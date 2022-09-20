ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Sabres announce 2022 training camp roster

FORWARDS (34) New episode of 'Sabres: Embedded' goes behind the scenes of free agency. See how GM Kevyn Adams landed Comrie and Lyubushkin. A new episode of "Buffalo Sabres: Embedded" presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is now live on Sabres.com and the team's official YouTube channel.
BUFFALO, NY
RED WINGS ANNOUNCE SEVERAL INJURY UPDATES AHEAD OF TRAINING CAMP

The Detroit Red Wings will head into training camp with a number of injuries, with varying recovery times. Via their Twitter account on Wednesday, the Red Wings announced the following injuries and expected return dates to players on their roster:. - Andrew Copp (abdominal surgery in off-season), will return first...
DETROIT, MI
Tampa Bay Times

Loss of Ryan McDonagh still stings as Lightning open camp

TAMPA — Roster turnover is inevitable every hockey offseason, especially for a team annually pressed up against the salary cap like the Lightning. But when you lose a rock in the locker room like Ryan McDonagh, one of the team’s top defensemen and unquestioned leaders, it doesn’t sit well even months later.
TAMPA, FL
Identity and chemistry key as Red Wings open 2022 Training Camp

The 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings kicked off training camp on Thursday at Centre Ice Arena, marking the first of five days of on-ice and off-ice sessions. Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, who is overseeing his first-ever NHL camp, said he's pleased with what he saw from his new club.
DETROIT, MI
Coral Springs, FL
Coral Springs, FL
NBC Sports

Report: Bruins sign veteran defenseman to PTO contract

The Boston Bruins had room to invite one more player to 2022 training camp, and it appears they're doing so. The Bruins are adding veteran defenseman Anton Stralman on a professional tryout contract, or PTO, 98.5 The Sports Hub's Ty Anderson reported Thursday. PTOs aren't standard NHL contracts, but allow...
BOSTON, MA
Notebook: Day One of Training Camp

RALEIGH, NC. - Clad in Hurricanes sweaters and split amongst two groups, 45 skaters and six goaltenders made their way to the ice Thursday morning at PNC Arena. On the first day that the NHL allowed on-ice activities for teams, Rod Brind'Amour and staff got their first taste of those competing for 2022-23 roster spots.
RALEIGH, NC
Aleksander Barkov
Carter Verhaeghe
Gustav Forsling
Geordie Kinnear
Caps Camp Gets Underway

Thursday was the first day of autumn and the first day of Capitals training camp in preparation for the 2022-23 season. The local media was out in full force as the Caps hit the ice for the first time, and while some attention was paid to a handful of newcomers on the Washington camp roster, there were also some big names who were absent from Thursday's proceedings.
WASHINGTON, DC
Happy Camper: Tanev Returns

First day of training camp features two groups, Team White and Team Blue, practicing and scrimmaging-plus the comeback starting line for effusive veteran. Early Thursday morning, before 7 a.m., fan-favorite Brandon Tanev pulled into the player's parking lot at Kraken Community Iceplex ahead of most teammates for the first day of 'Kraken Training Camp Presented by Starbucks'. It's been a long wait for the veteran forward, who injured his right knee during a mid-December home game that ended his to-date significant contributions to the inaugural season.
Observations from Content Day

Go behind the scenes for a timeline of sights and sounds from Wednesday's Content Day. St. Louis Blues players and media joined together on Wednesday for an annual event known as 'Content Day.'. Various stations are set up around Centene Community Ice Center as the Blues and local media outlets...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

For Panthers, the Paul Maurice era gets underway at camp

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers have been through exactly one day of practice. Preseason games start next week. The regular season starts next month and goes until mid-April. The grind is just beginning. Nonetheless, Paul Maurice is in playoff mode. The Maurice era started Thursday with...
SAY WHAT: 'A LOT OF POSITIVE ENERGY'

The buzz around the rink on the first day of training camp. "Feel great, a lot of positive energy. Everyone's having fun with each other, but getting down to business. This time of year, you can kind of feel the intensity start to build throughout the practices and when you step on the ice, you know you've got to take care of business first and foremost. That's the great thing about our group - I think we understand those situations and how to be serious and when to have fun."
Flyers announce 2022-23 local and national broadcast schedule

Flyers to be featured on ABC, ESPN+/Hulu and TNT 13 times; NBC Sports Philadelphia to cover 73 Flyers games and flagship station 97.5 The Fanatic to air all games. The Philadelphia Flyers, in conjunction with the National Hockey League and their media broadcast right holders, NBC Sports Philadelphia and 97.5 The Fanatic, announced today the local and national broadcast schedule for the Flyers' 2022-23 regular season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Räty Ready for the Next Step in Pro Journey

After helping Bridgeport to its first playoff series win since 2003, Aatu Räty hopes to make an impact in first full North American season. As Aatu Räty prepares for his first full professional season in North America, the Islanders' 2021 second-round pick said that his past - albeit brief - experience with the Bridgeport Islanders is invaluable.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Florida Panthers
Tampa Bay Lightning
Carolina Hurricanes
Bolstered by new additions, Panthers look to take another step in 2022-23

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - It wasn't long after the Florida Panthers acquired Matthew Tkachuk from the Calgary Flames that Aleksander Barkov's phone lit up with a fiery text from his new teammate. "The first message was '(expletive) right' and how he was excited to come to Florida," the Panthers captain...
New Florida Panthers finding good opportunities early in training camp

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Colin White could get used to this. Put in a great position to succeed right out of the gate, the new Florida Panthers forward has been spending the first few on-ice sessions of training camp playing primarily on a line with a pair of talented hard-nosed forwards in Sam Bennett and fellow newcomer Matthew Tkachuk.
Landeskog likely to miss start of season for Avalanche with injury

DENVER -- Gabriel Landeskog is not expected to be ready for the start of the season for the Colorado Avalanche because of a lower-body injury. Landeskog missed the final 23 games of the 2021-22 regular season after he had knee surgery March 14. He returned for the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and had 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 20 games, helping Colorado win the Stanley Cup. The 29-year-old forward, who is Avalanche captain, was frequently absent from morning skates during the playoffs in an effort to manage his recovery.
DENVER, CO
CBJ announce changes within club's hockey operations department

Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced several changes to the club's hockey operations department today. Tim LeRoy, who has served as the club's equipment manager since prior to the inaugural 2000-01 season, has left the organization. Jamie Healy, who has been with the club since 2000, has been promoted to equipment manager. Also, Dustin Halstead has been hired as an assistant equipment manager after working as the equipment manager of the American Hockey League's Lake Erie/Cleveland Monsters for the last 11 seasons dating back to 2011.
COLUMBUS, OH

