THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for an Income Maintenance Caseworker I to work with the Emergency Assistance Programs
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for an Income Maintenance Caseworker I to work with the Emergency Assistance Programs. This position is responsible for taking and processing applications for multiple emergency assistance programs. It also provides intake and support services for the Food and Nutritional Services Program. Above average communication, computer and work organizational skills are required. Work involves direct contact with the public. Applicants will be considered who have an Associate's Degree in human services, business or clerical related field, or graduation from high school and an equivalent combination of training and experience. The starting salary is $30,956.21. The application for employment is available online at: www.jcdss.org and should be submitted to the Jackson County Department of Social Services, 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779 or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until September 30, 2022. 29-30e.
After threats, Waynesville government weighs use of more security measures at meetings
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Waynesville town leaders are talking about adding extra security measures at meetings after several board members received threats. Because of what Waynesville Town Manager Rob Hites describes as those credible threats, the town is now considering using metal detecting wands on people as they walk into Board of Aldermen meetings, Hites told News 13 Thursday, Sept. 22.
The Free Clinics receives largest donation ever thanks to fundraiser by local community
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Free Clinics, an organization that helps uninsured, low income people receive quality health care, received a major donation on Thursday. The community of Cummings Cove spent the last year raising $56,000 for the nonprofit. It’s the single-largest donation to date presented to The...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS All persons, firms and corporations having claims against Jerry A. Rice, III
NOTICE TO CREDITORS All persons, firms and corporations having claims against Jerry A. Rice, III, Deceased, of Jackson County, North Carolina are notified to present their claims to the below-named Executor on or before December 22, 2022, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of recovery. Debtors of the decedent are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned. This the 22nd day of September, 2022. Robert William Sherman Rice, Executor c/o Thomas R. Crawford Attorney at Law Crawford Law Firm P.O. Box 300 Sylva, NC 28779-0300 29-32e.
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Waynesville leaders are talking about adding extra security measures at town meetings. It comes after several board members received what the town manager calls "credible threats." The town is considering using metal detecting wands on people as they walk into Board of Aldermen meetings. A plan for...
Tribe’s COVID Dashboard coming to an end
After more than two years of reports, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) health officials are ceasing publication of the COVID-19 dashboard. The last one is set to be released to the public on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 240 COVID-19 dashboards...
HCA Healthcare’s Mission Health Opens Critical Access Hospital
HCA originally planned to invest $45 million in developing the new Angel Medical Center but ended up spending $25 million more to see it completed. — HCA Healthcare’s Mission Health—an Asheville, North Carolina-based hospital with over $1 billion in total revenue—has recently opened a 30-bed inpatient critical access hospital in Franklin, North Carolina.
Self defense law wasn't properly considered in Pickens murder trial, SC Supreme Court rules
COLUMBIA — A Liberty man who was convicted of shooting another man in his home has won his appeal after the state Supreme Court ruled that a judge didn't adequately consider whether he acted in self defense. John McCarty is serving a 30-year prison sentence for the 2015 shooting...
New nurse practitioner at AdventHealth Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE – Nurse practitioner Kathryn Cowan has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Hendersonville. Cowan is a certified family nurse practitioner and will assist Dr. Thomas Lugus in providing whole-person care to the community. Cowan earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Troy University in Troy, Alabama. She...
Buncombe County Sheriff’s seeks public assistance identifying individual
Detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office are seeking any information that will help identify the individual pictured. The individual was last seen in the Emma area of Buncombe County. The individual is the suspect in a motor vehicle larceny that occurred over the weekend in Candler. If any information is available on the identity of the individual, please contact Detective Wallace at (828) 250-4447 or submit a tip via the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office app, which can be downloaded in the Apple or Google Play stores.
Homeward Bound’s Life-Changing Housing Solution for Our Community’s Most Vulnerable Residents
Homeward Bound (HB), an Asheville nonprofit working to prevent and end homelessness through permanent housing and support, has spent years studying the need for housing solutions in Buncombe County. “On any given night, there are 600 individuals experiencing homelessness in Asheville,” says Cindy McMahon, HB’s interim executive director. “Last year the number of people experiencing homelessness in Asheville increased 21 percent, and the number of people living outdoors, on the street, in tents or under bridges almost doubled.”
Capital Square Acquires Two-Property Multifamily Housing Portfolio Totaling 305 Apartment Homes in Asheville, North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, NC - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and a developer of mixed-use multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Asheville NC Apartment Portfolio, a two-property multifamily portfolio comprised of a total of 305 apartment homes in Asheville, North Carolina. The portfolio was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Asheville NC Apartment Portfolio, DST, a private placement offering that seeks to raise $73.1 million in equity from accredited investors and has a minimum investment requirement of $50,000.
SBI completes investigation of SRO, student altercation at Fletcher Elementary
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has concluded its investigation into an incident involving a school resource officer (SRO) at Fletcher Elementary. A public information officer for the SBI says detectives have completed their investigation and handed the report over to Henderson County...
Councilman Addressing Removal of Invocation by Quoting Jesus
Woodfin – Last week, the Tribune offered Woodfin Councilman Jim McAllister a guest commentary spot to back up his statement at the August council meeting, which he used to justify removing the meeting’s invocation. The invocation had been part of the meeting since the town was formed in 1971.
Free K-9 demonstration at Jackson Park
STAND T.A.L.L announced Thursday that they will hold a free K-9 Agility Demonstration on Tuesday with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
Coats American to close Hendersonville plant, lay off 51 workers
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Coats American Inc. plans to lay off 51 workers, then close its facility in Hendersonville. Henderson County Manager John Mitchell said county officials were notified last week about the closure by a WARN letter. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act is a federal...
North Carolina Apple Festival in Hendersonville a Huge Success
The North Carolina Apple Festival is held annually over Labor Day Weekend in Hendersonville, North Carolina. It has been Western North Carolina’s Premier Family Festival for over 60 years. This was my first time attending the festival and I was not disappointed!. Why do they celebrate their apples in...
IN THE SYLVA AREA - 3Br/2Ba, Study-Office, Dining Room, Eat-in-Kitchen, 2 storage sheds.
IN THE SYLVA AREA - 3Br/2Ba, Study-Office, Dining Room, Eat-in-Kitchen, 2 storage sheds. Call 828-269-5731 29tn.
Fletcher Family Festival Returns on Saturday, September 24th
The Fletcher Family Festival will be held at Bill Moore Community Park on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. This is a free community family event presented by the Fletcher Parks & Recreation Department & the Town of Fletcher. There will be 18 vendors selling crafts,...
Famous North Carolina Mansion One of the Most Real Haunted Houses in America
As October approaches and fall kicks off, spooky season is upon us. If there is one thing I enjoy, it’s anything scary or haunted. I enjoy everything from haunted houses to ghost movies, it’s just fun! Well, did you know in North Carolina we’ve got one of the most haunted houses in America? Sounds insane, right?
