kevan Busa had the expected initial reaction when he looked at the Lakers’ schedule this summer and noticed that Marcellus was coming in for a visit on Sept. 27. “We better not lose that game,” Busa recalled thinking.
Take Scariest Walk Through Gates of Hell on CNY Road for Halloween
A night of horror and terror returns to Oswego Road in Liverpool this October. This frightening experience is fun for the whole family, but only the bravest souls will make it to the other side. "A Nightmare on Oswego Road" is back again this year, being held every Friday and...
cnycentral.com
Man killed in train accident near Destiny USA
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A person is dead following a train collision in Syracuse on Saturday, September 24th. According to Syracuse Police it happened around 5 p.m. within a restricted portion of the tracks on Harborside Drive near Park Street. Upon arrival officers say they found an adult who had...
Break out the fleece: After hot summer, fall weather descends upon Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y.—After another hot summer for Central New York, it looks like fall weather has come to stay. A cold front that rolled through Upstate New York overnight brought an abrupt end to a stretch of summery weather and ushered in cool days and cooler nights just in time for the start of fall.
