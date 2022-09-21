ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

wxxv25.com

Adopt a Neighborhood Community Clean up in Gulfport

A week from Saturday, Gulfport Councilman R. Lee Flowers is teaming up with several community organizations for a clean-up event. It’s called ‘Adopt a Neighborhood’ and they’re putting it on in hopes of accomplishing more than taking trash off the streets. Councilman Flowers and Precious Prodigy...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Mississippi Aquarium releases endangered Kemp’s Ridley turtles

The Mississippi Aquarium released one of its last rehabilitated Kemp’s Ridley Sea turtles this morning. In late 2020, Fog was rescued by the Massachusetts Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary’s staff and volunteers. He was hospitalized with pneumonia at New England Aquarium’s sea turtle hospital in Quincy, Massachusetts.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Renaissance the Runway fashion show returns to the Coast

Local leaders and local fashion will be strutting down the runway tonight for one of the biggest charities on the Coast. News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf is at the Biloxi Civic Center where the Bacot McCarty Foundation is preparing for their annual Renaissance the Runway.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

47th annual Slavic Invitational tees off at golf courses around the Coast

The 47th annual Slavic Invitational is underway this weekend with more then 435 teams playing on five golf courses along the Coast. The Slavic tournament started in Gulfport at Windance Country Club, but throughout the weekend, golfers will join in on the action at Sunkist Golf Club in Biloxi, all the way to the Pine and Cardinal in Diamondhead.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport man killed in crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County

On Thursday, September 22, 2022, at approximately 11:15 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County. A 2005 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by 51-year-old John May Jr. of Gulfport, MS, traveled South on Highway 53 when it collided with a 2015 Ford F-150 driven by 46-year-old Gregory Wells of Gulfport, MS, and a 2017 Dodge Ram driven by 53-year-old Rodney Cuevas of Perkinston, MS that were both traveling North on Highway 53.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Hit and run on Highway 49 in Gulfport

According to Gulfport Police Department, a motorcyclist was hit by a car and that car took off. The motorcyclist is in stable condition according to Gulfport police. The incident happened on Highway 49 close to Taco Sombrero. News 25 will have more information as it becomes available.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Lucedale man charged in Barton community shooting

A Lucedale man is behind bars, charged with aggravated assault in connection with a Wednesday night shooting. Jonah Lekey Pinkney, 36, was charged and taken to the George County jail awaiting a bond hearing. Sheriff Keith Havard said Pinkney was identified as a suspect in a shooting in the Barton...
LUCEDALE, MS
wxxv25.com

NCBC honors fallen service members at Bells Across America ceremony

A bell tolled 80 times at the Navy Seabee Base. Each one in honor of a fallen service member. The Bells Across America service was in honor of Gold Star families, those who have lost a family member who died in service to their country. The Naval Construction Battalion Center...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Law firm hosted town halls for BP Oil Spill victims in Gulfport

A Miami-based law firm, the Downs Law Group, hosted free town halls in Gulfport for victims of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon BP Oil Spill. The town halls are offered to those who suffer from cancer or chronic illness and think they may have been harmed by the spill. Attendees had...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Gautier High hosting third annual Swamp Classic Marching Band competition

Grab your marching shoes and an instrument, it’s almost time to head to the swamp. Gautier High School is hosting their third annual Swamp Classic. The Swamp Classic is a marching band competition from different schools in the area. It’s the first marching band contest that most bands will...
GAUTIER, MS

