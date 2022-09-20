Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Dachtoberfest is coming to Richmond for the first timeMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Couple to open jazz club in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Hustler Hollywood to open near children’s and science museums in RichmondMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
VCU enrollment drops for fourth consecutive yearMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
NBC12
Trans Youth Belong VA Rally brings out dozens of protestors
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Protesters were at the Capitol Bell Tower for the Trans Youth Belong VA Rally. The group marched together to the Virginia PrideFest on Brown’s Island to show their support for transgender and non-binary students across the state. This rally comes after Governor Glenn Youngkin released a...
Brothers killed while fishing in Virginia
Kenny Ellett and John Jackson were loving and sweet, John's wife said when asked about her husband and brother-in-law.
Convicted Virginia gas station robber identified by his shoes
A man convicted of a string of gas station robberies in Northern Virginia was identified, in part, by his distinctive footwear -- and intensive police surveillance of his social media accounts.
NBC12
What was that bizarre light in sky Saturday?
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of folks called our NBC12 Newsroom about this strange sight in the sky Saturday night, causing confusion from Richmond to Henrico. This sight was spotted by thousands of people across the east coast. Guesses ranged from a comet or meteor to even a UFO!. Sadly,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
styleweekly.com
Slideshow: Stop the Killing rally on Sunday, Sept. 18
About 100 people chanted “save our children” and “stop the killing” on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 18 while holding signs, posters and photos of loved ones killed by gun violence. They took over the streets, marching from Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church to the steps...
$10 million shortfall: Insurance won't fully cover Fox Elementary rebuild
VACORP, the insurance company that covers Richmond Public Schools (RPS) buildings will not cover the full cost to rebuild William Fox Elementary School.
Hair theft ends in Richmond shooting
There have been 784 incidents of shoplifting in Richmond so far in 2022, according to Richmond Police records last updated on September 18, 2022.
Victim identified in Henrico convenience store shooting
The victim in a shooting at a Central Henrico convenience store on Friday night has been identified.
IN THIS ARTICLE
maloriesadventures.com
All You Need to Know About the Tombstone House in Petersburg, Virginia
Petersburg, Virginia is rich in history. After all, many soldiers died during the siege of Petersburg during the Civil War. One unusual building that embedded the Civil War history in its walls is the Tombstone House. As its name implies, this building is made of tombstones, and it has been an iconic landmark in Petersburg, Virginia since its creation. So, here are some of the important details you need to know about the Tombstone House.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
Why parent says more programs are needed: 'People like Ben need a chance'
In his final week of the four-week program, Ben Kaman spends his time at Capital Ale House filling drinks, taking orders and delivering tip-top customer service.
Henrico ‘dip queen’ dies after cancer battle
Darlene Kratz, a Henrico resident whose recipe blog was the subject of a Citizen story in March 2020, died Sept. 9 after a two-year battle with cancer. Kratz, whose friends nicknamed her the ‘dip queen’ because of her extensive list of dip recipes, was a native of Victoria, Virginia, where a service was held Sept. 15. She was a 2004 graduate of Longwood University and received her master of science from University of Virginia in 2006.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Virginia Business
17th Street Lofts sells for $4.65M in Richmond
An apartment building in the city of Richmond has changed hands. BP I LLC purchased the 17th Street Lofts, located at 329-333 Oliver Hill Way, from 333 Oliver Hill LLC for $4.65 million, One South Commercial reported. The 20,300-square-foot space includes 24 units and was purchased as an investment. Ryan...
Ian heading towards the United States, may become a major hurricane
Ian will strengthen into a hurricane, possibly a major hurricane, before making landfall later in the week
Teacher feels ‘harassed’ by VEC repayment notices for benefits she never got
“All of a sudden, I started getting ‘overpayment’ notices that had doubled or quadrupled, and multiple notices of overpayment of way more than I ever even received.”
Hopewell High moves football kick-off time, limits fans for safety reasons
Just days before the Hopewell High School football team was to compete against Petersburg High School, the school made several changes in the name of safety and security.
Woman arrested, charged in connection to Hull Street Road shooting in Richmond
A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place Friday morning on Hull Street Road.
After waiting for 5 months, piles of brush finally removed from Petersburg home
Neighbors in a Petersburg community have grown frustrated with what they call ridiculous wait times for brush to be removed from in front of their homes.
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Juvenile escapes kidnappers in Hopewell
Hopewell Police made two arrests shortly after a juvenile was able to escape two alleged kidnappers: William Gardner, 64, of Hopewell, and Amanda Muldez, 42, of Henrico. The Hopewell Police Department reported that on the evening of Tuesday, September 13, William Gardner and Amanda Muldez convinced the juvenile to meet them at an undisclosed location in Richmond and go with them to Hopewell, which is where the victim began to feel unsafe and was able to escape. It is also reported that Gardner and Muldez denied the victim of calling the police and/or their family on the phone. They were both charged with felony abduction and preventing the use of the 911 emergency service.
Comments / 0