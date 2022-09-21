Read full article on original website
Adopt a Neighborhood Community Clean up in Gulfport
A week from Saturday, Gulfport Councilman R. Lee Flowers is teaming up with several community organizations for a clean-up event. It’s called ‘Adopt a Neighborhood’ and they’re putting it on in hopes of accomplishing more than taking trash off the streets. Councilman Flowers and Precious Prodigy...
Mississippi Aquarium releases endangered Kemp’s Ridley turtles
The Mississippi Aquarium released one of its last rehabilitated Kemp’s Ridley Sea turtles this morning. In late 2020, Fog was rescued by the Massachusetts Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary’s staff and volunteers. He was hospitalized with pneumonia at New England Aquarium’s sea turtle hospital in Quincy, Massachusetts.
Rotary Club of Gulfport Sunset collecting donations for Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence
The Rotary Club of Gulfport Sunset is collecting donations of household items to help the Gulf Coast Center for nonviolence. Here to tell us more about this important rotary drive is Tiffany Henderson.
Renaissance the Runway fashion show returns to the Coast
Local leaders and local fashion will be strutting down the runway tonight for one of the biggest charities on the Coast. News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf is at the Biloxi Civic Center where the Bacot McCarty Foundation is preparing for their annual Renaissance the Runway.
Vehicle believed to be involved in shooting at Scarlet Pearl found burned in Alabama
D’Iberville Police have confirmed that the vehicle law enforcement was looking for in relation to a shooting at Scarlet Pearl on Wednesday morning has been found. Chief Shannon Nobles said police in Prichard, Alabama, found the Nissan Altima early Thursday morning at the Azalea Court Apartments on Commercial Avenue.
Coast Electric offices host food truck event benefiting American Heart Association
Coast Electric offices in Kiln, Gulfport, and Picayune hosted a variety of food trucks for the American Heart Association. This is Coast Electric’s second annual event where they come together along with food vendors for a good cause. The electric company’s employees chose the American Heart Association because they...
High School Football: St. Martin Yellowjackets vs. Gulfport Admirals
St. Martin riding high from a week four win at Greene County, visiting Gulfport fresh off a big win over Germantown. St. Martin wins this one 21-7.
First United Methodist Church of Long Beach starts program for adults with cognitive issues
First United Methodist Church of Long Beach will soon begin a new program for adults who live with certain cognitive issues. Members of the church stumbled upon a church in Montgomery, Alabama who used this program called the ‘side by side respite program’ and decided to implement it into their own church.
47th annual Slavic Invitational tees off at golf courses around the Coast
The 47th annual Slavic Invitational is underway this weekend with more then 435 teams playing on five golf courses along the Coast. The Slavic tournament started in Gulfport at Windance Country Club, but throughout the weekend, golfers will join in on the action at Sunkist Golf Club in Biloxi, all the way to the Pine and Cardinal in Diamondhead.
‘Stand the Watch’ ceremony in Biloxi for Veteran Suicide Awareness Month
September is Veteran Suicide Awareness Month and to honor those veterans lost to suicide and bring awareness, a Stand the Watch ceremony is taking place at the Biloxi Lighthouse. A flag draped coffin is on display along with 22 boots to represent the 22 veterans who commit suicide everyday according...
Gulfport man killed in crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County
On Thursday, September 22, 2022, at approximately 11:15 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County. A 2005 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by 51-year-old John May Jr. of Gulfport, MS, traveled South on Highway 53 when it collided with a 2015 Ford F-150 driven by 46-year-old Gregory Wells of Gulfport, MS, and a 2017 Dodge Ram driven by 53-year-old Rodney Cuevas of Perkinston, MS that were both traveling North on Highway 53.
Hit and run on Highway 49 in Gulfport
According to Gulfport Police Department, a motorcyclist was hit by a car and that car took off. The motorcyclist is in stable condition according to Gulfport police. The incident happened on Highway 49 close to Taco Sombrero. News 25 will have more information as it becomes available.
Lucedale man charged in Barton community shooting
A Lucedale man is behind bars, charged with aggravated assault in connection with a Wednesday night shooting. Jonah Lekey Pinkney, 36, was charged and taken to the George County jail awaiting a bond hearing. Sheriff Keith Havard said Pinkney was identified as a suspect in a shooting in the Barton...
Market St. and Ingalls Avenue in Pascagoula closing tonight for construction
The intersection of Market Street and Ingalls Avenue in Pascagoula will be closed tonight for construction. That begins at 8 tonight. North and southbound lanes are expected to reopen by 5 tomorrow morning. Ingalls Avenue west of Market Street will remain closed. Ingalls Avenue east of Market Street will remain...
Estate wins $10M in punitive damages against USAA in Hurricane Katrina claims case
The estate of an Ocean Springs woman won $10 million in punitive damages against an insurance company over a Hurricane Katrina claim. A Jackson County jury returned the verdict Friday against USAA Insurance. The estate of Sylvia Minor of Ocean Springs had claimed that USAA denied its Hurricane Katrina claim in bad faith.
NCBC honors fallen service members at Bells Across America ceremony
A bell tolled 80 times at the Navy Seabee Base. Each one in honor of a fallen service member. The Bells Across America service was in honor of Gold Star families, those who have lost a family member who died in service to their country. The Naval Construction Battalion Center...
Law firm hosted town halls for BP Oil Spill victims in Gulfport
A Miami-based law firm, the Downs Law Group, hosted free town halls in Gulfport for victims of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon BP Oil Spill. The town halls are offered to those who suffer from cancer or chronic illness and think they may have been harmed by the spill. Attendees had...
Gulfport man indicted on hate crime charge after burning cross to intimidate, threaten neighbors
A Gulfport man faces more than 20 years in prison and fines if he is convicted of a hate crime. The Justice Department on Friday announced that Axel C. Cox, 23, has been indicted on charges of criminal interference with the right to fair housing and using fire to commit a federal felony.
Gautier High hosting third annual Swamp Classic Marching Band competition
Grab your marching shoes and an instrument, it’s almost time to head to the swamp. Gautier High School is hosting their third annual Swamp Classic. The Swamp Classic is a marching band competition from different schools in the area. It’s the first marching band contest that most bands will...
