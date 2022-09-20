Read full article on original website
themesatribune.com
QC nearing completion of big water deal
Queen Creek is dotting i’s and crossing t’s in a $21-million deal to purchase Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that will yield 2,033 acre-feet of water annually for the town through the Central Arizona Project canal system. That would satisfy the water needs of at...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona water: Running out of river, running out of time
Let’s be clear about this: It’s not just about Arizona water. Every time you lift a glass of water to your lips, enjoy a hot shower or fill up your swimming pool, there’s a certain amount of fraught history coming out of the faucet. From personal health...
azbex.com
Major Industrial Project Planned in Glendale
A new 4.4MSF industrial development could be coming to Olive and Sarival avenues in Glendale. If all the necessary actions and approvals are granted, the 276-acre site will see four buildings of approximately 1.1MSF each in a campus to be known as Parkway 303 East. City documents do not identify a developer, but the property is owned by Suburban Land Reserve Inc. (Property Reserve Inc.) the real estate division of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Couple deny Club West Course owner’s allegations
The president of the Club West Foothills Association and her husband are rejecting the assertions of the four golf course owners, who want them to pay $5 million for allegedly impeding their business and costing them a fortune. In a suit filed in Maricopa County Superior Court last month, The...
East Valley Tribune
$80M farm sale heralds new epicenter of growth
The Arizona Dairy Co. earlier this month sold its last 270 acres in Mesa on the southwest corner of Sossaman and Elliot roads for $80 million, paving the way for a mammoth manufacturing campus projected by the new owner. Shopoff Realty Investments said in a news release after the sale...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Arizona: Pima County Superior Court Judge rules to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban.
Sources: Pima County Superior Court and Arizona State Legislator (Information) Arizona: An Pima County Superior Court Judge has ruled on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban. Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled that a judgment and injunction signed...
thefoothillsfocus.com
A breakdown of CCUSD’s override, impact to property owners
The Cave Creek Unified School District has proposed a 15% maintenance and operation budget override which would result in an increase in property tax, but, according to district officials, would have a positive overall impact on the area and will be voted on in a Tuesday, Nov. 8 election. Approval...
Phoenix New Times
Organizers in Final Push to Stop Arizona’s Expanded School Voucher Program
It’s Sarah Martino’s first year teaching. She works as a kindergarten and first grade special education instructor at a public school in Gilbert. Training provided by the district was minimal. Martino learned how to log into her computer, where to find her pay stubs, and what forms go where. But when it came to support or supplies, she was on her own.
wqcs.org
Where the Colorado River crisis is hitting home
LAS VEGAS — These days it can feel almost cliche to throw around the word Dystopian. But it's hard not to use it while standing on the narrow road crossing the Hoover Dam as tourists gawk at the hulking structure's exposed columns that for decades were underwater. "It's amazing...
KOLD-TV
New law takes effect, changing some AZ teacher training requirements
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona is the fourth-worst state in the country for teachers, according to a study out this week from WalletHub. It takes into account things like pay, student ratio, and spending per student. So, it’s no surprise that the national teacher shortage is even more...
This three-mile stretch of I-10 is Arizona's most 'dangerous' for crashes
PHOENIX — A three-mile stretch near the heart of downtown Phoenix is among one of the most dangerous stretches of road for drivers in the Valley, according to data from the Arizona Department of Transportation. The stretch near the downtown "mini-stack" where the I-10 intersects with SR-51 and Loop...
KOLD-TV
Economist weighs in on gas prices in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gas prices are slowly decreasing across the country but, many in Arizona are wondering why the average is still $4.05 a gallon. In Pima County, people pay just under that at about $3.45 a gallon. Associate Professor of Economics Ashley Langer said it could...
KTAR.com
Paradise Valley’s McCune Mansion listed on market for $16 million
PHOENIX — McCune Mansion in Paradise Valley, one of the largest homes in Arizona, was recently listed on the market for $16 million. The 52,000-square-foot house was built in 1967 for the heir of Pennzoil, Walker McCune, and was at one point the No. 13 largest house in the country, according to Forbes.
AZFamily
Kari Lake's Hobbs Allegations
Arizonans debating over Prop 308, which would allow in-state college tuition to Dreamers. Supporters of Prop 308 say it would transform the lives of thousands of undocumented immigrants who want to go to college, but others are against the measure. Arizona voters will decide if they want a Lieutenant Governor...
Candidates for top Arizona election job meet face-to-face in debate
A Republican lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies sparred with the Democrat who helped oversee the 2020 election in Maricopa County in a debate as they each seek the state’s top elections post.
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This Weekend
ADOT - 9-26-22 Freeway Traffic Advisory. This shows that there are four major traffic restrictions that will be held during the weekend. The two largest are the Loop 303 closing and the 1-10 EB restriction.
Arizona motorcyclists now able to pass through traffic when riding on the streets
Senate Bill 1273 will allow Arizona motorcyclists to filter through lanes effective as of Saturday September 24, although there are some exceptions. The post Arizona motorcyclists now able to pass through traffic when riding on the streets appeared first on KYMA.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
The Perils of an Unregulated STR Industry Rears its Ugly Head
We are not afraid to confront the short-term rental (STR) crisis here in Arizona. After the industry lobbied the state government heavily, the legislature essentially took away any local control and left municipalities toothless in their ability to fight back, After extensive public outcry, a partial reversal of those laws passed this past legislative session, which then prompted both Scottsdale and Paradise Valley to capitalize off of the opportunity and fight back.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Money woes ringing EV sports park’s bell
Bell Bank Park in Mesa needs a grand slam this fall. After opening in February to much fanfare, revenue for the destination 320-acre sports complex’s first six months of operation fell short of projections. The complex failed to generate profits in its opening months, and in August, Legacy Cares,...
AZFamily
Kari Lake’s claims against opponent Katie Hobbs proved false
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kari Lake, the Republican gubernatorial nominee, took to social media this week, baiting the promise of a political bombshell against Democrat opponent Katie Hobbs. Now, the bombshell is blowing up and sparking new questions. Lake hurled accusations at Hobbs in a 3-minute video posted on Twitter...
