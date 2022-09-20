A new 4.4MSF industrial development could be coming to Olive and Sarival avenues in Glendale. If all the necessary actions and approvals are granted, the 276-acre site will see four buildings of approximately 1.1MSF each in a campus to be known as Parkway 303 East. City documents do not identify a developer, but the property is owned by Suburban Land Reserve Inc. (Property Reserve Inc.) the real estate division of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO