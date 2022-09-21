ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Here's who's getting the long-awaited gas tax rebate in October

By CBSLA Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mvKrv_0i3pNixr00

In just a few weeks, many Californians will receive a happy surprise in their mailboxes: their long-awaited gas tax rebate.

"It's a one-time payment for economic relief, especially from inflation, for Californians," said C.A. Franchise Tax Board spokesperson Andrew LePage.

In late June, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the 2022-2023 budget, which included a $9.5 billion middle-class tax refund — better known as the gas tax rebate. The state is set to send out 18 million payments to eligible Californians in October.

Residents who submitted their 2020 tax return by Oct. 15, 2021, will receive a check between $200 and $1,050 depending on their income. Single filers who made more than $250,000 and families who made more than $500,000 in 2020 are not eligible.

Here's how much you'll get based on your income:

Single:

  • $75,000 or less: $700 with a dependent; $350 without a dependent
  • $75,001 to $125,000: $500 with a dependent; $250 without a dependent
  • $125,001 to $250,000: $400 with a dependent; $200 without a dependent

Married:

  • $150,000 or less: $1,050 with a dependent; $700 without a dependent
  • $150,001 to $250,000: $750 with a dependent; $500 without a dependent
  • $250,001 to $500,000:  $600 with a dependent; $400 without a dependent

Head of household or qualifying widow/widower:

  • $150,000 or less: $700 with a dependent; $350 without a dependent
  • $150,001 to $250,000: $500 with a dependent; $250 without a dependent
  • $250,001 to $500,000:  $400 with a dependent; $200 without a dependent

Those who filed their 2020 taxes electronically, will receive a direct deposit between Oct. 7 and Nov. 14. Everyone else will receive a debit card between Oct. 25 and Jan. 15

"Whether you're getting a direct deposit or a debit card, we do expect that 95% of all payments will have been issued by the end of the year," said LePage.

Comments / 7

the@dougo.
3d ago

Enough to pay my water and power bill for 1 month. Not gonna really change anything financially

Reply
3
Related
KSBW.com

California's unclaimed property: How to see if you are owed money, make a claim

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you checked lately to see if you’re owed unclaimed money in California? Were there valuables you left at a bank years ago and forgot about?. The California state controller’s office maintains a system for people to search for unclaimed property by name and safeguards billions of dollars worth of properties until the rightful owners can be found.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
KTLA

California gas rebate checks could start going out next week

California gas rebate checks, officially known as the state’s Middle Class Tax Refund, are due to start going out as early as next week. The one-time payments, intended to provide relief to millions of Californians, could see some people receive checks for as much as $1,050. Who is eligible for California stimulus checks? To be […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

San Diego residents receiving up to $1,050 in new stimulus payment

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you live in San Diego, here is great news: an inflation relief package from the state of California is coming your way soon. Qualifying individuals will receive money to help with bills and rising costs where you live. The cost of living in San Diego is over one and a half times more than anywhere else in the country, so this payment will likely help you out with your expenses.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
NBC Bay Area

Gas Prices in California Rising Fast, Almost $2 More Than National Average

Gas prices across the nation are no longer dropping, instead they are moving up fast. In just the last week, gas prices in California went up by 14 cents. “I have to go see my clients from north to south basically, from Palo Alto to Santa Clara, sometimes going back and forth from my house to work, so yeah,” said Fremont resident Daniela Arbelaez. “I just want to know what’s going on.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

Oil company is buying out Kern Co. homes. Some residents are blaming Newsom’s latest laws for forcing them from home.

Residents of a close-knit California community are on borrowed time after energy company Berry Petroleum sent out offer letters to buy up properties including residences. McKittrick is located 14 miles northwest of Taft with a population of 102 residents, according to the census bureau. The town is in the center of a large oil-producing region that Berry Petroleum is trying to buy out.
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Californians#C A Franchise Tax Board
Jake Wells

Most Illinois residents receiving payment of up to $400 this week

Photo of money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for many Illinois residents. You'll be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
CBS Sacramento

Lawsuit: SMUD targeted Asians in pot searches

SACRAMENTO -- Extraordinary use of electricity has long been a telltale sign of illegal grow houses producing thousands of marijuana plants hidden in seemingly ordinary homes. But a lawsuit filed by a data privacy watchdog says a Northern California utility went too far by racially profiling Asian communities as it routinely fed customers' power use information to police without requiring a warrant or any suspicion of wrongdoing, in violation of state laws. The data disclosure deliberately targeted Asian Americans, with resulting disproportionate penalties against those of Asian descent, the suit says. The suit illustrates a flashpoint in law enforcement's efforts...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
106K+
Followers
19K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy